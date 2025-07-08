Other implications - if you kid wants to be an artist.

The CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, recently informed us all that AI would eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and spike unemployment to 10-20 per cent in the next 1-5 years. The sectors hit hardest will be white collar ones: law, finance, technology, consulting. The humans hit hardest will be young people who apply for entry-level gigs and use them to launch their lives.

Another senior leader at the company claims: “Even if AI progress completely stalls today and we don’t reach AGI [Generalised AI, the point at which the robots become smarter than us]… the current systems are already capable of automating all white-collar jobs within the next five years.”

The tech bros do love to dump scary pronouncements about their products on we, the bewildered (before, in the next breath telling us how sophisticated their wares are and leaving the stage). Open AI’s Sam Altman is the classic seagull messiah. He loves to fly in and shit all over everything with lines like, “I prep for survival … I have guns, gold, potassium iodide …”, and “AI will probably most likely lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there'll be great companies.”

I imagine any parents here, or any young person, or anyone wanting to change career or who is worried about hanging on to their current job, is probably starting to panic as these kinds of pronouncements become more frequent. Already unemployment among US college graduates has increased sharply and I covered a few weeks back how and in which professions AI is already seemingly taking over. I also flagged that a growing number of companies are not taking on new hires unless team leaders can prove AI can’t adequately do the job instead.

So what is the advice to be given here? How can this stark future be navigated? What should kids be studying? Doing? Believing in? I think any advice we give now is going to have to be very different, and beyond the usual linear, neoliberal paradigm. Here are a few thought starters that in no way represents an answer. More of a “Shall We Discuss” invite.

I now take proclamations by Tech Bros with barrows of salt.

As we cover in The Collapse Book, the Bros’ AI doomism (seemingly paradoxical given they are making the thing that the believe will tear down society and/or humanity), can certainly be seen as marketing or capital raising hype (“You need to be super scared of my invention because it is soooo amazingly powerful”).

makes the argument that Tech Bros are good at tech, but rarely competent understanding how, say, jobs markets work (nor humble enough to know their limitations). And so we should be very wary of their claims.

A lot of the doom talk is, however, is genuine fear speaking. But in their desperate need for certainty the Bros channel their fear into “being right” and having hot takes. I also make the argument in The Collapse Book that much moloch is at play - the men can’t stop their apparently destructive crusade (in which all of humanity will be doomed) because to do so would see them lose the race to be the first …to build the first AGI, to hit “singularity”.

Regardless, the jobs market is going to look very different very soon. And, really, the only certainty is that a lot of uncertainty is ahead.

A bunch of nuanced factors to be on top of

As always, the discussion will need more nuance (something the Tech Bros are also lacking in). And I believe that being ready for what’s ahead is understanding such nuances and getting our kids onto such thinking.

Throughout history, technology has always taken jobs, leaving workers with no more than 10% of the value they created. The rest has always been siphoned off by the owners of the technology. Over time things adjust; people reskill. But in the process inequality increases. The same is happening in this redistribution of labour by these uber-elite men. We need to be aware of this. Additionally, this time around, the haves and have nots will also look different. Who will be the new have nots? (More on this below). The Tech Bros make the argument that AI will take the boring jobs and free us all up to…have hobbies or….?? But early indications suggest the opposite may well be the case. Some experts are forecasting that AI will take the fun work while humans are left with the dehumanising drudgery. And what looks like “babysitting” the AI. You’ve probably heard about the human labor required to power AI? Thousands of workers in Kenya earning $2 a day, for example, are required to “train” ChatGPT to be morally decent. They literally have to trawl the net’s orgy of violence, self-harm, murder, rape, necrophilia, child abuse, bestiality and incest and train the LLM to not generate harmful content. And this “data labeling” industry is expected to grow to over $14bn by 2030, according to GlobalData, a data analytics and consultancy firm. This English graduate explains how she got a job as a “backstop” or “human fallback” to a real-estate “virtual assistant” that masqueraded as a human. Her job was to deal with the frustrated “are you a bot?” demands from customers to keep the customers from figuring out that they were indeed talking to a chatbot. The same is happening with AI therapy. I’ve been reading about therapists whose job now is to have multiple AI therapy app sessions open and to intervene when things get dangerous. As Cory Doctorow wrote of this phenomenon, This is the essence of reverse-centaurism: when a human is expected to act like a machine in order to help the machine do something it can’t do. To counter this, we will need to refuse to drink the KoolAid that the Tech Bros are trying to feed us and get more and more alive to our humanity - to discuss it, value it, create boundaries around it.

