This is Precious

This is Precious

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Mili's avatar
Mili
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I spontaneously teared up reading this! Not sure if it’s relief, resonance or that fact that my son is a Gen Z - er with a vinyl collection and a 20 year old car? My body gets it even if my mind doesn’t fully comprehend yet. Thankyou

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Nicola Philp's avatar
Nicola Philp
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I (attempt to) parent 3 gen Zs and...I will hope like hell to see them return to reading. They were read to copiously as small children and used to love the act themselves until their teen years, so hopefully they return to it because it breaks my heart to watch them be lost to the endless scroll and short video.

I also teach gen Zs and can confirm they love old cars (i worry about lack of safety coupled with screen addictions but maybe that's just me) and they love old film cameras, although not so much because of the slowness, but more for the aesthetic look of the photos and, what I like, the delayed gratification of seeing the images. Ha. Or living with the disappointment when you realise you hadn't put the film on properly!

The part I look forward to with this great unravelling is the loss of the tech addiction. I listened to your Zak Stein chat yesterday and just felt so awful because I feel like I've failed my own three. I held off for so long on them having a phone until they were practically the only ones left and were getting left out of socialising catch ups and, to an extent, their independence (like organising their work rosters etc) and I have screen limits and they put phones away in the laundry at night and I unplug the modem but they still give up hours of their life to looking at it. And now I fear that the window of learning to self regulate has passed for them, or whatever Zak talked about in terms of developmental stages. I will just hope like hell they can somehow find the will to break free of it, I have often wondered if we will need some form of AA or i guess SAA for people who need to break the addiction. Life is so much better without it but almost impossible not to have smart phones for 2FA and silly little things like even ordering at at cafes these days. Where ever possible I walk out of a place if you have to use a QR code to order.

This has turned into a bit of a long reply, i think i am a bit despondent - working with teens at the same time as having my own is probably a bit much, in hindsight. My sensitively to their '

what the hell is the point with all of this?' as they look to what to do after school...I find it hard to know what to say other than, life is so short, do something you enjoy and that is useful and skill based. The idea of guilds is so appealing but how do you start that up before necessity requires we must? I think one of my children would be amazing at something like shoe making. The Lost Trades Fair is so inspiring in that regards.

Maybe it's working in the education system and feeling so frustrated by the constraints, it's such a rules based, slow responding behemoth which tends to be at the will of whichever political party is in power instead of looking at what will be best for students. Sometimes you just do what you feel is best and people don't notice but...at a systemic level it feels so out of synch with young people. We are currently being 'taught' how to use AI in our classrooms and for planning, but the irony of it never gets discussed and if you bring it up you are labelled as 'negative'.

So the poster of Christina Koch really resonated because this year I have decided that because I love birdwatching so much (apparently it's on the rise for younger people so there's something!) I have taken up studying Ornithology in the hope of maybe working as one at some point in this next phase of my life. I can lose hours just watching them, it's beautiful.

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