I’m wonderfully and wholly over trying to reason with, or relate to, the psychopathic utterances and behaviours of the Tech Bros (and all the other fascist-adjacent fools running and ruining life now).

It’s such a relief to give myself permission to give up.

It took a while, but I’m finally embodying the truth that their crazy-making, morally recalcitrant shit is part of the plan (conscious or otherwise) to tie us up in distracting, go-nowhere knots so that we can stay out of their way.

But, frustratingly, as a person of some moral fibre, I do still find myself needing to place it. And them. I have to keep naming what’s going on, and trying to find some unembroiled compassion.

To save my sanity (and my humanity) I must keep up the practice of finding an emotional or moral - or even rational - posture to take as they continue to bombard us with their depravity.

Watching Marc Andreessen tell the world this week that he was proud to have “zero introspection” helped me land on another such posture. Here’s a clip from the interview in which he essentially says “the quiet bit out loud” - that being a psychopath is his super-power. Brace yourself for the smug sniffing.

To remind everyone, Marc Andreessen is the tech billionaire who co-founded Netscape and Andreessen Horowitz, one of the most influential venture capital firms in the world. He became US President Trump’s tech policy adviser in 2024 and Andreessen Horowitz installed the infamous DOGE team. As I write in I Eat the Stars (formerly The Collapse Book):

In 2023 Andreessen released a lengthy “Techno- Optimist Manifesto” that set out [the Tech Bros’] overlordy vision in point form. It’s referred to in many tech circles with reverence. A selection of the bullet points:

Toward the end he adapts a quote from Italian fascist Filippo Tommaso Marinetti from his Futurist Manifesto, written in 1909: “Technology must be a violent assault on the forces of the unknown, to force them to bow before man.

You get the vile, supremely lost drift.

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In this week’s interview, Andreessen argues that introspection gets in the way of progress. He goes on to inform us that it’s actually a simp-y European confection from the early 1900s and that the great men of history never bothered with it. They just built shit.

Ummm, I don’t think so, Marc.

Socrates, for rationality’s sake, extolled heroically looking inwards: “The unexamined life is not worth living.” And what about the Stoics? Men like Marc love the Stoics. Marcus Aurelius ran an epic empire while preaching self-examination. Oh, and Einstein!! Einstein famously said, “If I had an hour to solve a problem, I’d spend 55 minutes thinking about the problem and 5 minutes thinking about solutions.”

There’s also the pesky reality that our ability to reflect and not just knee-jerk our way through life is actually humanity’s special sauce, the very one that got us to the top of food chains (to use bro’ framing). Thinking through longer-term implications, externalities and potential human responses, etc. meant the stuff we built worked. And didn’t collapse.

But, as I say, I don’t waste my energy trying to relate to or argue with this kind of wrongness any more.

So. To the posture gleaned…

Here it is:

These men are dead scared of their inner lives.

Andreessen doesn’t do introspection, Elon Musk doesn’t do empathy, Mark Zuckerberg likes to “move fast and break things”, and Peter Thiel is famously unable to say that he thinks humanity should continue, because they are all terrified of what they’ll see in their hall of mirrors. Can you imagine the reflection that would greet them if they were to go inwards? Can you imagine what the voices would tell them? They’d surely inform their big clunky egos that they’re wrong. And to stop. That their unattuned game is up.

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I am someone who will forever cling to the belief that at our cores, humans share similar innate values and knowingness. It’s how we decide to act on these values and knowingness that determines how noble we are, as well as how fulfilled our lives will be. Louis Theroux is firmly in my algorithms now thanks to my last post and this video came up in my feed yesterday. He says much the same.

But men like Andreessen, Musk et al are so scared of their core - their inner lives - that they must shut down the whole idea of it.

They must convince themselves that inner life is all noise, no signal.

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Which is all part of the separation story that the system has fed us for hundreds of years. You and I, however, clock it’s a big fat myth at some point and realise that having an inner life is really just glorious. We discover that connecting with ourselves is the basis of most human joy and meaning….and real progress.

These poor men, on the other hand, wade too far in. They are so embarrassingly duped by the myth - and the system - and now there’s no going back. They have to keep the separation ridiculousness going, separating from themselves (their inner lives), from others and from nature.

Indeed, they must stay separate from life.

It’s all very sad. And like the bro’s caught up in the manosphere, these men do not look happy. It must be exhausting to keep up the delusion, and to grate against the flow of life all day, to know you’re a “cuck” to the system, and to stay so angry.

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All very well, I can hear you say. But these sad, separated, duped men are destroying our world and might wind up killing us. What shelf can we place that on, Sarah! Yeah, this is where I can sometimes come unstuck, too. I do realise that holding some patronising higher ground can only get us so far. Our posture must enable us to work toward a viable (and hopefully more beautiful) future.

Me, I crawl back as far as I can from the whole shitshow, and remind myself that separation does not hold. Nature (physics, metaphysics) won’t let it. Nature bats last.

I’ve said this in different ways before: what should not hold will necessarily collapse. This is the “gift” of collapse. Essentially, these men will be their own undoing. They’re not going to Mars because they’ll have destroyed the resources required to get them there. Their bunkers won’t save them, because they won’t have anyone to protect said bunkers from the hungry masses (not when they can’t pay security staff because they’ve destroyed the economy). And so on…

And then I put my attention to doing and being the opposite of separation.

Yes, that’s what I do. Instead of trying to reason with or argue against what’s going on and wasting my energy being constantly shocked and reduced to saying things like, “you couldn’t make this shit up” and “total small dick energy”, I connect and I nourish my inner life, I act on the signal and dial down all the other noise. Truly, I am vigilantly dedicating my life to this now. In no small part as an act of defiance. I also encourage, at every opportunity, that people engage in critical thinking, prod their kids to study humanities, to “soul nerd”, to be comfortable in nuance, and all the rest.

As I’ve also said in different ways, I’d choose to do this anyway. It’s attuned. It feels glorious when I do. We might as well start now. We might as well be the better way. It’s our best chance.

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Agree or no?

Sarah xx