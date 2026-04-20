This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikki-Lea James's avatar
Rikki-Lea James
8h

I love your observation about rebellion and creativity, Sarah.

I've felt a huge surge of creativity over the last few years. I've started my own landscape design business, have been painting more often, am learning the violin and have just started vocal/singing classes. All the things I dreamed of spending my life doing when I was a child, but was conditioned by society to think were unproductive; a waste of time, not practical.

It does feel rebellious. Like I'm subconsciously rejecting the societal embrace of AI, big tech, oligopolies, manosphere, conservatism, and the rest.

Community building feels like an act of rebellion sometimes too. I wonder if we can convince people that making art and building community is cooler than smoking?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sarah Wilson
Nicole's avatar
Nicole
8h

Capitalism - Tune in to what the people are feeling and find a way to sell it back to them.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Wilson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture