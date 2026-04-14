A Wild Chat: Samantha Sweetwater on how emergence works

This is a WILD WITH SARAH WILSON conversation, investigating ideas and practices that can help build our new, life-generating future. We are in a liminal time, between an old world that is no longer holding and a new world - “the what comes next” - that’s yet to emerge. Now is the time to be imagining this future together. If this episode inspires you, please share it with loved ones.

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My first guest in this new series is the wonderfully grounded and wise systems thinker Samantha Sweetwater, author of True Human: Reimagining Ourselves at the End of Our World, who draws on personal transformation theories, complexity science and indigenous wisdoms to help humans navigate this mad civilizational transition we’re in.

Samantha joins us to talk us through how we can best emerge our way out of our current fiasco and toward a more human-supporting future, what it might look like, and what we might want to start doing – or being – to be part of it all.

We cover how to use our intuition and psychedelics - even our dreams - for this, as well as the role AI and technology play in this emergent transition.

This is a beautiful, emotional and very real conversation that launches “Series 2” of Wild, in which we’ll be exploring “the what comes next” - or the new world - that we will take the place of the “old” self-destructing, tech-addled, carbon-based, linear world order that’s on its way out.

Samantha and I get emotional in this conversation. In all the good, connecting ways. I hope it evokes the same in you!

Got questions?

Both Samantha and I will answer questions and respond to your feedback in the comments section. I really want this to be an “emergent” and shared conversation.

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About Samantha

Samantha is an experienced systems thinker, executive coach and futurist with a masters in Wisdom Studies. She has been initiated into indigenous lineages of Africa, Latin America, and Turtle Island and is also a dance theorist who pioneered the conscious dance movement. Her recently published book True Human: Reimagining Ourselves at the End of the World tackles exactly what we’re speaking about here. You can learn more about Samantha’s work here.

A few extra notes

In this episode, we mention a two previous Wild chats that you can catch up on.

Hit me with feedback!

Sarah xx