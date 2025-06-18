A Wild Live with Elle Griffin on "How to publish a book on Substack" and creating a utopian collapse

Thank you, , , , and many others for tuning into my live video with recorded in an BnB in Marseilles after a 18km hike in The Callanques. My phone is sitting a top a toaster, propped up by a sugar canister. Ever professional…
I’ve been following Elle’s work for a bit. At first because her utopian take on collapse challenged me when I first encountered it. She then wrote a viral post about the state of the publishing industry, highlighting facts like:
96 percent of books published in the US sell less than 1,000 copies.
50 percent sell less than a dozen copies.
She’s also something of a pioneer in the “book serialisation on Substack” thing and was kind enough to take a call from me when I first started out on my serialisation path, giving me super helpful advice.
A bit about Elle is the founder and editor of Substack exploring post-capitalist creativity and the future of media. A former Substack Fellow and Roots of Progress Fellow, she gave a TEDx talk after serialising her first novel and has been featured in The New York Times, BBC, Fast Company, and more.
She’s on a mission to transform our media landscape — from doomscrolling and dystopia to solutions, speculation, and generative, independent storytelling. And yes, she’s optimistic enough to believe that shifting the media could shift the world.
The posts I mention in our chat:
Mondragon as the new City-State
And here’s a guest post Elle wrote on This is Precious about a very particular kind of utopia:
