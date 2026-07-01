My trip to Australia was bitter and sweet. As some of you know, I had to get home suddenly - and much earlier than planned - to see my mum who was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer. I got the call we all dread (that a loved one has hours to live; get home now) one morning in late January and by 10pm that night I had packed up my tiny apartment into two suitcases (that I dragged down seven flights of stairs and hauled over to my friend Bruno’s house), did a load of washing over the road at the laundromat, returned a bra that was the wrong size, cancelled my gym membership, bought a flight ticket and was on a plane to Canberra, Australia.

I was in Australia for just over four months.

Some highlights and thoughts, now, in dot points, links and images.

My mum pulled through. Very much miraculously. As my dad keeps saying, “we’re not out of the woods yet”. Indeed, this week she wound up in emergency for the fourth time. Thank you, everyone, for all your prayers and kind words, especially Ian, a fellow writer and dedicated Christian from Sydney who came to my first-ever book launch in 2012 and has prayed for me every week since. I never question why. I, long ago, simply accepted the care (gratefully). And the spookiness. Ian has a sixth sense for when I’m in a troubled spot and will message to remind me that he prays for me. He tells me to look for angels. And invariably I see them (in a painting, on graffiti that I walk past) within minutes. Anyway, dear Ian is now himself in a struggle with cancer. If you’re the praying kind, please send some his way. If you’re not, I think he’d love to receive whatever your preferred flavour of blessing might be in the comments. Leave a comment

When I left Australia, 90% dark chocolate was $AUD3.50 a block. It’s now $AUD9.90. I feel the global state of chocolate is a metric for all kinds of things. That said, the same chocolate here is $AUD5 or so.

My nieces styled all my outfits for the tour. And did my makeup for the Canberra event. Food writer @emikodavies and Marcia Langton came to my Canberra and Sorrento events respectively ...Liana and I paying attention and Dad and I recording the bonus voice notes

I slept on the floor at my brother Pete’s place for much of the time. In Upper Downer (seriously, the suburb of Downer in Canberra has heights). My room became the cousin clubhouse; six of my nieces and nephews live within a 5 minute BMX ride of each other. During my Australia visit, I realised just how much humans really do need kids crawling all over them to regulate their nervous systems.

I wore the same clothes on repeat, styled by my nieces Milena, 9, and Freyja, 7, (they did extensive flat-lays and took photos).

I did 26 events. At every writers festival event about 20 per cent of the audience were you lot - subscribers here (I asked for a show of hands at each one)! Humungous thank you for the support (and for, invariably, being the nodders and smilers in the front rows!). Leave a comment

I Eat the Stars was the top-selling book out of 250 books at the Sorrento Writers Festival, Word on the Waves and the Margaret River Festival (I’m not sure about the rest). And it’s still #1 bestselling non-fiction in the country. Which calms my heart rate.

Thank you Paul