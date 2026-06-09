This is Precious

This is Precious

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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
1d

Great reviews , well deserved , plus the great deals !

I pre ordered from Waterstones, full price and your book still has not arrived…especially when I am so looking forward to reading it…so much more satisfying to have a physical book.

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2 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Ian's avatar
Ian
12h

Love reading these reviews, Sar. That one from Lena H is a beauty! To be mentioned in the same breath as centurion David Attenborough is kinda mind boggling, isn't it. Dad would love that I imagine.

And long may Sarah Wilson live, say your chorus of peeps.

Big love. x

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