A Wild chat with Dr.Zak Stein - the kids + technology + collapse quandary

This is a WILD WITH SARAH WILSON conversation, investigating ideas and practices that can help build our new, life-generating future. We are in a liminal time, between an old world that is no longer holding and a new world - “the what comes next” - that’s yet to emerge. Now is the time to be imagining this future together. If this episode inspires you, please share it with loved ones.

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Today’s guest is Dr. Zak Stein, a Harvard philosopher of education and an expert in kids and artificial intelligence. Zak is worried that we are not raising and educating our kids for the kind of wobbly, harsh future they will be inheriting.

I asked Zak to join me to answer the kinds of questions parents and teachers everywhere are asking.

What kind of education matters now? Is it about being keyed into AI or radically rejecting it?

What should young people be studying at college/university if entry-level jobs are now being wiped out?

Should we be pushing success or adaptability or something else onto kids now?

What should be done with the social media bans?

About Zak

Dr. Zak Stein is a Harvard philosopher of education and co-founder of the Centre for World Philosophy and Religion. He is also the co-founder of the Civilisation Research Institute and the Consilience Project, and the author of Education in a Time Between Worlds. He is also the founder and director of the AI Psychological Research Coalition and a cofounder of the Civilization Research Institute, the Center for World Philosophy and Religion, and Lectica, Inc.

Dr. Stein is the author of dozens of peer-reviewed papers and several books, including the widely acclaimed Education in a Time Between Worlds: Essays on the Future of Schools, Technology, and Society. He is a sought-after and award-winning speaker, addressing audiences across diverse sectors, disciplines, and worldviews.

Shownotes

Learn more about Zak’s work here.

Get your copy of Education in a Time Between Worlds: Essays on the Future of Schools, Technology, and Society

If you want more ideas about raising kids amid…all of this…you might enjoy this chat with Anya Kamenetz: AMA: How do I parent in the face of so much existential crisis?

I think this conversation is a good one for us all to discuss here in the comments. There are a lot of you who work in a similar realm to Zak and can no doubt add more to his wisdoms.

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