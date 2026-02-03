I figured it was time for a new tile for the Wild podcast.

There’s nothing majorly wrong with the old one (that’s it below). But I am a type who likes to shake things up.

My wonderful friend Martine (@martinetrelaun), a creative director based in Paris, offered to do up some simple designs, sitting alongside me in a cafe in our quartiere late last week - the day I got the recent sad family news (I was on a plane back to Australia only a few hours later).

(On this, thank you to everyone for your kind thoughts. I can share a little more now: my mother developed a very aggressive cancer out of nowhere and within days of falling ill, doctors advised all family get home immediately. While I was in the air, her diagnosis went from untreatable, with potentially hours to live, to tentatively treatable. She is currently stable and the family is catching its breath. Mum asked us all to get on with our lives…and so…).

Which of our tiles do you think best captures this new series?

We quickly did up three slightly different ideas (I’ve run full-sized images at the bottom if you need them; I prefer working with thumbnails, myself):