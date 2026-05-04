If you missed the news….the release of the Australian/New Zealand edition of I EAT THE STARS has been brought forward to…tomorrow. Are you ready to help me get this thing out into the wild? To spread the sanity-saving, human-led message to those who are ready for it?

A few hours left to preorder….

If you’re in Australia or New Zealand, you have until midnight to preorder. When you do, you supercharge the chances of my book getting reviewed, reprinted, reordered etc.

I signed 2000 of these for you!

If you do it via Booktopia, the Australian-owned online retailer, you get a signed copy, plus 30% off, plus an additional 10% if you use the code STARS10.

Preorder before midnight

A gift from me with all preorders 🥰

If you’ve preordered at any point, or are about to preorder, anywhere in the world, at any bookstore, you will be lovingly gifted a series of voice notes Dad and I recorded where I share how I cope at a very personal level with what’s going on (that’s us below). Simply put your order number into this form here and it will be delivered to you immediately.

The US and UK editions will come out early June. You can preorder and get your gift now!

USA/Canada Preorders

Waterstone UK preorders

My Antipodean mates, please do share photos of the book out there in the wild (in bookshops; tag the store). If your local bookshop doesn’t have copies, ask them to order them in now (and alert me in the comments so I can nudge!)

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Here’s some more reviews and endorsements

There are all kinds of blurbs for the book from: The Rest is Politics’ Alastair Campbell; philosopher Alain de Botton; historian Peter Frankopan; and collapse theorist Margaret J. Wheatley. Here’s a selection:

“What the hell is happening to our world? The wonderful Sarah Wilson writes straight to the beating heart of what we all need to hear. This loving and uplifting book is the wise guide that can hold our hands as we tread these dark times.”

—Liam Neeson, actor and Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF

“This book feels like a raw conversation with the friend who can capture where we are as a collective. There are some people I do not want to ever leave this planet. If we can keep Sarah Wilson and David Attenborough forever, there will always be beacons of possibility to guide us.”

—Lena Headey, activist and star of Game of Thrones

“As I read chapter after chapter of this book, I realized that Sarah Wilson understands it all —every aspect of our species, our societies, and our inclinations that make us vulnerable to collapse. I have met no one else with such knowledge and insight. Whatever your taste in reading, if you are concerned about our future, take this book seriously.”

—Joseph A. Tainter, author of The Collapse of Complex Societies

“Praising Sarah Wilson sufficiently is a prodigious task. Her range, her freedom of spirit, her brilliance, her unflinching honesty. . . . I Eat the Stars is a feisty, outspoken testament that devours wobbly beliefs and half-lived lies. Wilson’s not here to soothe. Her writing agitates. It awakens our exasperation, but also our compassion. It is unlike any book you have ever read. Be warned: you may never see the world again as you do now.”

—Paul Hawken, New York Times bestselling author of Drawdown

“Sarah Wilson uses her legacy to name what is now looking us squarely in the eye. She does the unglamorous, often unpopular work for us—and we should be paying attention to what she has to say.”

—Abbie Chatfield, media personality and podcaster

“A chilling and important book about the chaos and complexity of what’s happening in the world—and how to understand it at a human level.”

—Johann Hari, New York Times bestselling author of Stolen Focus

And here’s a Publisher’s Weekly review

This is the leading book industry publication in the US and getting a “starred” review is like stumbling upon a hen’s tooth. It’s a fair review, I reckon.

That was an exhausting sales pitch that has left me feeling a little grubby. Please hit me up with questions in the comments and don’t forget to tag me when you post bits you liked from the book, sightings of the book etc.

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Yours In Steadfast Commitment,

Sarah xx