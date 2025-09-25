I did a talk back in May at TEDxSydney. I wore my well-worn Post Hope T-shirt that subscriber

sent me and a pair of pants I’ve had since my days editing

(20 years ago) with sagging bum, sagging knees, sagging vibes. Here it is…and I’d love you to forward it to everyone in your life who is Collapse Curious:

Cosmopolitan

What I lacked in sartorial polish, however, I made up for with a bedazzling powerpoint in which I present complex civilisational collapse as a Dr Seuss illustration with the magnificent assistance of illustrator Campbell Walker who goes by Strewthless. Here’s the bit in The Collapse Book where I explain this visual mash-up in more detail:

I was dead nervous. I wasn’t in a well-balanced place that day. But no matter, the information is now out there and the global TED site chose it as an “editor’s pick” yesterday and it’s getting quite a bit of traction. There are 500-plus comments on there already, which are so revealing (and surprisingly generous) if any of you want to dive in there. Feel free to direct any of the curious types there to The Collapse Book link for more information (it might seem a bit crass coming from me!).

Leave a comment

It’s funny, whenever I do a public-facing event, I am hit a few days later with dozens of letters and emails from men who all (and I’m being literal here) tell me (a version of), I “did quite a compelling job” before delivering me a “but what you need to know is…” sermon. I have received a bunch today, with attachments to obscure books and papers that they wrote in some distant past and “advise” that I read. No doubt there will be more. I am trying to receive them gently and generously. But what does one write back to these blokes in 2025?

Some other news to share