This is Precious

This is Precious

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Kathryn Edwards's avatar
Kathryn Edwards
2d

Well put.

I’d say that individualism is a problem in this dynamic. One sees it in the formation of personal-disaster-response charities: a child has a ‘tragic’ death; the parent memorialise the event by creating a new charitable institution in the child’s name, duplicating or overlapping with parallel existing initiatives; and all too often (or not) the initiative runs out of steam and crashes. Such a sad waste of energy in a silo.

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Christine McDougall's avatar
Christine McDougall
2d

Excellent article Thank you. I have now reached the place where if I see the intellectual bro club of mostly white men offering the new model, the solution, the place on stage, I simply cannot take them seriously. The same level of thinking that created our current world cannot solve it, no matter how smart they are. They represent less than 8% of the global population. If they do not seek, invite and promote those who have never had their access and priviledge to the table, if they never hold the possibility that others have figured this out, and they ignore this possibility, I do not listen to them. And I do tell them so. Because they need to hear it from many places.

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