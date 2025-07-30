This is Precious

A book titled “How to Live Fully and Beautifully in a Collapsing World” would likely resonate with communities and platforms focused on sustainability, resilience, eco-conscious living, spirituality, mindful lifestyles, and social or environmental justice. Below is a curated list of communities, websites, blogs, academic journals, newsletters, and specialty magazines that might be interested in covering, reviewing, or featuring such a book. These suggestions are based on their alignment with themes of living meaningfully amidst environmental, social, or cultural challenges.

Communities

1. Transition Network (transitionnetwork.org)

2. Resilience (resilience.org)

3. EcoVillage Network (ecovillage.org)

4. Reddit Communities

5. The Great Simplification Community (thegreatsimplification.com)

Websites and Blogs

1. The Good Trade (thegoodtrade.com) (https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features/best-womens-websites/) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)

2. Treehugger (treehugger.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read) (https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2008/mar/09/blogs)

3. EcoCult (ecocult.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)

4. Sustainable Jungle (sustainablejungle.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)

5. Moral Fibres (moralfibres.co.uk) (https://www.greenlivingblog.org.uk/best-green-living-blogs-in-uk/)

6. Pebble Magazine (pebble-mag.com) (https://www.greenlivingblog.org.uk/best-green-living-blogs-in-uk/)

7. Mindful Momma (mindfulmomma.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)

8. Conscious Lifestyle Magazine (consciouslifestylemag.com) (https://bloggers.feedspot.com/lifestyle_blogs/)

Academic Journals

1. Sustainability (MDPI) (mdpi.com/journal/sustainability) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)

2. Environmental Humanities (dukeupress.edu/environmental-humanities)

3. Journal of Environmental Psychology (elsevier.com/journals/journal-of-environmental-psychology)

4. Society & Space (societyandspace.org) (https://www.societyandspace.org/magazine)

5. Springer Nature’s Sustainability Science (springer.com/journal/11625) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)

Newsletters

1. Emergence Magazine Newsletter (emergencemagazine.org) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read) (https://emergencemagazine.org/)

2. The Good Trade’s Daily Good Newsletter (thegoodtrade.com) (https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features/best-womens-websites/)

3. Ann Friedman’s Newsletter (annfriedman.com) (https://libguides.stchas.edu/WomenandGender/magazinesnewslettersblogs)

4. Offscreen Newsletter (offscreenmag.com) (https://www.ideo.com/journal/11-magazines-that-keep-us-inspired)

5. EcoCult Newsletter (ecocult.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)

Specialty Magazines

1. Emergence Magazine (emergencemagazine.org) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read) (https://emergencemagazine.org/)

2. BESIDE Magazine (beside.earth) (https://www.beside.earth/en/magazine/magazines)

3. Parvati Magazine (parvatimagazine.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)

4. Imagine5 (imagine5.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)

5. Luxiders (luxiders.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability magazines-to-read)

6. Darling Magazine (darlingmagazine.org) (https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features/best-womens-websites/)

7. Mission Fashion Magazine (missionmagazine.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)

Additional Notes

* Pitching Strategy: When approaching these platforms, tailor pitches to their specific focus. For example, emphasize spirituality and ecology for *Emergence Magazine*, practical sustainability for The Good Trade, or cultural resilience for BESIDE. Highlight how the book offers hope, beauty, or actionable advice in a time of crisis.

* Engagement Opportunities: Consider offering excerpts, author interviews, or guest posts for blogs like *Sustainable Jungle or EcoCult. For academic journals, propose a review or a thematic discussion if the book includes research or theoretical insights.

* Social Media Amplification: Many of these platforms (e.g., The Good Trade, (Pebble Magazine) have strong Instagram and Twitter/X followings, which could amplify book coverage. Engage their audiences with visually appealing content or quotes from the book.

* Verification of Fit: If possible, review the book’s specific content (e.g., is it practical, spiritual, or philosophical?) to refine the target list. Some platforms may lean more toward actionable guides (Mindful Momma) while others prefer narrative or philosophical explorations (Emergence Magazine).

This list provides a diverse range of platforms to maximize the book’s exposure to audiences passionate about living meaningfully in a challenging world🤔

