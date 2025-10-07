This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikki-Lea James's avatar
Rikki-Lea James
1d

There is a hard truth to speaking out on these things - you will lose friends. But the ones who listen and stay are the real ones.

I've noticed that when I share something on social media about authoritarianism in the US, the dangers of AI, tech bros, inequity/wealth inequality, and the plight of the people in Palestine, Ukraine, and Sudan, I'm met with silence. Some people even quietly unfriend me.

But when I have in-person conversations, I've noticed something different. Most people are seeing what you're seeing but they are coping with it differently. Some have been ignoring it because they don't want the world to change. Some are paralysed by fear.

Others are experiencing the negative effects/hardship of our collapsing society but have incorrectly attributed it to something different (usually scapegoating minority groups). Those are difficult conversations and you won't always be able to cut through. But the times you can are worth it.

Ultimately, my morals won't allow me to stop talking about it - even if my social circle is shrinking as a result. I've come to view it as a positive; quality over quantity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Wilson
Treacy Crow's avatar
Treacy Crow
1d

Thank you Sarah! For your bravery, your honesty, your simple spoken passion imploring the silent to be seen. It’s so interesting when friends get together and there are those of us who openly speak of their disbelief in what is evolving - yet I observe others who I know feel similarly shift awkwardly in their seats and stay silent. They are intelligent, they know how what is happening now has happened before - they know the warning signs - but something in their psyche stops them still. I think maybe they think it’s too hard. But you are 100% correct - we are now at a crossroads, and soon it will be so much harder to turn the ship around. I am going to use your call to action to start today - to do something everyday.

Write to a politician; turn up to community events and celebrate our freedom; do good things for people who could use a bit of help; ask my friends to do the same.

To all your readers and followers - stay brave, stay true and stay safe. 💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Wilson
136 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture