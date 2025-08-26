This is Precious

Melissa Smith
1d

Welcome back, Sarah! What you've laid out feels right for this moment. We can't yet move on while we're still so deeply in collapse, and the masses are just awakening.

While I do prefer reading, I also value those critical conversations you've been having, so more of those please!

Lauren
1d

I like the lives too. I miss the podcast and devoured every episode I could for a while there, and while I can't listen to Substack lives while out on a "shaking off collapse"-kind of walk, they're still kind of giving me the podcast fix while I eat my breakfast or whatever. So, keep 'em up :)

I have a question on this topic I've been wanting to put out for a few months, around the "islands of sanity" concept (for anyone to answer who has input — sorry for rambling, I'm having trouble finding words, hope they make sense and are okay to post here).

I feel some are more clearly positioned at the moment to step organically into "islands of sanity" roles (registered counsellors/therapists, medical personnel/healers, working journalists, lawyers and politicians and pastors and aid workers etc. — specialists and experts in their fields, even influencers with large communities to mobilise and engage with). Meanwhile, confused-but-caring generalists like me might need to get "trained up" (like aspiring black belt aunties/uncles) with specific skills, and move through some introspection/mentorship, to find our place in the collapse space and sharpen our resolve.

I don't know what I have to offer yet — bit of this, bit of that, some savvy in media/communication/critical thinking, having what I've been told is a "counsellor-like" temperament — but mainly just...really giving a shit about the state of things and *wanting* to step into more responsibility as one of these islands/collapse walkers/radical grief holders for others. I sense my potential, but don't know what to do beyond talking about it and becoming more aware via every free resource I can get my hands on; though it doesn't feel like enough, and I wish to develop more robust skills so I can actually walk the talk.

So my question is, Sarah and co.: Do you know of, or have ideas for, courses, trainings, and other practical resources (that won't involve going back to university for years)? Like how a previous post was about compiling a book list to brush up on, can we get a thread going for more hands-on, collapse-related skills development? I'm aware of Meg Wheatley's self-paced courses (though imagine there are others in the space) and registered my interest in the local reader threads to see what comes of them. Would love to know how others are "tragically clarifying" themselves and their strengths during this uncertain time.

