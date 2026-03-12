Who here is glad they have a collapse/metacrisis/moloch framing for understanding the world right now?

Honestly, my desire to continue treading this mortal coil would be in my gumboots if I wasn’t able to view what’s going on as varied expressions of the one crisis, as something that can be explained but not fixed, and as something for which we can’t blame any one person or thing. Having a meta-understanding of 2026 frees me up to make more solid decisions, to smile softly from time to time, and to love all the vulnerable humans a bit more.

Below is how I’ve been viewing a few recent worrying phenomenon about the place through said lenses (yep, another one of those compilation posts I do every other week or so)…

Remember we discussed how a war would send oil $$ into a collapse scenario? Well…

Back in July 2024 I wrote in The Collapse Book (now I Eat the Stars):

“Estimates by senior economists around the world suggest if oil, currently $US80 a barrel, goes over $US150 a barrel, the whole exponentially charged Dr Seuss mega-structure tips.”

The research I drew on referred directly to a war with Iran being a trigger.

Cut to Friday, Qatar’s energy minister told The Financial Times that oil prices could rise to, yep, $US150 a barrel within weeks. The situation “could bring down the economies of the world,” he added. A few days ago it hit $US119 a barrel and my various feeds are full of speculation about a full global financial meltdown.

Yes, I have been citing the predictions and modelling for several years, but I’ve not quite believed that things would play out so…literally. But here we are.

(I’m also thinking back to the various warnings I’ve cited of a potential world war in…March 2026, as well as those Club of Rome models from 50 years back that predicted collapse would happen around about…now.)

Rebecca Solnit on…many things

The truly wise writer and activist appeared on The Interview podcast over the weekend and was asked to (sigh) explain where the Left has been going wrong and what they should be doing to save us all from the far-Right. Solnit’s answer, wonderfully, did not blame, it called out the failures of left-brained thinking, and it acknowledged the need for a non-linear paradigm to emerge. She gets “it”.

Rebecca Solnit appeared on The Interview podcast

I listened to the whole interview and also really liked her response to host David Marchese’s query about whether (sigh again), the Left is wrong to use terms like “fascist” and “racist” to describe Trump & Co. Solnit’s answer:

“They are racist, they are authoritarian, they are misogynist, they are homophobic…I just get so tired of the idea that progressives have gone too far…I think we got into this situation in part by a lot of people in the mainstream thinking it was more important to be nice and polite than call things by their true names. “This is really extreme stuff. If we need to use extreme language to describe it, let’s be truthful, let’s be accurate, and let’s be bold. There’s a wonderful historian, scholar of non-violence named George Lakey, who says polarization is good. “That’s when you have clarity. Sometimes people have to pick sides.”

I agree. Both side-ism is no longer appropriate. It’s dangerous.

What we are facing is fascism, it is a genocide, it is wrong, it is necessary to now stand firm in one’s defence of humanity.

I said much the same to my friend Eleanor the other night when we were discussing the claim that calling the war in Gaza a genocide stokes anti-semitism and triggers Jewish trauma. No. Israel’s slaughtering of children, women, journalists, hospital workers - in the tens of thousands - is the reason antisemitism is on the rise. Not folk calling it out by its name.

Indeed, at times like the one we find ourselves in we must be bold and not let our careful, polite, overly aware tendencies be weaponised against us by vested interests. As I said to Eleanor, the silence and inaction this is creating could kill us all.

Growth causes population collapse - duh!

There are many ways fertility collapse issue can be skinned (and I dedicate a whole chapter to it in I Eat the Stars). Conservative men, the Tech Bros and the whole of the internet like to blame women. But here the New York Times pins it on growth. Phew.

“The statistics are very clear. As economies get richer, children get rarer… “The end result: As countries get richer, parenting shifts from being a way to save for retirement and be better off financially to being an obstacle to financial well-being.”

I’m yet to find a system that is not collapsing as a result of the clusterfuck that is the growth imperative.

And of course we’re at war…

There are also dozens of theories as to why the US and Israel have staged a war against Iran right now. I think all of them could be right (and all at once). It’s all a too-complex, multi-polar, thoroughly emergent race to a bottom that has a momentum of its own, per the collapse/metacrisis/moloch theses.

Daniel Pinchbeck added an extra thesis to the complex pile-on that I find interesting:

“Another hypothesis, shared by a friend who is an expert on authoritarian power grabs, is that dictators need to keep the military constantly occupied to avoid any prospect of an opposition or insurrection. They will manufacture new wars and missions to make sure their generals don’t plot against them.”

An update on young men + women

More so than ever before, I reckon, young people are wearing the pain, dissonance and absurdities of the times. It upsets me a great deal to witness it.

Here’s a bunch of ways I’m seeing the very particular fracturing and instability of our civilisation being expressed.

Looksmaxxing: a manosphere-linked online trend that sees narcissistic, status-obsessed Gen Z men going to ludicrous lengths to… control their looks (one kid took to his jaw with a hammer to get “that chiselled look”). Some thoughts: In times of crisis, it’s generally women who become the subject of restrictive beauty ideals. This time men are (too). A lot of commentary is trying to draw direct comparisons. But they don’t quite gel and I think it’s because this male expression of a deeper crisis is not about making boys and men smaller and more restricted. Nope, looksmaxxing is still about male control and need for domination. Looksmaxxers “ascend” (garner success from the looks) and “slaymaxx” (have sex). It’s also emerged as a reaction to their increased and felt redundancy and loneliness; it’s an effort to retain their status quo (albeit within the damaging patriarchy). So much more to unpack…

Meanwhile, young women are embracing "lobotomy chic". And "numbness". And "dissociative pout". One could essentialize grossly about what's going on here with the two sexes and say: men are gripping and controlling; women are abandoning ship. What do you make of it?

Oh, and you probably read about the Kings College London global study that revealed one-third of Gen Z males (twice the rate of baby boomers) believe wives should obey husbands. Almost a quarter think women should not appear too independent or self-sufficient, compared with 12 per cent of baby boomer men.

Meanwhile (again) the same study revealed:

And what is TV saying?

Channel 5 in the UK is currently screening Curfew, a 6-part dystopian thriller about a society where men are electronically tagged and restricted to a 7pm. to 7am curfew for women's safety. Much chaos ensues.

I appreciate the need for women to have men witness shoes on other feet. I think provocations are great. But I hope this pop cultural tactic doesn’t stick around for too long. If our future is truly to be more feminine, more right-brained, more community-led, we need it role-modelled more helpfully.

Channel 5 in the UK is currently screening Curfew

What’s the first thing you’ll do when you’re free?

In Taika Waititi’s film Jojo Rabbit, Jojo asks Elsa, “What’s the first thing you’ll do when you’re free?”. Elsa replies, “Dance”. Below is the final scene of the movie and it’s pretty much where I got to in the writing of I Eat the Stars, with the chapter You Know What Works? Dancing:

Hit me with your expansive thoughts in the comments,

Sarah xx

