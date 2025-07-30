I’m meant to be leaving you all alone for a few weeks, but I have logged back in to get some feedback. Honestly, don’t feel compelled, but if the inspiration struck, I’d love some fresh ideas from you guys. Penguin US has asked me to fill in a very lengthy form to give to their publicity team so they “get the book”. They are after information that applies to the US, UK, Australia, and all other English-speaking places. Below are some questions that I’m stumped on. Chime in?

In the meantime, here are some pictures from a hike I did in the Cevennes a few days back. The track follows the route Robert Louis Stevenson walked with his donkey in the book Travels with My Donkey. The pictures were taken by various French fellow hikers who I met along the way and who were bemused (mildly put) by my uncouthness. In the second shot I’m eating some local saucisson like one might eat a banana. This and my using my leg as a chopping board and plate really tipped a few of them over the edge.

The Questions…

List communities or websites/blogs that might have an interest in covering your book? Provide suggestions for academic journals, newsletters, specialty magazines, blogs and other websites that should consider your book for review or feature…

So, basically, any outlets - old or new media - that are likely to cover the book. If you are able to flag particular journalists, that would be ace.

These next two questions would be really great to get your input on…

Are there anecdotes in connection with the writing of your book that might be of interest to us or to the interviewers/reviewers? What points seem most newsworthy to you and should be emphasised in the promotion of your book?

I figured some of you might recall the anecdotes that rally made an impact for you, or the points that you find yourself drawing on for explaining collapse to loved ones…?

And finally…

Are there any authors in your same general category to whom you would compare yourself? If so, please list them. Please list any regional or topic-specific awards you want us to consider that you feel we may not be aware of.

Frankly I’m aware of zilch…I’d love suggestions for US, UK or Australian awards…

I very, very, very much appreciate your attention and hope you’re doing well. I’m dehydrated. And sitting in a campervan in the forest working.

Sarah xx