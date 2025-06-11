This is Precious

A Wild Live with Ian Leslie about curiosity, and why our future depends on it

A recording from Sarah Wilson's live video
Sarah Wilson's avatar
Ian Leslie's avatar
Sarah Wilson
and
Ian Leslie
Jun 11, 2025
Thank you

Richard Francis Hogan
,
Amie Williams
,
Michael Alcee
,
Richard Bergson
,
Miriam
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Ian Leslie
!

Ian Leslie - journalist, author, fellow mate of

Helen Lewis
- joined me to chat the state of the world, but through the lens of curiosity, something he’s written a book about and that we have spoken about previously on an episode of Wild.

A bit about Ian Leslie:

Ian writes over at The Ruffian.…



