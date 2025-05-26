Last week I referenced the viral AI 2027 forecast written by a group of the world’s leading technology researchers and developers. I’ve gone down something of a rabbit hole with the AGI juggernaut the past few weeks, in big part because of this forecast, which envisages a monumental “intelligence explosion” in the next two years.

Two years is very very soon.

The authors give two possible futures:

One in which digital superintelligence is tamed to our service (is aligned), “but every aspect of our society is changed”. Another in which AI escapes our control and, yes, every aspect of our society is also changed, obvs.

Today I want to pick up on something that one of the authors, Daniel Kokotajlo, mentioned on a New York Times podcast while explaining the details of the forecast:

Even in the “better-case” scenario (#1, above), the “human obsolescence” posed by AI as it takes our jobs and sense of productive worth will be devastating…

…and for reasons which are more far-reaching than we have the chance to really consider.

AI is coming for coding jobs…then *all the other* jobs

Kokotajlo argues one of the first jobs to go will be coding. This is being echoed elsewhere. “Do not learn to code” comes the advice from the Washington Post that found one in four US programing jobs has already evaporated since 2022.

This fascinating Medium post (by a coder) goes into detail on the range of jobs that AI has already taken over. If you have young adult kids considering their career options, you might want to pass it to them.

The Medium post author shows how, in one prompt, advertising agencies are being rendered redundant. (Do we forgive it for confusing a pencil for a pen?)

Every day there are headlines to this effect. Companies like Shopify are announcing policies requiring employees to demonstrate that tasks cannot be automated with AI before requesting additional headcount.

Kokotajlo, however, says that once coding is automated, this will accelerate AI research, which will then accelerate its ability to takeover all jobs, even manual gigs like plumbing. He argues that AI will be “better than the best humans at everything” within a few years (ie by the end of 2027).

Leave a comment

Previously the expectation has been that when automation happens, the humans who lose their jobs will then be freed up to have more leisure time and/or to move on to other less mundane work.

But Kokotajlo argues,

“Whatever new jobs you’re imagining that people could flee to after their current jobs are automated, A.G.I. could do, too. That is an important difference between how automation has worked in the past and how I expect it to work in the future.”

When pressed on what people will actually be doing with all this free time, rather than frittering away with hobbies and relaxing he says:

“I imagine that they are protesting because they’re upset that they’ve lost their jobs, and then the companies and the governments will buy them off with handouts.”

How men and boys will cope

A lot of early AI commentary (from the ye ole days of 2023) focused on the fact that “women’s jobs” - call centre and customer support roles, etc - will be disproportionately affected by the AI takeover. More recent forecasting (per the Medium post) acknowledges that “elite”, white-collar professions such as marketing, advertising and law will also be hit. The sense is that care work and some specialised manual work will be spared, however. Which, yep, is the kind of work done by women, minorities, migrants and the lower class.

Without a doubt the chasm between the haves and have nots will look very different very soon. This is a bigger, nuanced conversation.

Leave a comment

For now, there are a bunch of points I wish to put up for a conversation, most of which require some tedious essentialising to make the broader point (I have tried to couch my terms sensitively without watering things down to vagaries!):

Elites are not good at stepping down from their elevated positions. Especially elite men. Historically, they go down with a fight, per Peter Turchin’s thesis in End Times.

Tech writer Cory Doctorow (he who coined the term “enshittification”) has argued that in this interregnum we find ourselves in, the point of AI isn’t just to remove jobs and make workers more productive, “it’s to make (workers) weaker when they bargain with their bosses”. This reality, too, won’t go down well with elites. Particularly, again (I suspect), elite men who are unlikely to have found themselves in this position before.

As a general life observation (#notallmen), blokes are not socialised to adjust to changing life circumstances. They also tend to lack support structures, friends and extracurricular activities (them leisure pursuits we are all meant to be turning to in this AI shake-up) that provide their lives with meaning and that can buttress them when one pillar (work life) goes down. Some time back Time magazine found that 33 per cent of men who lose their jobs also lose their marriages within the next 12 months. More recent surveys confirm this (confirming it’s the men who often leave the marriage when they lose their jobs).

The Medium post I mention above offers sage and brutal advice for navigating the future of employment: “Your job mindset is obsolete. Entrepreneurship, creativity, and ownership are no longer options — they’re mandatory survival skills. People with zero experience are closing deals with a single prompt, yet you’re still grinding. The tools aren’t hidden — they’re just ignored by those still convinced that struggle equals value.” The author adds, somewhat encouragingly: “Authenticity is your only real edge. Everyone talks about upgrading their tech stack. Nobody talks about upgrading the one system that runs everything else — Your mind.” I tend to agree with this. And when I’m asked by parents what they should be doing to equip their kids for a collapsing system, I suggest training them in similar resilience skills. I also argue that our changing future is going to shove us into our humanity - into qualities like authenticity. Again, creating a very different kind of haves v have nots chasm. But, frankly, I worry whether the bulk of men have been equipped with the tools and skills to adjust to this crucial pivot in a way that will serve them and the rest of us. Not their fault. Not anyone’s fault. But everyone’s problem now.

Disenfranchised boys and men don’t fare well. Many turn to violence, separation, blame, scapegoating etc. Ditto when they are on the “losing side”. This has to be firmly acknowledged. Male violence, particularly against women, spikes directly after football grand final matches by 47 per cent. The pain and disconnect young men are feeling as they fall behind women at school, university and in the dating game has seen a massive swing amongst this cohort to extreme Right politics, the manosphere and to increased violence and misogyny (I’ve covered these themes regularly here over the past few years). A large global study by Kings College London published last month found 57% of Gen Z men don’t believe in gender equality (the gap between young men and women’s perceptions was particularly pronounced in Australia). Leave a comment

Men and boys, I feel, are, in the main (again, #notallmen), not engaging emotionally or spiritually in this issue, instead remaining very much a

”prepping’n’bitcoin sovereign individual” with the topic. This “left brain” approach (as opposed to the “right brain” approach that might focus on community building, developing authenticity etc.) perpetuates separation and fragmentation. And the kind that necessitates violence.

For anyone intrigued by my regular referencing of left v right brain, check out this podcast chat with neuroscientist Ian McGilchrist.

The broader point that I’m making here, of course, is that dialled-up male violence in the next few years is a very real threat as AI continues to render more and more of us “obsolete” in the neo-liberal system. No one seems to be talking about this. We need to, because it is likely to be the felt frontier of collapse for most of us walking about the planet today. Talking seems a lame and not-nearly-urgent-enough response to things, but, gosh, we will need to start somewhere. I am open to further ideas, particularly from blokes…

Sarah xx