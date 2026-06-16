Global publication day: I EAT THE STARS

It’s two years to the week since I started writing I EAT THE STARS: How to live fully and beautifully in a collapsing world. It took me two months to write the first chapter (initially here on Substack as a serialisation). I started a relationship with a wild Corsican man the exact same week; we broke up a few days after I finished writing the book.

I entered peri-menopause. Trump came back into power. We surpassed the seventh of the nine planetary boundaries. We crossed the 1.5C IPCC threshold. A genocide raged. Liam Neeson reached out to me when I was campaign in the Australian desert and started reading the serialisation…

Life is a self-referring phenomenon. And becoming more and more so.

And so it is that the book that attempts to understand what’s happening to our world in real time launches “officially” today, into a world crying out to be understood and guided back to…a homecoming… a reckoning…communion.

Get ALL information and order links here

Australian and New Zealand readers - many of you have got your copies. It launched there a few weeks early…

…and is currently the #1 non-fiction title.

It’s also officially a #1 Amazon bestseller globally based on international preorders.

Thank you! Actually, yes, thank you to all of you here who’ve supported this crazy idea from the outset. I

Now it lands in bookstores across the US, Canada, the UK…

…and in other English-speaking countries around the world (as well as in English bookstores across Europe, including here in France.) I’d love you to buy a copy.

UK friends, buy from Waterstones here…

Order in the UK

If you have another preferred outlet, you’ll find it here.

US friends, Bookshop.org has an exclusive discount for you

As many of you would know, Bookshop.org give 80 per cent of their profits to local bookstores. They are offering an additional 10% (in addition to an existing discount), use code SarahWilson10 at checkout until July 11.

Order in the US

If you have other preferred outlets, you’ll find them all here.

If you’e an Amazon buyer (where it’s a #1 bestseller!)…

They are offering discounts across different territories.

22% off Amazon UK

If you’ve preordered at any point…

….anywhere in the world, at any bookstore, you will be lovingly gifted a series of voice notes Dad and I recorded where I share how I cope at a very personal level with what’s going on(that’s us below). Simply put your order number into this form here and it will be delivered to you immediately.

You know what would be really awesome now?

As you read the book, please pull out quotes and lines you like and post them to social media and tag me.

Also, US and UK readers, do feel free to connect me to any media leads or festivals etc that you might have and that you think could be interested in interviewing me about the book. I feel that when I do in person chats (on podcasts, radio, TV) the message gets out most appropriately. Which is my aim.

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OK, happy reading and discussing and thriving and living fully and beautifully…now!

Sarah xx