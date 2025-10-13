This is Precious

Ambient Soul Music Club
11h

If you have a job in marketing, leave ASAP. My dickness dropped 5,000pc by this simple action.

Nicola Philp
10hEdited

Notice when people do something and comment or thank them.

Remember things about them and ask how it went.

Listen but listen properly.

Pick up your dog poo.

Don’t join a pile on, on your local Facebook group (this has happened yet again on my local one which is just supposed to be about local events and suggestions and it’s awful)

Don’t leave your EV plugged in at the charger when it’s finished so nobody else can use it.

Similarly if you drive a RAM or equivalent (ahem) don’t park right across the EV charging spaces just to make some sort of (non) point. It is the height of dick behaviour.

Use a keep cup if you can’t avoid takeaway coffee (better yet sit down for 5 minutes and enjoy it more)

Take your neighbours wheelie bin in.

Stop and put a worm that be has crawled into the footpath after the rain back on the dirt or grass, don’t squash it.

I love this quote by William Penn, I think I’ve probably shared it here before but it lives on my fridge (albeit covered in fly poo and dust a little now)

‘I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there can be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow human being (or plant/animal is my addition), let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again’

