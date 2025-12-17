This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emma's avatar
Emma
2d

When the Christchurch massacre happened here in 2019, NZ was sort of shut down for the day as all these added threats piled in - there were unconfirmed bomb threats in our major cities, the main train stations had armed guards outside them, so did all the mosques. It felt so jarring to feel afraid of your own city and the instinct was to stay inside, head under the blanket. But I was dog-sitting for a friend's absolutely mammoth dog and so staying inside wasn't an option. The attack happened on a Friday and on the early morning Saturday walk, I just remember how gentle we all were with each other. Everyone went out of their way to say 'Good morning,' to pat the dog. I remember walking past the local homeless man and he was surrounded by bought coffees and treats, because people were looking for any way to do something nice. The videos of all those people in Sydney waiting to give blood, standing for hours in the summer heat, just to be together and do something helpful, were so incredibly moving in the same way. Your point about looking at people’s faces reminded me so strongly of that strange day in 2019, when we knew we had arrived somewhere different as a country and wanted to be reminded that we were in it together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Jessica WW's avatar
Jessica WW
2d

Dear Sarah and all other "Precious Peeps",

It's been another Wild ride of a year that's for sure and I'm looking forward to the discussions and events, challenging as they will inevitably be, that the coming year will bring us.

I feel, possibly a little differently from many here ?, in that we (humanity) will be OK in one form or another. I don't look away from the horror, pain and utter senselessness of events such as the Bondi Beach mass shooting and the broader collapse scenarios, but at the same time I also see, to paraphrase the most wonderful Annabel Crabb, "the warmth of implusive, disorganised, human decency" that emerged in both the immediate and ongoing aftermath of the shooting.

I'm an evolutionary biologist by trade (fauna) but we hairless apes are a co-operative (well, mostly), group living species. Our success stems directly from that. There is no denying our capacity for absolute brutality - life on this planet is a hard fight, nature looks pretty from a distance but up close it is a constant struggle. However, our capacity for kindness and decency is equally undeniable. I just feel that when the proverbial truly hits the fan, enough of us will turn towards, not against, each other because that is what our instinct for survival will ensure we do. It's not a feeling of hope per se, it's a sense of what enough of us will do simply because we must.

So while I carry a certain amount of existential grief, as anyone working in the midst of the biodiversity crisis does, I also carry a certain amount of confidence that we (humans) will be OK.

Until, of course, we go extinct. It is estimated that over 99% of all life that has ever existed on this planet is thought to now be extinct and while we are indoctrinated to believe we are somehow special from all other species, odds are we're not that amazing. ;-).

And on that cheerful note... here's wishing everyone a chance to draw breath, rest nervous systems and find joy in simple pleasures, not just as part of marking the end of another year or festive season but as part of every day living.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
60 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Sarah Wilson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture