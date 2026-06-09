All the global discounts + giveaways of I EAT THE STARS in one spot 💫
Another 40% off for Australians, a Goodreads giveaway, 22% off for Brits
Apologies for this ugly post of discounts. But I figure they’d be appreciated by many of you. I thank for your support in advance. This book means a lot to me.
Aussies, 40% off at Booktopia for a week ONLY
I asked Australian-owned online store Booktopia if they’d offer their discount to the community here again. They said yes. It’s currently 30% off, use code STARS10 to get an extra 10% off, until Monday.
Americans, a Goodreads giveaway 💫
Goodreads is currently running a giveaway for I Eat the Stars. The offer is available to anyone who lives in the US and has a Goodreads account. Just click the link below before 16 June.
Preorder discounts in the US and UK
I’d truly love you to preorder my book. When you do, you supercharge the chances of my book getting reviewed, reprinted and reordered. I think I’m going to have a solid uphill battle getting US and UK media on board with this book. Robust preorders really will help me.
Bookshop.org has a bunch of discounts
As many of you would know, Bookshop.org give 80 per cent of their profits to local bookstores. And they’re supporting my preorder with a discount.
If you’e an Amazon buyer (where it’s a #1 bestseller!)…
They are offering discounts across different territories.
A few nice reviews coming in
It’s currently in Next Big Idea Club “must-reads list”.
The influential Kirkus Review writes:
“[Sarah Wilson’s] tone is conversational and confiding; she includes wide margins and blank spaces for readers to write down their feelings, and her prescriptions focus not on doing but on being: finding a way “to live a meaningful, human life with agency amid what is going on.”
A philosophical grappling with hard questions.”
And this one from actor Lena Headey:
I’m getting some wonderfully honest reviews from many of you in the community as you work your way through:
Reading the book currently? Please do pull out quotes or insights that you like and share on your socials, tagging me. I’ll be sure to reshare.
Sarah x
Great reviews , well deserved , plus the great deals !
I pre ordered from Waterstones, full price and your book still has not arrived…especially when I am so looking forward to reading it…so much more satisfying to have a physical book.
Love reading these reviews, Sar. That one from Lena H is a beauty! To be mentioned in the same breath as centurion David Attenborough is kinda mind boggling, isn't it. Dad would love that I imagine.
And long may Sarah Wilson live, say your chorus of peeps.
Big love. x