A Wild chat with Jeremy Lent on civilisational shift

This is a WILD WITH SARAH WILSON conversation, investigating ideas and practices that can help build our new, life-generating future. We are in a liminal time, between an old world that is no longer holding and a new world - “the what comes next” - that’s yet to emerge. Now is the time to be imagining this future together. If this episode inspires you, please share it with loved ones.

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Today’s guest is Jeremy Lent an author, systems thinker and a leading authority on civilizations. He has just created a manifesto for how to shift from the current crumbling set-up to what he calls an Ecocivilization, which is also the title of his new book. He joins me to discuss how we can actually get there, drawing on real-life, tangible examples and a bunch of concepts that tend to get people excited.

In this chat we cover: fractal flourishing, phase transition, mutually beneficial symbiosis and the Basque self-governing cooperative Mondragón.

Jeremy will be joining in the comments

Post your questions and reflections here…Jeremy and I will chime in.

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About Jeremy

Jeremy is the founder of the Deep Transformation Network, an online discussion community, and convenes the Ecocivilization Coalition. He has been described by George Monbiot as “one of the greatest thinkers of our age”. Lent’s latest book, Ecocivilization: Making a World that Works for All, follows two previous award-winning books, The Patterning Instinct and The Web of Meaning.

Shownotes

You can learn more about Jeremy Lent’s work via his website.

Get your copy of Ecocivilization: Making a World that Works for All here.

Sarah xx