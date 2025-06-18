A Wild Live with Elle Griffin on "How to publish a book on Substack" and creating a utopian collapse

Thank you

recorded in an BnB in Marseilles after a 18km hike in The Callanques.

I’ve been following Elle’s work for a bit. At first because her utopian take on collapse challenged me when I first encountered it. She then wrote a viral post about the state of the publishing industry, highlighting facts like:

96 percent of books published in the US sell less than 1,000 copies. 50 percent sell less than a dozen copies.

She’s also something of a pioneer in the “book serialisation on Substack” thing and was kind enough to take a call from me when I first started out on my serialisation path, giving me super helpful advice.

A bit about Elle

is the founder and editor of

Substack exploring post-capitalist creativity and the future of media. A former Substack Fellow and Roots of Progress Fellow, she gave a TEDx talk after serialising her first novel and has been featured in

,

,

, and more.

The New York TimesBBCFast Company

She’s on a mission to transform our media landscape — from doomscrolling and dystopia to solutions, speculation, and generative, independent storytelling. And yes, she’s optimistic enough to believe that shifting the media could shift the world.

Sarah