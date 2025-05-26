This is Precious

This is Precious

Kate Allinson
May 26

Hello everyone - I don't often join in on conversations but I have been following Sarah's work since I swapped to rice malt syrup and I'm now deeply interested in this line of dialogue.

I moved my family from the Sunshine Coast to Boulder CO in January to grow our business which has a heavy American consumer base. Since we arrived, the market has been tough particularly due to the slow economy. I say all of this because when I arrived, I thought we would continue doing personal branding as we always have, but I'm quickly realising things are about to change in marketing, advertising etc.

And, the more I invest in the business, the more I wonder if it's the right path. Perhaps I should move my kids home to NZ to live in a commune! (no thank you), but honestly, how do we prepare to pivot our businesses and what skills are the most important for us to learn, AND our children.

I have kids in elementary school and honestly, after they finish up there, I doubt they will be returning to a traditional school as it feels like things are changing by the second and I don't believe traditional schools (nor any of us) know what we are preparing them for. Perhaps, like Sarah said, it's more valuable to teach them to light a fire, teach them negotiation skills, teach them how to forage for food... I dunno.

So, I'm in their weird space right now, where I'm interested in things like AI agents and how I can use them to grow my business, while also being interested in going back to basics and basic life skills.... these feel at the complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

Sorry if this wasn't overly relevant to the male conversation, and thank you for giving us a space to share our questions.

Thank you Sarah for doing this important work and asking the questions that most of us don't even know should be asked.

Kate x

Nicola Philp
May 26

I literally had a conversation with my husband this morning about the challenge I have almost every day in my role as careers counsellor - I don’t want to crush the dreams of young people but I also don’t want them to go blindfolded into their life post school.

I’m also unsure how parents would cope with this concept if they have the ‘everything will be fine’ kind of mentality.

It’s genuinely making my work life very challenging. I either feel like I have to lie or be the crazy lady (even though I don’t think I’m crazy).

I’m also wondering as I read and listen to all the AI 2027 info, obviously the AI will have the ability in theory to make robots etc but will it only be the race between nations to dominate the space that will facilitate the real world reality of it happening? As in the AI can’t access the raw materials or land unless humans give it to them OR is there a possibility that they can, say, hold the banking system hostage unless we give them what they are after?

Also I’m guessing that means they can easily hack any existing weapons systems? Might be time for the nuclear nations to return to keys instead of codes??

Far out, the more you think about it the crazier it gets.

