Dr. James Brown
2dEdited

I love this idea of the Childcare center in Iceland. I have suggested similar ideas here in Aus, but no takers. When my youngest son was due to go on work experience, and he wasn't sure what he was interested in, we organized for him to go to the kindergarten he attended when he was little. We felt that encouraging him to see himself as able to 'care for others' was an important life skill to experience. He had a great time!

Susan Harley
2d

I wrangle with the can non violence bring change question ?

I am often reminded of what Solzhenitsyn said …”If only we had all been waiting in the hallways with our hammers and knifes instead of cowering behind our doors, hoping the knock was not for us…how different our life’s could have been”…

I think Non violence is promoted to keep us passive and believing it makes a difference …the reality of history is change only seems to have happened when the people fought back…even in Gandhi's time there was lots of violent resistance , Mandela resorted to it , so did the Palestinians after years of non violence ..that is why they are being crushed now 🇵🇸

None of us want that, but can it be an avoided ?

