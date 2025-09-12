Me again.

Thanks to all 450 of you who took part in The Collapse Book subtitle poll. My publisher and I very much enjoyed your detailed, caring comments. Some of you were expressing the same sentiment, but disagreed on which option represented it. Words are funny like that.

Here’s how it came out in the wash:

So Option1 it is.

I confess Option 2 was my preference…mainly from a shape of the words on the page perspective (mercifully, some of you understand my obsession!). One of you also mentioned it would probably be better from an SEO POV…but I’m always OK to let go of those kinds of considerations. I’d rather anything I produce have an organic connection.

Since so many of you seemed interested in being engaged, I thought I’d run this past you…

I’d love your involvement in the cover of the book

Most authors don’t design their covers. I do. I also use artists not AI. But I’m a bit stuck on the cover for I Eat the Stars (I probably need to start calling it this instead of The Collapse Book) and thought I’d get your input.

Leave a comment

I’ve got a particular style and idea in mind and I’m currently looking around at different artists and illustrators to get inspiration. I figured some of you might well be artists and would like to send through examples of your work. Or, you might have an artist friend or a favourite artist who you’d like to recommend to me.