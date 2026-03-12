This is Precious

Laura
14h

I’ve had many conversations like this on the topic of anti-semitism, and the fact that saying anything pro-Palestine somehow now equates to being anti-Semitic (eg, the new freedom of speech laws that people have just been arrested for).

After the Bondi attack, all the politicians and the news were saying ‘we don’t understand this rise in anti-semitism in Australia’ and I was just thinking WTF, aren’t they watching? Obviously what has been happening in Gaza is going to have an impact. I also feel like people are being expected to censor themselves when they’re only stating something factual. One of my best friends is Jewish. I would never attribute Israel’s crimes to the Jewish people more widely. But I do want to be able to talk plainly about our freedoms being taken from us and the banned slogan is absolutely ridiculous. Calling something by its name is so important.

1 reply by Sarah Wilson
Emma
15h

thanks for writing, Sarah, during these times. The past few weeks have been just horrid.

At the same time as processing world events, my workplace is dehumanising. A tribalistic chain reaction on the ground... I have been in constant defence mode to protect my humanity this week. Or perhaps the last six months... It is like I can't even process the speed at which things are changing even though I am collapse/moloch/metacrisis aware. It's been particularly painful to be targeted by colleagues for standing up for the humanity of others and voicing a seemingly unpopular opinion of holding space for caution around the ethics and use of AI. I've had pitchforks after me ever since and it's just madness. But I'm still showing up and being human, and dancing.

4 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
