This is Precious

Amy Ward
12h

Hey Sarah - this is such a thoughtful post. Thank you for sharing it. I think I have openly shared I am autistic and find the ‘label’ helpful mainly for others to understand why I’m different (family, friends, medical professionals). But I have begun to wonder are the neurodivergent are the original ‘neurotypical’ if we lived as the world was initially created or possibly intended - close to nature, in community, little noise, no concrete/traffic/over stimulation/technology?

The current ‘neurotypical’ (and I don’t mean to offend those who identify as such when reading this) have adjusted and adapted and some are coping but because things have hit an extreme tipping point in this neoliberal, capitalist, unequal, money driven, over growth and over consumption world - now even typically adjusted ‘neurotypicals’ are not coping.

What do you think?

Amy Ward x

Nb Lindsay Mack on Substack is gold for me - she writes about ‘neurocomplexity’ and her content is super helpful. It’s less about labels and the whole person experience

Patrick Sullivan
12h

It occurs to me that the amplified sensitivity of neurodivergent souls can serve as canaries in the tumultuous coal mines of a world spinning out of control. Those of us feeling the full weight of the combined crises may have the task of sounding the alert even as they mirror the inherent vulnerability of everyone not such labeled. Thank you Sarah for your courage and transparency. Keep shining!

