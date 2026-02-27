The short answer (to the subhead teaser question, above): Yes. But let me explain…

(Although, before I do, please note that what I share here is not a medical overview, nor does it constitute advice. It’s my interpretation of my own personal experiences and an invite to a broader discussion of mental health.)

To catch you up, especially new subscribers here, I’ve had (often debilitating) anxiety in my bones all my life. I came out fretful.

I also came of age in the Prozac Nation era, right as the drug companies began marketing their clunky SSRIs to the world, and just as (as in, the same year) “anxiety” was deemed a disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM. (I do not think this timing was a coincidence.)

And so, from the age of 12, I was diagnosed with a fruity array of mental “disorders” and “diseases”, including obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and manic depression (as it was called then, later changed to bipolar disorder).

None of this is a big secret, because a decade ago I wrote a book about it - First, We Make the Beast Beautiful - which continues to sell around the world in multiple languages (and has just come out in paperback in Australia).

You can buy Beast here

But then, three years ago, I was diagnosed with autism by a specialist in Berlin. Friends (and some of you here) had suggested for several years that many of my senstitivities and idiosyncrasies were demonstrably neurodivergent. It became a bit of a joke that I was only the person who couldn’t see it.

These idiosyncrasies and sensitivities they were referring to include:

I mostly have to sleep on the floor (particularly in new places), often in a bathroom (less stimulation) or under something (a desk, wedged up between a couch and a wall);

I mostly have to sit on the floor and need to contort my limbs relentlessly;

I don’t comprehend a shit-ton of human behavioural subtleties and strategies (like flirting, game playing, crafting emails so as to not hurt or offend others);

I can’t cope with an extensive list of smells and noises and sensations;

I’m dogged - to a fault - with my many fights against injustice; and

I have had to develop mad masking and workarounds to function in the world; etc.

All of which profoundly affects my relationships, my health and my ability to do many standard things within the neo-liberal complex.

Leave a comment

The specialist confirmed things for everyone - it was autism - and I was soon bludgeoned by memes on social media about neurodivergence that did actually stack up for me. My workarounds and masking have always been “just what I did”to get to where I needed to be. I tried to not think about them, nor draw attention to them. I was masterful at normalising leaving conversations, swapping tables at cafes, sitting in the aisle at cinemas once the lights go down, bringing my own sheets when I stayed with friends and disguising the force of that doggedness. It was a relief to see it all fitted a picture. As peri-menopause set in, my sensitivities and idiosyncrasies dialled up and the autism framework made even more solid sense.

So what is it? Bipolar, OCD, GAD… or just autism?

Oh…well…sigh…it’s all of it.

We now know that autism is frequently misdiagnosed or conflated with both bipolar and OCD, particularly in high-functioning adults, women, and people diagnosed later in life. Autistic “special interest intensity” can look like hypomania, sensory overload meltdowns can be mistaken for mood episodes and a need for routines and patterns (stimming) can look like obsessive compulsions. (Although, it’s worth noting that bipolar episodes are episodic and not tied to environment, while autism is prompted by external triggers, such as overstimulation or cognitive load. To this extent I do think autism is the more fitting label.) Interestingly, there is a very significant correlation between autism and autoimmune diseases, such as Hashimoto’s, which I was diagnosed with at the same time as receiving my manic depression diagnosis.

But it’s also none of it.

And, to my mind, more so the latter.

Share

As I write in Beast, putting a name and a “scientifical” explanation to the bewildering pain of anxiety (whatever form it takes) can be very helpful, particularly when we’re young and lack the life wisdom to fathom it all:

Likewise, it can be helpful for parents.

But, as I argue, eventually we do well to take “the beast” off the shelf and lay the full truth of things (sans labels) out in front of us. We need to look at what we are experiencing through different lenses (beyond the pharmaceutical industry-tainted medical lens), ask whether what we (or our kids) have is a disorder (or whether it’s the world that's disordered), question our social conditioning and, my personal favourite, play around with whether there might just be a very important and beautiful evolutionary basis to our “neuroses”.

Because when we do, many wonderful things become clear. We become aware that these “disorders” can exist for a very beautiful reason. As I lay out in Beast, the bulk of them have existed in a consistent proportion (around 1-2 per cent) of the population around the world and throughout history, and it’s been argued that this quirk in the gene pool occurs to ensure there’s always a hyper-vigilant segment of any community geared to keeping it safe (so, a handful of humans within a clan who stay awake at night listening out for an approaching threat; super-expansive thinkers who are prepared to take the risks required to explore new territory or fight invaders). It’s been shown, for instance, that 70 per cent of wartime leaders and leading scientists throughout history had an “anxiety disorder” (most commonly bipolar).

Leave a comment

Now, when we leave our understanding up on that shelf with a label slapped on it, we can run the risk of collapsing into the diagnosis, and missing out on this important journey. And miss out on a life lived fully… and beautifully.

So what I’m trying to say is this: I don’t know that for me (and perhaps for many, many others) it matters what the label is. It’s the off-shelf journey that does.

I’ve believed this for a long time. From my late-20s onwards I dismissed all the diagnoses. I mean, I took on board the useful information, I took the molotov cocktail of medications when I needed them, I saw all the shrinks and learned and learned and learned. But ultimately I kept taking my beast down off the shelf and returning to the journey of finding the more beautiful, productive, and saner rationale and strategy for who I was and what I was here for.

Which is precisely the thesis I lay out in Beast; now I simply do the same with this autism diagnosis.

And so, yes, the thesis still holds.

Leave a comment

But back to that specialist in Berlin. In our final session together I announced I would not be identifying with the autism diagnosis (even though I suspect it’s the more accurate label to slap onto my “condition”). At my age and stage, I can’t leave anything sitting on the shelf. I must do the more beautiful, productive, and saner wrestle, or journey, with things.

Of course, it was useful and interesting to observe the patterns, the commonalities, the memes. But they provided only one slant. The specialist supported my decision and we agreed that in life some of us are simply born very sensitive, hyper-attentive and hyper-vigilant, and that if we reside in an era and a system that does not want things called out, that rewards conformity and denial, well, this can be very, very hard. And so we develop coping strategies that, yep, a medical “expert” can tick off against certain labelled boxes.

But what now?

I think there are very discernible and important reasons why we find ourselves suddenly very aware of the existence and needs of those of those born very sensitive, hyper-attentive and hyper-vigilant (whether it’s labelled, bipolar, autism or whatever). And I think there are some very juicy questions we need to be asking. Like, why now? What for? Do the labels jeopardise what is really going on here? And where and how does it fit into what is happening to the systems that have, to date, shunned the more sensitive among us?

I will do a follow-up post on this in coming days/weeks. I needed to write this one first, for context. Hit me with questions and challenging ideas in the comments…

Leave a comment

Sarah xx