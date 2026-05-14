I was speaking at an event recently and a lovely man in his late thirties stood up in the QnA session at the end and told me he wished to be a leader for men, particularly in the collapse awareness space. He asked if I could advise on the start-up he was looking to build to activate his idea.

I praised him for wanting to be of service to this moment and agreed that, yes, more men needed to be encouraged into activism and into helping humanity. A recent Brookings analysis found less than a third of activists in the United States are men; another study found 80 percent of organ donors are women while 80 percent of organ recipients are men.

Further, a lot more men do indeed need to be educated in all the ways that the material, colonialist, linear, patriarchal system is no longer serving them or anyone else.

But I then asked why he had to “start up” anything, and why he had to be out in front, “owning” the initiative.

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I have encountered many variations on the phenomenon (man wanting woman to tell him how they can come in and “own” the “fix”to an issue) in recent years. I have observed well-meaning blokes “discover” the climate movement and go on to mine grass-root organisations for connects and data before starting up some green economy fund or block-chain solution off the back of it all. I’ve watched the same happen with gut health, meditation and plant medicine. Ideas best held gently and generously as part of the “commons” are trademarked; podcasts and online pyramid schemes are leveraged off them.

My full response to the guy standing at the QnA mic was looping and passionate, bordering on fierce. It’s a series of points that are familiar to me now; I’ve had to draw on them so often. I figured it was time to put them here in writing and get your thoughts.

Why men should quit the need to own and leverage stuff that should just be done and shared and got on with

We don’t need the “start up”. The models and organisations we need to heal the world and the humans already exist. Women, people of colour and the marginalised have been running them for eons.

Equally, the theories and blueprints for what comes next also already exist. Those who have not been the beneficiaries of the current system wrote them a long time ago. The (very articulate, inclusive and sophisticated) work has been done. Hoorah!

What the world needs now is for privileged, skilled, engaged men to (humbly?) show up and lend their privilege and skills to the existing resistance, resilience and regenerative movements. The lovely late-thirties guy in this scenario works in film and media (and, to be fair, does a lot of connecting work in this space). I suggested he (continue to) show up and document and create media assets for existing groups doing the hard slog.

Some men (and women) ask if they should be reskilling or doing a marketing pivot on their career. My answers: there isn’t time for everyone to do a reskilling pivot. The more effective route is if we “start where we are” and be the change we want to see now, in the community we already reside and work in.

The change - the revolution - ahead will be grass-roots outwards. Not top down.

Needing to “own” a part of the movement is old system thinking. The future won’t tolerate this mindset any longer. Sorry.

The guy nodded and sat down. It’s not the answer most men are after.

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I remember years ago hearing the Black activist and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates explain to Krista Tippett on her On Being podcast that no one has ever helped the marginalised as they’ve tried to comprehend concepts that are alien or new to them.

“Nobody slows down for you. Nobody is gonna hold your hand and explain The Brady Bunch to you. Nobody’s gonna do that.”

Coates adds that Black people and women are expected to “catch up” in order to exist in the patriarchy. He issues the same call to the privileged as they enter new realms: Catch up. Don’t expect it all to be laid out for you. Do the work. Be uncomfortable.

…And don’t expect anyone to hand you a business plan for the revolution.

As a vaguely slight aside, activists will often argue that being expected to hold the privileged’s hand through change distracts them from their work. It’s a totally fair point and it reminds me of the Toni Morrison line: “The very serious function of racism . . . is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work. It keeps you explaining, over and over again, your reason for being.”

I’ve used this line a lot over the years: “catch up”. Privileged folk, catch up to the fact that what you’re just discovering (that the system really is not going to look after you, yes, even you) is not news to most of the planet! Catch up to the fact that profiting from what should be shared is now intolerable and untenable! Catch up to the fact that the only way forward will entail letting go of notions of ownership and trademarks and keynote talks and podcasts delivered by “experts” and heroes!

The only way forward now is small, right, enmeshed, collaborative, right moves made by everyone for good, noble, humble pro-human reasons. Leadership is whole lot less about podiums and weekend workshops and a shit-ton more about simply doing the work and bringing others along with you.

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Of course, the most important “catch up” work ahead for men in this moment is the long, thankless slog of reckoning with their gender, and the mythology attached to it - the mythology that tells them they can and should own moments and movements… and the rest. Women have been doing this slog for more than a century. Feminism saw women grapple with the question of womanhood. Men now needs to do the same with manhood. Again, dear fellas, the sophisticated theories, visions, ideas and models already exist. The work has already largely been done by the feminists, the critical race theorists and many, many others. You just have to (humbly) catch up.

Sarah x