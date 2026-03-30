I don’t want to write a long essay here. Nor pretend to offer a picture that competes with what the pundits have put forward as to the why and how of the madness in the Middle East.

I just want to lay out some complex system points and observations to help guide us in our response as things swirl and spiral in coming weeks and months, and possibly years. For many of you they’ll simply be reminders. And perhaps hone talking points as more and more friends and family turn to you asking for some perspective (you’re noticing this, too?)

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As I said to one of my closest friends on the phone last night as I was trying to grab a bottle of Guinness for my brother in the dead signal spot of the local supermarket, the best thing we can do is understand and come to terms with what’s going on ourselves so that we are best able to be the “calm at the farm” if when things turn crazy. This is the invite. Our call to arms.

The clusterfuck unfolding in the Gulf is not a trigger as such…

It’s simply the latest node in a collapsing pattern that was set in train some time back. I’d argue Covid-19 was another such node.

It will, however, likely serve to bring forward the timeline on collapse.

As I said to my friend last night all kinds of horrible outcomes (including nuclear war) are of course possible. But, regardless, what we can actually be certain of is that the current chaos will speed up the crumbling of the current post-industrial, extractivist, hyper-capitalist, colonialist world order. Even if the conflict ends tomorrow.

I was also careful to point out that these world orders and systems are on their way out regardless; they can no longer hold. It’s just going to happen sooner now. I used a line from The Collapse Book (now I Eat the Stars): “Our job is to quit fighting to save something that needs to die”.

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I also took a moment to explain that complex systems don’t suddenly implode, like in the movies. They crumble for a bit; then the momentum will back off and there will be some respite (false security!); before the crumbling picks up again, this time with more force. This is how collapse goes - it’s slow at first (with a lot of “two steps forward into collapse, one-and-three-quarters steps back”), and then all at once.

And once the crumbling of a civilisational system starts, it does not, or cannot, revert back to “the old normal”.

We would be wise, I said to my friend who by now was repeating Jaysus at me, to put our energy to using our current predicament atop this “node” as a practice run opportunity. Build the simplification muscle now! Don’t be lulled into the false security when it comes to pass! Try not to resist what defies resistance and put your energy to saving our humanness, and humanity!

Oh, and start riding bikes.

It actually makes sense (!?) that no one can say exactly why Israel and the US decided to strike…

Including Israel and the US. At least not with any coherence or believability.

I know it’s driving everyone mad, punditing in crazed circles, but leadership that lacks a coherent and ethical message, goal or solution is classic collapse. All the conditions, crises and vested interests have become too complex for anyone to fathom or piece apart or create a story around anymore. The crisis is a metacrisis in which all the players - us, the despotic leaders, all the decent(ish) leaders, the pundits - are equally intertwined, crazily drawing on the same mindsets, stories and “fixes” that caused the multi-crisis pile-up in the first place.

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Is it Israeli expansionism? Was it preemptive self-defence? Energy hegemony? Was it all another Epstein file distraction tactic? Christian evangelical apocalypse-stoking? All of these “reasons”, I wager, are right to varying extents. None of them suffice on their own. And “solving” or proving any of the so-called reasons is not only impossible, it won’t resolve the metacrisis.

As I’ve said many times before, no thing is to blame. And everything is to blame. It can come as some cognitive relief to allow this truth. It also brings about a lot of compassion.

A fuel crisis is only the beginning…

As you’d know by now, 20 per cent of all global fuel passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been under a “selective closure” for a month now. The chaos this is causing is ricocheting across all the globe’s (already extremely fragile and volatile) systems.

The globe’s energy and trade systems are in turmoil. Australia, importantly, is in one of the most precarious positions. It relies on imports for 90 per cent of its refined petrol and diesel use. Six fuel shipments have already been cancelled with further supply uncertain. Plus, Australia has only 38 days of gas and 30 days of diesel in reserve (already more than 500 stations have run out of at least one kind of fuel). By comparison, Japan has 250 days, the US has 125 days.

The global economy is more than likely to crash. The International Energy Agency says this war is already “the biggest threat to energy security in history” and is a “major, major threat” to the global economy. According to energy experts interviewed for this article, if the strait remains closed for even a month, oil could reach $US200 a barrel. As I cover in I Eat the Stars, energy futures modelling shows that if the price reaches $US150, the whole global (fossil-fuelled) economy collapses.

Normally the world deals with big energy price shocks by cutting back on spending in other areas. But when the job market and consumer spending systems are already in decline in much of the world, well, the clusterfuck just worsens.

Economists are already warning of mass worldwide hiring freezes and job losses and this op-ed from the dude who predicted the 2008 crash explains that because today’s “financial system has attached itself to the vulnerabilities of our physical world — power grids, water, land, supply chains”…we’re particularly fucked.

Social systems breakdown is likely. The Philippines has declared a national energy emergency. Fights at fuel-pumps have been reported in India and in Perth,Western Australia, as people panic-buy.

Food systems are about to crash: 30 per cent of fertiliser for food crops is also at a standstill. There are almost no reserves to make up for this. The World Food Program has said the war may push 45 million people into acute hunger by June.