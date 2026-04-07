I do like to spot patterns and to observe humans responding to life in real, visceral, messy ways. It consolidates pictures.

Here, another one of my scatty dumpings of things that you might find interesting (all of it fully self-referential) and wish to talk about with me in the comments.

Anglos are miserable

The latest World Happiness Report has announced - for the ninth year in a row - that Finnish folk are the happiest people on Earth despite the Finns’ insistence that they really aren’t. The more startling finding from the report: not a single English-speaking country has even entered the top ten, for the second year running.

What gives? What’s so saddening the Anglosphere? Well I think it’s the felt fallout of the collapse of global, hegemonic superstructures. The (largely English-speaking) West is now living into the truth that its steering ideology no longer aligns with living breathing humans. And it’s becoming trackable in the stats.

America loses it’s liberal democracy status

In I Eat the Stars I point to the likelihood of the United States losing its democratic rating within six months due to the fascist turn it’s undergoing under the Trump administration. Well, the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) Institute in Sweden, one of the most widely used global democracy datasets, has just called it (earlier) (tho’ not early enough for me to update the book before it went to the printers). It’s now been downgraded to a mere “electoral democracy” (still has elections, but the individual civil protections that citizens took for granted no longer exist or are no longer guaranteed). Their latest report also said just 7 per cent of the world lives in a liberal democracy now and up to 75 per cent of humans on the planet are now living under authoritarian rule (in I Eat the Stars I write that it was 40 per cent; things are shifting fast).

How is it being felt by the humans? I imagine it’s not a water cooler subject (I doubt the news made headlines in the States), but the actual absence of democratic vibes is certainly starting to play out on social media. I’m seeing more and more posts with Americans declaring they want Iran to win the war, and telling non-Americans to boycott their products and to not visit their country. Travellers are telling locals they’re Canadian to avoid scorn.

@crookedmedia Crooked Media on Instagram: "Spring Breakers have no idea who w…

I say this with respect and compassion - it must be severely disorientating to be so abruptly cast out from the cult. For the United States has always been a cult, propped up by stories of separation and supremacy, and propaganda that kept everyone from questioning the status quo and being curious about the rest of the world and what it thought. Suddenly our American friends are seeing it all from the outside. What a terrifying and sad reckoning!

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When things are turning fascist, go Catholic

Meanwhile, Catholic churches across America are “welcoming” their highest numbers of new Catholics in recent years, according to data collected by the New York Times.