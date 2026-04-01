This is Precious

This is Precious

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Rikki-Lea James's avatar
Rikki-Lea James
5dEdited

I've seen this conversation spark in a few places this week and I'm so glad it's finally being talked about.

It seems to me that if people aren't immediately good at something they are more likely to give up than try to improve (I used to be like this too!). AI feeds into this urge - you don't have to try very hard 𝘢𝘯𝘥 the output you get from the machine is adequate*.

I think that part of the problem is the way we view talent. We assign it as some sort of innate natural quality - something you're either born with or not. But the fact is every 'talented' artist starts as a beginner. Most of the old masters undertook lengthy apprenticeships, and then returned the favour by taking on apprentices themselves. They get to where they are through practise, which requires perseverance, resilience and a lot of self patience. We never see the 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 that goes into building the 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥.

That's why well established artists often emphasise that art is not about the final piece, it's about the process.

I wish we could take away our culture of instant gratification and production (consumerism), and dedicate more time to the process of building skill.

*AI outputs obviously lack humanity and are clearly computer generated, but unfortunately that's 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 to get attention online.

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Claire's avatar
Claire
5d

I am an artist and avid reader, and I also make social media content for a psychology clinic.

A couple of years ago when AI was rearing its head and I was attempting to date, I would go to speed dating events, and all the men would ask whether, as an artist, I was worried about AI. My answer was no, because AI doesn’t have a soul. It makes pictures, it doesn’t make ART. Because art, real art, is about emotion and connection and shared humanity, and AI can’t manufacture that. This is something I stand by.

Reading AI created slop viscerally pains me. Work was providing me with AI generated prompts to create their social media content from for a while, and I had to keep going back to them and say I couldn’t work with the prompts, because while on first glance the language looks like it says something, when you break it down and really dissect it, it’s just a word salad with no message or meaning.

I had a conversation with a friend recently who loves AI, and I tried to explain why I avoid it as much as possible. It’s for the same reason why, at the servo yesterday, I felt sad when helping the staff member manually calculate change because when I said ‘I’ll give you the five cents’ he had a brain fart. While it’s in my control, I never want to rely on a computer to do what I can do with a little effort mentally. It makes me wonder how not flexing these mental pathways will affect the rates of dementia, Alzheimer’s and other cognition and memory based diseases.

And then, obviously, the quality of AI generated information is SO inferior, and easily recognizable, that it turns me off immediately. Not to mention that it gives the wrong information on purpose! I saw something the other day about a woman who fed AI a multiple choice quiz, and it admitted it intentionally fed her back incorrect answers. WTF?! The whole thing just gives me the ick.

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