Apologies to all non-Australians here. Obviously I’m busting to see all of you, too. Keep an eye out for when I tour UK and possibly the US, soon.

The book tour

Events are selling out. All the tickets and details are in one spot, here you go:

Australian Tour

The community meet-ups

Due to time (and nervous system capacity) constraints, I can only do Substack community meet-ups in the following eight cities where one of you has helped Liana and I set it up. If you’re attending any of the book tour events in other areas and are busting to meet-up, feel free to reach out to Liana (media@sarahwilson.com) with details (how many people, location, proposed time etc).

SYDNEY // THIS TUESDAY (tomorrow), 21st April, 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Impact Story Lab Sydney. The Sydney meet-up group, led by Mikey Leung and Paula Brodie, are hosting a very special get-together (wine! nibbles!); only a handful of spots left REGISTER HERE.

CANBERRA // Friday 1st May, 5.30pm to 7pm at Gang Gang Cafe in Downer. Organised by the wonderful Gillian & Li’l Bean. If you’re a subscriber, just show up!