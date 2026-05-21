Let’s say it again, the “great simplification” or the “great turning” won’t look like the movies. And the shift into “the what comes next” won’t be a dramatic, top-down about-face. Like most civilisational shifts, the revolution will foment underground with a creative rejection of the old system by everyday people… until the emergent antidote (or “new system”) becomes sexier than the status quo. Bam!

Of course, the establishment will try to own the emergent march to the “what comes next” with a bunch of awkward trend reports. Capitalism will try to eat it up. It already is.

But we, the alert, creative humans, will keep shape-shifting our way to where we must go. We’ve always done it like this. When they go fast, furious and destructive, we go low, slow and creative. Great philosophy emerged out of the Axial age; the “arts and crafts movement” was spawned from the Industrial Revolution.

There are some early, creaking, experimental, tone-testing signs of the revolt, particularly among young people (albeit heralded via awkward trend reports). Take a look and scroll to the bottom to see my broader thoughts…

Young folk ❤️ critical thinking and intellect

Gen Z are apparently turning to reading long, difficult texts as a form of “radical self-care and protection against AI-induced brain rot”. Vogue magazine tells us philosophy clubs are hot among Gen Z New Yorkers, and Miu-Miu recently held a literary salon as part of Salone del Mobile.

Book clubs are on the up-and-up - Kaia Gerber has one. So does Dua Lipa. The push-back against Amazon and Bezos crassness has also seen the revival of independent bookshops in the UK.

Gen Z is going analogue over AI

A NBC poll found that just 26 per cent of Americans had positive feelings about AI. Gen Z in particular loathes it: AI’s net favorability rating was minus 44.

Women are also rejecting both AI and the “old system” girl bosses trying to flog it.

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Which provides background to a CNBC trend report that shows Gen Z users are deliberately deleting social media apps to regain control over time and attention.

A 2026 Fortune analysis reports, Gen Z is driving a boom in all things slow and clunky and real: vinyl, CDs, and print books, reviving entire physical media industries. Stationery company Papier has reported doubling revenue with their paper diaries and notebooks.

Meanwhile 78 per cent of Gen Z listens to old-school radio weekly. Which, frankly, shocks me.

Anti-vanity + folksy rituals

Make of these two reports (which appeared in Elle magazine - note the models hanging in a library - and Town and Country) what you will:

Some additional reflections…(a take)

I’ve scanned many of the reports I hyper-link to above. They overwhelmingly cite an exhausted, over it vibe among the people (particularly Gen Z) that they survey or interview. And a nebulous desire for the real, the sincere and the messy.

But I don’t think that what’s at play is simply a reactionary pendulum swing thing. It feels like it’s more than that.

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The German philosopher Hartmut Rose once argued that the capitalist system survives only through constant acceleration. He wrote:

“Modernity…must grow, accelerate and innovate merely to reproduce itself.”

Which is to say, we must go faster just to stay still.

But when we hit a limit to growth, we are presented with a whopping great…pause, or emptiness, a paradoxical “frenetic standstill”. And it’s in this frenetic standstill (whereby lots is going on but it’s all going nowhere) that we become aware of the alienated, disconnected, emotionally flat, or “mute” relation we have to the world and we thus seek the opposite. We reach out the world…and it responds. And relationship is shifted. Rosa often describes alienation as the world becoming “mute”; resonance is when it “answers back.”

Either that. Or we descend into fascism, nationalism and the rest, so Rosa hypothesised.

We are at that frenetic standstill that Rose describes. And it appears we are reaching toward resonance.

As I say above, capitalism will continue to try to monetise and grow and exploit the qualities that are being sought out and revered - this resonance and the attendant silence, depth, boredom and contemplation it puts us in touch with. Legacy media will do its trend reports and will create memes with clickbait headlines. Fashion labels will cash in. TikTok will algorithmically stoke booktokking.

My response: Let them.

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Truly, this is all part of the emergence that is going on. Media, fashion and TikTok, too, are being touched by the (new) world (that’s emerging through us) and are simply responding. They may or may not get the memo that this revolution can’t be monetised or incentivised. But it’s resonating nonetheless.

As I write in I Eat the Stars, the crazy, fun paradox of what we’re in is that the collapse of the system is forcing us to work out who we are and what makes us human (if you’ve not yet read the book, this is the central thread). The threats in our face, the paradoxical standstill, the speed, the loneliness…it’s all getting us to wake up and resonate with the world once again.

Let me know in the comments what other emergent signs that we’re rejecting the old system are hitting your radar. Let’s keep going in this messy, creative, hive-mind clunky direction.

Sarah xx