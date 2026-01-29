These compilation posts in which I collate various news and social items from the week and try to bring some coherence to the situation (or some sense to the lack of coherence) seem to resonate. And so I’ll continue to do them on a semi-regular basis.

This week the theme could be roughly described as “an awkward collective awakening is brewing”. It’s an awakening to the notion that shit is getting very real and that the paradigms of yore are not holding. Also, that things are going to have to get a bit more radical now.

Climate activists: embrace conspiracy-speak!

Emily Atkin at HEATED just published a confronting essay that acknowledges it’s time for climate activists to step down from the higher ground and “start engaging in more overtly conspiratorial language”. Big Oil and the Trump administration fight dirty and, alas, it might be time to adopt the tactics of the enemy. Because conspiratorial, binary tactics work in a world where everyone is overwhelmed and needs to understand things in terms of goodies and baddies. Of course as Emily points out, the actual truth is in fact…

… about coordinated power, deliberate deception, and a bought-off government that repeatedly acts to promote an industry that is poisoning humans and the environment for profit.

What’s going on is an actual, real conspiracy!

Emily then provides a script for activists or concerned citizens to word things with an effectively conspiratorial edge.

I very much agree that we must now meet people where they are at (in their fear, in their overwhelm). This can be done artfully, with decency and the sturdiness of a whole-soul commitment to truth.

Relatedly, what even happened to the climate fight?

I’ve been concerned about this, as many of you here have been too. There’s this explanation, which is tragically accurate. “My favourite part about the rise of American fascism is I share it only to make you feel less alone in the situation.

It’s time to fight for our right to bear… smart phones

As I wrote a few posts back, the ICE murders in Minnesota have seen many comfortably privileged folk, including MAGA supporters, suddenly “wake up”, thanks largely to the fact the violence and killings were videoed and shared extensively. Everyone could see what happened. And it did not square with what the Trump regime tried to tell them had happened. And no one - least of all comfortably privileged folk - likes to be duped. Pennies dropped en masse.