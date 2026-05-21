Revolt looks like a Mui Mui literary salon
the fun, early signs we're rejecting this shit
Let’s say it again, the “great simplification” or the “great turning” won’t look like the movies. And the shift into “the what comes next” won’t be a dramatic, top-down about-face. Like most civilisational shifts, the revolution will foment underground with a creative rejection of the old system by everyday people… until the emergent antidote (or “new system”) becomes sexier than the status quo. Bam!
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Of course, the establishment will try to own the emergent march to the “what comes next” with a bunch of awkward trend reports. Capitalism will try to eat it up. It already is.
But we, the alert, creative humans, will keep shape-shifting our way to where we must go. We’ve always done it like this. When they go fast, furious and destructive, we go low, slow and creative. Great philosophy emerged out of the Axial age; the “arts and crafts movement” was spawned from the Industrial Revolution.
There are some early, creaking, experimental, tone-testing signs of the revolt, particularly among young people (albeit heralded via awkward trend reports). Take a look and scroll to the bottom to see my broader thoughts…
Young folk ❤️ critical thinking and intellect
Gen Z are apparently turning to reading long, difficult texts as a form of “radical self-care and protection against AI-induced brain rot”. Vogue magazine tells us philosophy clubs are hot among Gen Z New Yorkers, and Miu-Miu recently held a literary salon as part of Salone del Mobile.
Book clubs are on the up-and-up - Kaia Gerber has one. So does Dua Lipa. The push-back against Amazon and Bezos crassness has also seen the revival of independent bookshops in the UK.
Gen Z is going analogue over AI
A NBC poll found that just 26 per cent of Americans had positive feelings about AI. Gen Z in particular loathes it: AI’s net favorability rating was minus 44.
Women are also rejecting both AI and the “old system” girl bosses trying to flog it.
Which provides background to a CNBC trend report that shows Gen Z users are deliberately deleting social media apps to regain control over time and attention.
A 2026 Fortune analysis reports, Gen Z is driving a boom in all things slow and clunky and real: vinyl, CDs, and print books, reviving entire physical media industries. Stationery company Papier has reported doubling revenue with their paper diaries and notebooks.
Meanwhile 78 per cent of Gen Z listens to old-school radio weekly. Which, frankly, shocks me.
Anti-vanity + folksy rituals
Make of these two reports (which appeared in Elle magazine - note the models hanging in a library - and Town and Country) what you will:
Some additional reflections…(a take)
I’ve scanned many of the reports I hyper-link to above. They overwhelmingly cite an exhausted, over it vibe among the people (particularly Gen Z) that they survey or interview. And a nebulous desire for the real, the sincere and the messy.
But I don’t think that what’s at play is simply a reactionary pendulum swing thing. It feels like it’s more than that.
The German philosopher Hartmut Rose once argued that the capitalist system survives only through constant acceleration. He wrote:
“Modernity…must grow, accelerate and innovate merely to reproduce itself.”
Which is to say, we must go faster just to stay still.
But when we hit a limit to growth, we are presented with a whopping great…pause, or emptiness, a paradoxical “frenetic standstill”. And it’s in this frenetic standstill (whereby lots is going on but it’s all going nowhere) that we become aware of the alienated, disconnected, emotionally flat, or “mute” relation we have to the world and we thus seek the opposite. We reach out the world…and it responds. And relationship is shifted. Rosa often describes alienation as the world becoming “mute”; resonance is when it “answers back.”
Either that. Or we descend into fascism, nationalism and the rest, so Rosa hypothesised.
We are at that frenetic standstill that Rose describes. And it appears we are reaching toward resonance.
As I say above, capitalism will continue to try to monetise and grow and exploit the qualities that are being sought out and revered - this resonance and the attendant silence, depth, boredom and contemplation it puts us in touch with. Legacy media will do its trend reports and will create memes with clickbait headlines. Fashion labels will cash in. TikTok will algorithmically stoke booktokking.
My response: Let them.
Truly, this is all part of the emergence that is going on. Media, fashion and TikTok, too, are being touched by the (new) world (that’s emerging through us) and are simply responding. They may or may not get the memo that this revolution can’t be monetised or incentivised. But it’s resonating nonetheless.
As I write in I Eat the Stars, the crazy, fun paradox of what we’re in is that the collapse of the system is forcing us to work out who we are and what makes us human (if you’ve not yet read the book, this is the central thread). The threats in our face, the paradoxical standstill, the speed, the loneliness…it’s all getting us to wake up and resonate with the world once again.
Let me know in the comments what other emergent signs that we’re rejecting the old system are hitting your radar. Let’s keep going in this messy, creative, hive-mind clunky direction.
Sarah xx
I spontaneously teared up reading this! Not sure if it’s relief, resonance or that fact that my son is a Gen Z - er with a vinyl collection and a 20 year old car? My body gets it even if my mind doesn’t fully comprehend yet. Thankyou
I (attempt to) parent 3 gen Zs and...I will hope like hell to see them return to reading. They were read to copiously as small children and used to love the act themselves until their teen years, so hopefully they return to it because it breaks my heart to watch them be lost to the endless scroll and short video.
I also teach gen Zs and can confirm they love old cars (i worry about lack of safety coupled with screen addictions but maybe that's just me) and they love old film cameras, although not so much because of the slowness, but more for the aesthetic look of the photos and, what I like, the delayed gratification of seeing the images. Ha. Or living with the disappointment when you realise you hadn't put the film on properly!
The part I look forward to with this great unravelling is the loss of the tech addiction. I listened to your Zak Stein chat yesterday and just felt so awful because I feel like I've failed my own three. I held off for so long on them having a phone until they were practically the only ones left and were getting left out of socialising catch ups and, to an extent, their independence (like organising their work rosters etc) and I have screen limits and they put phones away in the laundry at night and I unplug the modem but they still give up hours of their life to looking at it. And now I fear that the window of learning to self regulate has passed for them, or whatever Zak talked about in terms of developmental stages. I will just hope like hell they can somehow find the will to break free of it, I have often wondered if we will need some form of AA or i guess SAA for people who need to break the addiction. Life is so much better without it but almost impossible not to have smart phones for 2FA and silly little things like even ordering at at cafes these days. Where ever possible I walk out of a place if you have to use a QR code to order.
This has turned into a bit of a long reply, i think i am a bit despondent - working with teens at the same time as having my own is probably a bit much, in hindsight. My sensitively to their '
what the hell is the point with all of this?' as they look to what to do after school...I find it hard to know what to say other than, life is so short, do something you enjoy and that is useful and skill based. The idea of guilds is so appealing but how do you start that up before necessity requires we must? I think one of my children would be amazing at something like shoe making. The Lost Trades Fair is so inspiring in that regards.
Maybe it's working in the education system and feeling so frustrated by the constraints, it's such a rules based, slow responding behemoth which tends to be at the will of whichever political party is in power instead of looking at what will be best for students. Sometimes you just do what you feel is best and people don't notice but...at a systemic level it feels so out of synch with young people. We are currently being 'taught' how to use AI in our classrooms and for planning, but the irony of it never gets discussed and if you bring it up you are labelled as 'negative'.
So the poster of Christina Koch really resonated because this year I have decided that because I love birdwatching so much (apparently it's on the rise for younger people so there's something!) I have taken up studying Ornithology in the hope of maybe working as one at some point in this next phase of my life. I can lose hours just watching them, it's beautiful.