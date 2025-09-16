This is Precious

K2SO
I had exactly the same thought - that the Kirk' killing was the straw that broke the polarized camel's back, a tipping point the fascists will use as a justification and a rallying cry for anything and everything they will now do to finish off Murica's sham democracy. Charlie the martyr.

One other thing: Charlie is being lionised for "conducting politics the right way." In one very limited sense he did; he went out and spoke to people. But that's it. He also debated almost entirely in bad faith, using every rhetorical trick in the book - but particularly false premises and switching goalposts - in an attempt to belittle those he "debated."

He clearly had no interest in learning new perspectives, changing or even slightly modifying his views when presented with contradictory evidence or superior arguments, nor striving to find a middle ground. He debated FOR SHOW and to "win", not to learn or include or find concensus.

Susan Harley
I like you take on this through a collapse lens Sarah, this could be a trigger moment...planned or opportune by those who want chaos , distraction and for us to be fighting each other.

On my weekly Book Chat with Zahra @collapse life we are talking about the book The Preparation , which is written to guide young men to becoming dependable , adults of good character in uncertain futures.

The emphasis in the book is on the individual, becoming a "renaissance man", (very white European orientated ). But it is our collective morality and how we live with each other that is being called for in this moment.

I really resonated with this short clip, if you haven't heard it already and I appreciate the Palestinian reference to being Steadfast, because they know all about that. ..https://substack.com/@jonathancook/note/c-155950324?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=a9nqc

