This is my last post for the year.

It’s tempting to do some kind of wrap, a “how to make sense of the year that was” write-up or run-down. These kinds of montages used to be heart-tugging ratings winners on telly not so long ago. A few clips of some “freak” natural disaster, a flashback to a favourite actor who “left us”, but lots of wins and victorious tears and reminders of things that made us feel we were part of a momentous time in history. Gosh, what a year, your dad would say.

How can anyone possibly sum up 2025?

I think it’s possibly the overarching lesson of the year to give up on essentialising or comprehending most things in a neat montage.

Case in point: The absurd results when people have, indeed, tried. Pantone declared its colour of the year…white. The internet reacted in kind:

The word of the year was actually a number, according to dictionary.com (67, in case you missed it), the actual significance of which no one understands (and apparently that’s the point, or at least the internet thinks it is). Spotify’s annual Wrapped has become another thing to boycott. Meanwhile, Time revealed its Person of the Year to be a line-up of technofascists who are actively destroying us all. (I presume the art director at Time chose an AI-generated shot of them all sitting precariously out on a limb like this intentionally? Does it also induce in you an uncharitable desire to tip all their little feet?)

It is interesting to reflect back, however, on the journey we’ve been doing together. At the start of the year, “collapse” was a “oh, you’re going a bit too far, aren’t you” kind of term. Now it really is part of the vernacular, even if it’s often used in a comical, doomist way, serving to fill a conceptual void that a lot of people are struggling to understand. (The video below really is very cute.)

And I’m finding myself needing to reflect on where we have in fact landed after 12 months of unwrappable bamboozlement. How do we now be in this, and how do we move forward? I think that’s where the year has ended - in these two questions.

I can certainly feel a metaphorical door has closed, or is closing. And that we are in that eerie liminal “corridor” that I refer to in The Collapse Book, where another door is yet to open. I don’t know how much you subscribe to “astrology stuff”, but there is a lot of noise out there about some kind of nine-year cycle ending (kicking off at the equinox tomorrow), signified by the end of the snake cycle (which sees us shedding old patterns, mindsets, protective mechanisms). And about how we’re moving into some serious horse (movement) energy that will see us stepping up as well as becoming fiercely intolerant of people and mindsets that hold the world back.

I’m not sure if what I’m feeling is planetary, but I really can feel some sort of transition going on for me and many of you as the years closes. The energy has been building in the comments here, in the podcasts a lot of us listen to, in the social media comments over the past few weeks (particularly following the massacre in Bondi). It’s hurting, right? Like growing pains did as a kid. A lot of us are thoroughly exhausted, more so than we usually are at this time of year.

Me, I am feeling that the sheer absurdity and wrongness of the year has shoved me into a new response. Of course it has. Where else was there to go?

I am finding myself no longer shocked or outraged, nor as disappointed in the lacking reactions and responses of others as I was. In the comments section in my last post there was a discussion about “acceptance” (of others’ lacking, reactionary, divisive responses to world events like the Bondi massacre) and whether it signalled a “giving up”.

No. It isn’t in me. This acceptance (for want of a better word) feels like a calm (albeit exhausted) arrival into the next stage of things in which presevering my energy for the right things is going to be vital. For my very survival, in fact.

I’m also feeling in me a healthy intolerance of staying in the torturous overwhelmed space we’ve all been in for a while now (and, Good Lord, was I in it, grieving and wailing for a good chunk of 2025!). This year has taken me to this place, exactly when I needed to get to it. Which is now. It has forced me to give up resisting what is taking place (I mean, it can’t be denied now) and to hone my focus. It’s rendered my choiceless.

And so.

What next?

What is the new response?

Well, next year I will be exploring it.

There are a few updates:

News just in (literally confirmed a few hours ago): I have some funding for a 12-episode series of my Wild podcast, in which I will aim to flesh out this “new response” and how to be in this liminal time. It will kick off in February some time…MTK. In the meantime, do me a favour, if you haven’t already, and head to Wild on your platform of choice (here it is on Apple and Spotify) and download it, or add it to your library, and turn on notifications so new episodes land automatically. I’m coming to Australia mid-April to early June 2026. I’m doing a big book tour. All the details to come soon. I’ll also be doing a bunch of festivals in the UK in September/October. It remains to be seen if the US will let me in for events there. I’ll endeavour to do Substack Subscriber Meetups as I travel where we can go deeper into…this new response.

I do tend to leave a year, however, with some parting words of …solidarity for the difficult liminal time that is the “holiday period”. I always find it a tough time (my birthday is also chucked into the mad mix). I imagine it is going to be particularly hard this year for many of you, especially in Australia, where it’s already intensified with school holidays, summer madness (which always comes with natural disasters) and Australia Day, and will be dialled up further following the Bondi massacre and its political fallout.

And so I feel compelled to invite everyone to be OK with this - with the oddness of this liminal, threshold period (both the holidays and more broadly) and to sit in the weirdness. Douglas Rushkoff wrote a post last week (which someone here alerted me to): Why I’m Getting Weird. In it he argues that weird times are best met by looking at things differently, much as as a dog tilts its head when it doesn’t understand something. Doug also points to how EDMR therapy works for trauma patients by getting the eyes to view things from a new angle to make his case. Effectively he suggests meeting weirdness with (weird) perspective shifting, or tilting, and references playing around with spiritual theories, psychedelics, the occult, etc.

“[It’s] precisely the urgency and inevitability of our situation that calls for us to shake something loose. To see things…differently. Call to the outliers. If all of our most logical faculties, or our standard tools for evaluating our situation point to bad outcomes, then maybe we need to employ some non-standard tools.”

I’m feeling the same. I have done so for a bit. And it helps.

This past year, I’ve played around with psychedelics, strange intuitive dance practices, gone back to climbing trees, I go dance-hiking in forests and I’m reading books about mythology and Indigenous rituals (I’m currently reading Aldous Huxley’s The Doors of Perception about his experiences taking mescalin in 1953). I’m not advocating you follow the same head-tilting path, but rather to find your own that can help you be with the oddness, the weirdness. And to mix up your perspective. You might like to share ideas in the comments…

There’s another related consolatory wisdom that I’m leaning on at the moment. I touch on it in The Collapse Book and I’ve been sharing it with various distressed people in my orbit lately.

When things overwhelm, get up, leave the house and go out into the world. And look at other people’s faces.

Here’s the bit in the book where I go on about it. It fits well here:

When I get frozen in fear, I leave the house and I move out in the world. I issue another promise - when you do this, magical stuff comes to greet you. I tested it just now. I was hyperventilating and left my apartment and walked up the road to the cafe where the locals of my quartier hang out and the waiter with his spotted kerchief in his suit pocket greeted me, Madame, this is where you should sit. And then as I set up my laptop, Nina Simone’s song “Four Women” came on. “My back is strong; Strong enough to take the pain Inflicted again and again; What do they call me My name is Aunt Sarah; My name is Aunt Sarah My skin is yellow; My hair is long Between two worlds”

And here’s the video I am sending to people who need to see it. It’s Kae Tempest reciting People’s Faces.

Let it tilt your head. Let it leave you on the floor wailing. This is big, dear friends. It will get bigger still. And more beautiful.

See you next year,

Sarah xx