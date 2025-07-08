This is Precious

Discussion about this post

In this time of ecological collapse and disconnection from the land, careers that involve hands-on engagement with the natural world feel increasingly essential. Fields like mycology, botany, ecology, wildlife biology, and marine biology. Nature-based skills like permaculture, camping, and hiking instruction. Fields and skills that deepen ecological intimacy and offer tools to navigate climate change and species loss in ways that are human. I wonder: what work can only be done by living beings in living ecosystems?

I’m 25 and thinking maybe on-the-ground sustainable development, ecosystem conservation and humanitarian work is where I want my career to turn. The faster faster speed (than I’m already going to be somewhat at the cutting edge), I don’t have the energy or capacity for, to be honest. So I’m most interested in trying to keep the humanness and sacred alive and protected in this hypernormalisation of dehumanisation (and destruction of earth, the sacred). I was just thinking yesterday- maybe there are different ways for humanity to collapse/fall. I think being deeply grounded and holistic and a human embodying their highest expression is the way to collapse into truth.

Thanks for writing the article, Sarah