Doctorow also argues…

The point of the worker — the “human in the loop” — isn’t to supervise the AI, it’s to take the blame for the AI. You probably read about the poor journalist at a Hearst magazine charged with producing over 30 summer guides. He felt forced to use AI to complete such a Herculean task. The AI then published a “summer reading guide” made up of nonexistent books (this completely fake result is called a “hallucination”). Of course, the worker copped the abuse for it. After all, says Doctorow, “It was his byline on the story, not the chatbot’s. He’s the moral crumple-zone.” How do we counter or prepare for this? What do you think? Leave a comment AI may also make us dumb and lifeless, or at least enable it, which should never be the end goal! As illustrated by this Apple ad, which almost celebrates the phenomenon. A recent study has shown that AI sees us cognitively offload in such a way to critically damage our capacity for critical thinking. The effect is particularly bad for young people, in a Catch-22 kinda way. You need education and experience to avoid cognitive offloading. But if you over-rely on AI you don’t learn anything. This worries me hugely. We will need agile, lively, critical thinking more than ever as we enter an uncertain future. Apparently those who adjust fastest will win out. I’m not so sure, however. This self-proclaimed polymath coder argues - in shouty, sometimes-bolded and sometimes-ital’d commands - that the AI takeover is already here, but that this is not the real issue. Instead, the real concern is the fact that you have probably not adjusted. AI won’t replace you. But that 19-year-old with TikTok brain and ChatGPT open in four tabs absolutely will…. “Your job mindset is obsolete…While you were busy “perfecting your craft” a teenager with Wi-Fi, zero chill, and no respect for your portfolio just launched an AI startup from his phone. And it’s already monetized. And you? You are still manually formatting your resume like spacing and fonts are gonna save your career. If you still think that “grinding” is what counts, you’ve missed the train, he writes… Entrepreneurship, creativity, and ownership are no longer options — they’re mandatory survival skills…Protect your operating system — your mind…Because your identity was never meant to be your skillset.” And the people getting rich? They’re not better than you — just faster with prompts…Reinvention is the new stability. If you can shift faster than the system, you win. If not, you’re legacy software. You get the picture: Adjust from building skills and experience over time to having creative ideas that you action via AI, and do it fast. Leave a comment Another coder/writer who uses hectic point-emphasising techniques (including Greek symbols) also argues the way forward in the work world requires “switching mental models to the one that matches how AI-driven systems are actually built and scaled.” He emphasises dropping the industrial-era “career path” and embrace AI-native startups and indie leverage. AI flips the table, he writes. Which equals bad news for bloated legacy corps and great news for sharp, early-stage teams that “move fast and don’t need three middle-managers to send an email”. I’m not sure about you, but I find this kind of fast-and-furious speak veers so far from where we should and could be going with this new frontier. I get the value of agility and I like the picture they’re painting of smaller start-ups and creatives being able to ride this momentous wave, but at what costs? What about the training, the mentors, and worker’s rights in this picture?

I’m not going to try and distill the above into a pithy line of advice. The conversation is still open, although maybe not for too much longer.

The important thing right now is that we are all in the conversation and not being bludgeoned by fear and seagull bullying into accepting the dehumanising gigs and the lifeless, disengaged future. Human resources departments need to put in different provisions, companies need to sort out their liability terms. Perhaps some of you here are HR reps or own companies…?

We must remain vigilantly alive to the hypernormalisation of our dehumanisation.

What are you observing with your kids? Are they bewildered, or navigating this terrain fast and furiously? Or are they rejecting the premise and “quiet quitting”? Are they feeling empowered to go and study liberal arts by way of protest? (I’d personally encourage this!) This WIRED article published yesterday - “The AI Backlash Keeps Growing Stronger” - attracted so many interesting comments to this effect. It’s worth going in to have a look. One Bluesky user wrote: “Hardly anyone asked for it and now they’re shocked we don’t want it.”

What about you…are you “might as well join-ing them” or stepping off the ride? Me, I’m in the liminal dance. I have one foot in the old system and another feeling around in this new space. I feel a responsibility to remain very alive to the nuances, ready to step in where I can to fight to preserve our humanity.

To this end I’m checking out Indigenous complexity thinker Vanessa Andreotti’s latest project. She’s launched a “relationship” with a “provocateur-AI” called Aiden Cinnamon Tea that allows you to interact and relate with AI in a productive way. She’s positioning it as a way for us to learn to relate to each other and to life itself, beyond the subject/object framing. Vanessa spoke at The Realisation Festival I was at the other week and explained that she’s taking the approach that AI is here to stay and so we should urgently be trying to create a new dynamic with it and not let the Bros control the narrative…

You can download everything for free here. I’ll report back down the track.

Sarah xx

PS Here’s my chat with Vanessa if you didn’t catch it at the end of last year.