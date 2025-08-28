The above is a slightly misleading headline.

Curtis Yarvin and I are indeed both speaking at the How The Light Gets In philosophy festival in London next month. We won’t, however, be booking adjoining seats and sharing Pringles on the Eurostar.

Yarvin is referred to as President Trump’s “court philosopher”; I wrote about him in The Collapse Book and did a Substack Live about the guy.

Other speakers at the festival include Trump’s niece

as well as the glorious

,

and

.

If you’re in London you should come. It’s held in the grounds of Kenwood House, Hampstead Heath September 20-21 September.

I remain intrigued by the two topics I’ve been asked to speak on….🧐

I will be at the festival for the two full days, checking out other talks. Let me know if you’re going to be there!

And a philosophy dinner…

On the evening of September 23, I’ll also be speaking at Kairos London, the philosophy club on Tottenham Court Road. It has hosted a bunch of radical UK thinkers over the years. I’m chuffed to be invited. It’s a drinks and dinner event, but not at all expensive. There are limited seats to this one.

I’d also be happy to attend a reader meet-up if one of the London groups has something in the diary for that third week of September?

Sarah xx