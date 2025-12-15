I was on a ferry heading through deep fog over to the “almost island” (presqu’île) of Cap Ferret in France’s South-West on Saturday morning when I saw the news alerts about the Bondi massacre. It was surreal and horrifying.

Within minutes I was getting messages from friends - had I seen what had happened? Many were asking if I was OK. As some of you know, I was based in Bondi for 20-odd years (and it’s still my base when I return to Australia), and I was an active member of the community, running various campaigns and projects, including staging the world’s biggest bikini shoot on Bondi Beach in 2009 (ask me about this another time); Dad was born there and learned to swim at Icebergs; my great-grandmother lived there into her nineties. I also have a lot of Jewish friends in Bondi.

Within hours I was being asked for my response, for my opinion.

And by the evening, I was getting comments and DMs pointing to the fact I’d not posted anything on social media about the massacre; was I OK?

I don’t tend to post immediate commentary on events of this scale. I have been criticised for this approach (from “all sides”) in the past - when Covid hit, after October 7 and then in the wake of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. I’ve been clear about why. Bref, I don’t think I should add to the noise while the facts are still being established. I prefer to let the news journalists and experts do their job before coming in with a hot take.

I also don’t feel comfortable issuing motherhood statements that declare what I think most of us are feeling - horror, heartfelt concern and compassion for those directly affected, and solidarity with the Jewish community. I often cringe when brands and influencers do this. It’s often self-justifying noise.

It feels more appropriate to reach out to close ones and check on them in the immediate term (and to this, I send so much compassion and love to anyone in this space suffering from this tragedy). And to listen and reflect for a bit.

(As a slight aside, a few days ago I caught journalist Derek Thompson say on The Atlantic’s Galaxy Brain podcast, “I’m not sure that we’re made to broadcast. Like, as a species”. And it really did make me think…).

Leave a comment

But after some listening and reflecting on the train back to Paris late last night, I thought it important to “hold some space” here for the complex, nuanced feelings some of you might have. Many of you here are from Australia. All of us are trying to understand the world now through a more complexity-holding lens.

I’ll start…