In his Leviathan-like Goliath’s Curse: The History and Future of Societal Collapse, by way of a solution for civilisational demise, Luke Kemp advises “don’t be a dick”.

Luke, an associate at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk at the University Cambridge, argues, as I do in my book, that our global civilisation is careering towards the worst societal collapse yet, with the main threat coming from leaders who are “walking versions of the dark triad” of vile personality traits - narcissism, psychopathy and Machiavellianism.

The simple “don’t be a dick” prescription is one of two that Luke gives for countering the threat. The other is to build more universally democratic societies with input from citizens. For example, the citizens’ assemblies that many countries (like Ireland) have already begun using to make big decisions. I chat to Luke about all of this in this podcast:

Don’t be a dick. I’ve used the phrase for years when asked how humanity should best respond to some complex situation or other.

“What am I, as a man, meant to do now?” Just don’t be a dick.

“How can I be a more popular boss?” Start by - proactively - not being a dick.

A dick, to be clear, is not quite an arsehole. An arsehole is flagrantly selfish and destructive. A dick, on the other hand, is someone who has allowed themselves to be swept up, to be sucked into piss-poor behaviour. A dick is not malicious. A dick just doesn’t work hard enough to have conscious regard.

A dick is Nietzsche’s “last man” - the complacent, mediocre dude who always chooses comfort over any kind of striving for meaning, greatness, decency or honour. From Thus Spoke Zarathustra:

“ ‘We have invented happiness,’ say the last men, and they blink.”

That blink has always got me.

I tend to agree with Luke. Committing simply to not being a dick is something of a silver bullet. It’s not heroic; it’s honourable. It doesn’t require a giant overhaul; it’s a recorrection that can be implemented as a way of being straight away. It’s not a draconian edict; it’s intuitive.

No one wants to be the dick. With such a simple prescription, we remember, Oh, that’s right, being a meh, flaccid flake who lets people down is not what life is meant to be about.

Not being a dick also makes other people want to do the same. It’s contagious.

Would you like to join me in fleshing out how to not be a dick?

I’ll go first; join me with your ideas in the comments.

A dick strolls across zebra crossings. Don’t be a dick by at least attempting an effortful skip. And giving a wave to the driver.

Don’t be a dick by apologising really well. Never add the lame “…if I offended you” semi-negation. Leave “ifs” and “buts” out of it. And do repair. I wrote about how to do a proper apology here:

I'm sorry *if* I offended you

Oh, and apologise first. Before being asked. Even before being told you’ve hurt someone.

Indeed, go first, with most things. Love first, open doors first, smile at a stranger first.

In the dating realm, steadfastly refuse to engage in flaccid things like ghosting, gaslighting, sending“hey” messages and waiting for a red carpet and gold star stickers before suggesting a time and a place. Again, just go first.

If you’re very online, you might have noticed the number of progressive men giving dating advice to other blokes at the moment. Ian Dunt makes a good argument for how not being a dick is really attractive to women , resulting in a win-win situation. In a post titled How to be a Man , he equates “real” and attractive masculinity with competence, and writes: “The key to real masculinity lies in the following point: It accomplishes social good. That sounds conscientious. It is. Proudly so. But it is also selfishly true. And these two things can coexist quite easily: your social conscience and your personal advantage.” So, don’t be a dick by simply being a man who accomplishes social good.

How to be a Man Remind yourself you're not that special. You just aren't. So much of our destructive, civilisationally destructive dick-ness stems from our culture's individualism. We were less dick when we were more collectivist.

Try this: Lie in bed at night and proactively think about any dick things you did that day. Audibly groan. And vow to repair. And not repeat. Even let your cringe see you get up out of bed and write an email apology to the person you dicked over, ready to send in the morning.

Stop avoiding uncomfortable things. People who avoid uncomfortable things hurt other people, cause unnecessary chaos to others and are…a dick.

Conduct your life IRL as much as possible. Walk instead of drive, suggest coffee instead of a Zoom. We are all less of a dick when we look people in the eye.

Be on time. Be proud to be punctual for others.

Just do what you said you’d do. Be proud to be a reliable human.

Stack the office dishwasher (when no one is looking), wipe the benches really well and pick the grains of rice out of the plug hole.

When someone runs into the back of your ankles with their suitcase at the train station, or when a bike rider doesn’t indicate properly, smile at them and say, “It’s all good”.

Let someone behind you at the supermarket who only has one cucumber and a packet of peanuts go before you. Don’t expect accolades.

If you are a serial dick, take responsibility and get therapy.

Change the toilet roll. And quietly put the cardboard core in the recycling bin.

OK, your go…

Sarah xx

