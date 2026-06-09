Apologies for this ugly post of discounts. But I figure they’d be appreciated by many of you. I thank for your support in advance. This book means a lot to me.

Aussies, 40% off at Booktopia for a week ONLY

I asked Australian-owned online store Booktopia if they’d offer their discount to the community here again. They said yes. It’s currently 30% off, use code STARS10 to get an extra 10% off, until Monday.

Buy before June 15

Americans, a Goodreads giveaway 💫

Goodreads is currently running a giveaway for I Eat the Stars. The offer is available to anyone who lives in the US and has a Goodreads account. Just click the link below before 16 June.

Enter the Goodreads Giveaway

Preorder discounts in the US and UK

I’d truly love you to preorder my book. When you do, you supercharge the chances of my book getting reviewed, reprinted and reordered. I think I’m going to have a solid uphill battle getting US and UK media on board with this book. Robust preorders really will help me.

Bookshop.org has a bunch of discounts

As many of you would know, Bookshop.org give 80 per cent of their profits to local bookstores. And they’re supporting my preorder with a discount.

Preorder in the US

Preorder in the UK

If you’e an Amazon buyer (where it’s a #1 bestseller!)…

They are offering discounts across different territories.

22% off Amazon UK

A few nice reviews coming in

It’s currently in Next Big Idea Club “must-reads list”.

The influential Kirkus Review writes:

“[Sarah Wilson’s] tone is conversational and confiding; she includes wide margins and blank spaces for readers to write down their feelings, and her prescriptions focus not on doing but on being: finding a way “to live a meaningful, human life with agency amid what is going on.” A philosophical grappling with hard questions.”

Leave a comment

And this one from actor Lena Headey:

I’m getting some wonderfully honest reviews from many of you in the community as you work your way through:

Leave a comment

Reading the book currently? Please do pull out quotes or insights that you like and share on your socials, tagging me. I’ll be sure to reshare.

Sarah x