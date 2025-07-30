I’m meant to be leaving you all alone for a few weeks, but I have logged back in to get some feedback. Honestly, don’t feel compelled, but if the inspiration struck, I’d love some fresh ideas from you guys. Penguin US has asked me to fill in a very lengthy form to give to their publicity team so they “get the book”. They are after information that applies to the US, UK, Australia, and all other English-speaking places. Below are some questions that I’m stumped on. Chime in?
In the meantime, here are some pictures from a hike I did in the Cevennes a few days back. The track follows the route Robert Louis Stevenson walked with his donkey in the book Travels with My Donkey. The pictures were taken by various French fellow hikers who I met along the way and who were bemused (mildly put) by my uncouthness. In the second shot I’m eating some local saucisson like one might eat a banana. This and my using my leg as a chopping board and plate really tipped a few of them over the edge.
The Questions…
List communities or websites/blogs that might have an interest in covering your book?
Provide suggestions for academic journals, newsletters, specialty magazines, blogs and other websites that should consider your book for review or feature…
So, basically, any outlets - old or new media - that are likely to cover the book. If you are able to flag particular journalists, that would be ace.
These next two questions would be really great to get your input on…
Are there anecdotes in connection with the writing of your book that might be of interest to us or to the interviewers/reviewers?
What points seem most newsworthy to you and should be emphasised in the promotion of your book?
I figured some of you might recall the anecdotes that rally made an impact for you, or the points that you find yourself drawing on for explaining collapse to loved ones…?
And finally…
Are there any authors in your same general category to whom you would compare yourself? If so, please list them.
Please list any regional or topic-specific awards you want us to consider that you feel we may not be aware of.
Frankly I’m aware of zilch…I’d love suggestions for US, UK or Australian awards…
I very, very, very much appreciate your attention and hope you’re doing well. I’m dehydrated. And sitting in a campervan in the forest working.
Sarah xx
Communities
1. Transition Network (transitionnetwork.org)
2. Resilience (resilience.org)
3. EcoVillage Network (ecovillage.org)
4. Reddit Communities
5. The Great Simplification Community (thegreatsimplification.com)
Websites and Blogs
1. The Good Trade (thegoodtrade.com) (https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features/best-womens-websites/) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)
2. Treehugger (treehugger.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read) (https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2008/mar/09/blogs)
3. EcoCult (ecocult.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)
4. Sustainable Jungle (sustainablejungle.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)
5. Moral Fibres (moralfibres.co.uk) (https://www.greenlivingblog.org.uk/best-green-living-blogs-in-uk/)
6. Pebble Magazine (pebble-mag.com) (https://www.greenlivingblog.org.uk/best-green-living-blogs-in-uk/)
7. Mindful Momma (mindfulmomma.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)
8. Conscious Lifestyle Magazine (consciouslifestylemag.com) (https://bloggers.feedspot.com/lifestyle_blogs/)
Academic Journals
1. Sustainability (MDPI) (mdpi.com/journal/sustainability) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)
2. Environmental Humanities (dukeupress.edu/environmental-humanities)
3. Journal of Environmental Psychology (elsevier.com/journals/journal-of-environmental-psychology)
4. Society & Space (societyandspace.org) (https://www.societyandspace.org/magazine)
5. Springer Nature’s Sustainability Science (springer.com/journal/11625) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)
Newsletters
1. Emergence Magazine Newsletter (emergencemagazine.org) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read) (https://emergencemagazine.org/)
2. The Good Trade’s Daily Good Newsletter (thegoodtrade.com) (https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features/best-womens-websites/)
3. Ann Friedman’s Newsletter (annfriedman.com) (https://libguides.stchas.edu/WomenandGender/magazinesnewslettersblogs)
4. Offscreen Newsletter (offscreenmag.com) (https://www.ideo.com/journal/11-magazines-that-keep-us-inspired)
5. EcoCult Newsletter (ecocult.com) (https://greencitizen.com/blog/sustainable-bloggers/)
Specialty Magazines
1. Emergence Magazine (emergencemagazine.org) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read) (https://emergencemagazine.org/)
2. BESIDE Magazine (beside.earth) (https://www.beside.earth/en/magazine/magazines)
3. Parvati Magazine (parvatimagazine.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)
4. Imagine5 (imagine5.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)
5. Luxiders (luxiders.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability magazines-to-read)
6. Darling Magazine (darlingmagazine.org) (https://www.thegoodtrade.com/features/best-womens-websites/)
7. Mission Fashion Magazine (missionmagazine.com) (https://terrathread.com/blogs/news/sustainability-magazines-to-read)
Additional Notes
* Pitching Strategy: When approaching these platforms, tailor pitches to their specific focus. For example, emphasize spirituality and ecology for *Emergence Magazine*, practical sustainability for The Good Trade, or cultural resilience for BESIDE. Highlight how the book offers hope, beauty, or actionable advice in a time of crisis.
* Engagement Opportunities: Consider offering excerpts, author interviews, or guest posts for blogs like *Sustainable Jungle or EcoCult. For academic journals, propose a review or a thematic discussion if the book includes research or theoretical insights.
* Social Media Amplification: Many of these platforms (e.g., The Good Trade, (Pebble Magazine) have strong Instagram and Twitter/X followings, which could amplify book coverage. Engage their audiences with visually appealing content or quotes from the book.
* Verification of Fit: If possible, review the book’s specific content (e.g., is it practical, spiritual, or philosophical?) to refine the target list. Some platforms may lean more toward actionable guides (Mindful Momma) while others prefer narrative or philosophical explorations (Emergence Magazine).
This list provides a diverse range of platforms to maximize the book's exposure to audiences passionate about living meaningfully in a challenging world
All I can say is, we could be friends. I am always the cuckcoo one in the bunch, biking exorbitant miles to avoid driving, eating off used cardboard while camping so as not to use any single-use plastic, only buying used clothing and all that goes with it. So bravo!
Not sure about the qusetions. I'll think on it. Thanks for being you!