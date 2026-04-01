Large Language Models, like Claude, ChatGPT etc., are indeed incredible. They can find factual needles in haystacks, build apps in a single prompt and tell you if you need a nap.

But like most emerging technologies that have not been perfected nor safety tested on the lower common denominators, they should require a licence to drive it.

I mean, I’m being facetious. But only a bit.

I’ve been in the workforce for almost four decades. I’ve developed skills, expertise and some wisdom. None of it has come easy and anything I have to offer by way of my craft is thanks to slog. (Which isn’t a“how do you say you’re Gen-X without saying you’re Gen-X” pronouncement; I couldn’t write or create if I hadn’t done slog. The grit is the point.)

It is therefore, at my age and stage, unbearable to have to now deal with slop, the unchecked, unhinged, lazy, corner-cutting AI-generated non-information that’s spewed at us via newsletters, press releases and social media posts “created” by a generation who just don’t seem to know, or care to know, the difference.

Allie Sullberg/New York Times

An example…

I’m currently working on the publication of my latest book and I seem to spend most of my days wading through slop from Zoomers and late-Millennials in the various adjacent organisations I’m dealing with to get it onto bookshelves. The other day I got presented with a random summary of my book - a sort of “crib notes” rundown to assist reviewers and journalists I think - from a young staffer to approve. My book had essentially been put through a LLM that had spat out a bunch of non-sensical sentences that were meant to sum up each chapter ("Truth is a form of care” and “Enough is a revolutionary word”, which I say precisely nowhere).

My favourite from the pig’s trough of idiocy: “The world is still alive, even now.”

Huh?!>+@

Five years of slog lazily reduced to three pages of slop that I had to spend more of my time wading through before spending even more of my time explaining to the staffer why it was unusable. I don’t think she’d even looked at it before spewing it my way.

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AI slop is everywhere. You can spot it miles off. Those four-word non-sentences followed by another four-word non-sentence that pose a fake contrast (“It’s not a bug; it’s a paradigm shift”). Those empty certainties. All those contrived dramatics (“The world is still alive, even now.”). Eughhh. Often the slop-spewer won’t even bother to remove the standard-issue AI emojis at the top of each non-sentence paragraph.

Medium is a cess-pool of this kind of writing (I had to unsubscribe). LinkedIn is the same. But as I read recently (ha! in a Medium article), slop is actually a product of LinkedIn-speak. LLMs are trained on “startup threads, product launches, fake thought leadership, and smug little “gotcha” posts”. Of course they are; this kind of manila folder beige, masculinist language is what dominates the internet. It’s unbearable to read and I become exhausted trying to decipher a point. As the writer argues:

“The reader ends up investing more attention than the writer invested effort.”

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According to Cornell University, LLMs hallucinate - give fake answers, invented citations and over-confident extrapolations - in about a 31 per cent of all general use cases (this figure rises to 60 per cent in number-related domains, such as math). Which is shocking, but I find you can get around the issue if you have prior expertise, a bit of critical thinking about you, and if you’ve done enough engaged slog in your life. I did not use a LLM to write my book. But I did use it to confirm citations and update data in the editing process. I knew what I was looking for and used the AI to find it. LLMs should not be leaned on fully, they are should serve more as an assistant.

LLMs are also really shit at writing. And likely will always be. OpenAI’s Sam Altman, in an interview with economist Tyler Cowen, has admitted that even the future models of ChatGPT will only ever be able to produce “a real poet’s okay poem.” Jasmine Sun has just written about this in the latest The Atlantic:

LLMs are built in a way that is antagonistic to great writing; they are engineered to be rule-following teacher’s pets that always have the right answer in hand.

Which again is fine if you’re managing them correctly (and literally don’t use them to write stuff that you’re not prepared to manage with skill and expertise).

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But the problem is this - those who are leaning on AI the hardest don’t have the skills, the expertise, the critical thinking, the experience, the slog, to do this kind of managing.

But it gets more problematic.

I wrote recently about the MIT study that found students who used ChatGPT to write essays showed massively lower brain engagement and far weaker memory retention of what they had written compared with students who didn’t. The study found “over the course of several months, ChatGPT users got even lazier with each subsequent essay, often resorting to copy-and-paste by the end of the study”.

So when young people lean on these LLMs it traps them in a go-nowhere spiral. And a grim Catch-22. To manage LLMs you need to have developed high brain engagement (critical thinking, skills and knowledge honed though slog). But using LLMs lowers brain engagement, which sees a young person lean more on LLMs…and so down it all goes. Until…until…well, until we all just don’t care or know how to care. And slop is all we got.

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I think this is what most enrages, worries and saddens Gen Xers - those of us who are left to manage this shit. It goes beyond the infuriation of not being able to count on the rung of workers who are meant to be supporting and shadowing us. And beyond an eldest child-like “it’s not fair” sense that young people today are taking the piss.

It’s having to witness the lack of conscientiousness. It’s having to be around a vibe of “churning out stuff just to tick a box".

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A few months back the Financial Times, drawing on the latest results of the ongoing Understanding American Study (UAS), ran a big report with the headline “The troubling decline in conscientiousness: A critical life skill is fading out — and especially fast among young adults.”

It found that conscientiousness - the quality of being dependable and disciplined, willing to face challenges, and the ability to put long-term results ahead of short-term kicks - is not something that just impacts the labour force. It also impacts a person’s ability to get life done.

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And this far down the article I will add this: young people are not to blame for this dire predicament. I saw a news clip recently where the journalist vox pop’d university students about AI use. Their various responses painted a picture of resentment and moloch-y entrapment. One student said he’d enrolled in uni to learn critical thinking and to have human connection, but instead faces a situation where the teachers use AI to create the assessments, the students have to use AI to complete them (because everyone else does; they can’t afford to be left behind), then AI is used to correct them.

I don’t have an answer for this impasse. It’s obviously not to demand a driver’s test before use.

But I do take some solace in the fact that AI may never be able to pull off considered, critically thought-out writing, crafted from the grittiness of having lived a human life. Because there’s probably an answer in this - in the great wash and tumble of what we’re in, considered, critically thought-out, human-crafted stuff will be what all of us - including young people - come to value because it can’t be done by AI. And the slop will just stop.

Sarah xx