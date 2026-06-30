A Wild chat with Sarah Stein Lubrano on getting people to change

This is a WILD WITH SARAH WILSON conversation, investigating ideas and practices that can help build our new, life-generating future. We are in a liminal time, between an old world that is no longer holding and a new world - “the what comes next” - that’s yet to emerge. Now is the time to be imagining this future together. If this episode inspires you, please share it with loved ones.

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Today’s guest is Sarah Stein Lubrano a neuroscientist, political scientist and former obituary writer (!) who is an expert in how to change people’s minds most effectively and for the betterment of all beings.

In this chat, we talk through why the techniques that dominated the “old world” – debate, reason, bludgeoning people with facts – no longer serve us. We then go through how persuasion and change will need to work going forward as we find ourselves needing to cooperate and communicate more effectively than ever before. We cover the role of third spaces; why fascist governments always want to shut down cafes; the “gateway” rituals, practices and spaces that get people to open into change; as well as how to talk about collapse with people still stuck in a linear mindset (essentially the content of her new book Don’t Talk About Politics, How to Change 21st Century Minds).

Sarah is the head of research for The Future Narratives Lab, which focuses on narratives about social and political change, and serves on the Institute of Imagination’s Global Imagination Board. She was previously the head of content at Alain de Botton’s School of Life.

Sarah will be joining in the comments

Post your questions and reflections below…Sarah and I will chime in.



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About Sarah

Sarah Stein Lubrano has a background in feminist, mutual aid, and other local organising, as well as teaching in prisons. She holds a PhD from the University of Oxford and a Master’s degree from the University of Cambridge. Her thinking often reaches the public through the Sense and Solidarity Initiative and the Future Narratives Lab.

She was previously the Head of Content at The School of Life and wrote obituaries. She regularly appears on public radio and a variety of podcasts. Her first book, Don’t Talk About Politics: Changing 21st Century Minds, is out now with Bloomsbury.

Shownotes

You can get your copy of Sarah’s book Don’t Talk About Politics: How to Change 21st-Century Minds here. You can also follow her work on the socials.

Here’s the Substack post that Sarah mentions toward the end: “Don’t Talk About Politics”.

Alain de Botton was also a Wild guest, and you can listen to his episode here.

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Sarah xx