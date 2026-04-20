The return of smoking is vaguely interesting. The commentary surrounding it is more so, at least for those of us trying to make fresher, more helpful sense of the world now.

According to the trend columnists at large media outlets (that may or may not be receiving funding from Big Tobacco) “everyone is smoking again”. Their neat cultural commentary goes mostly like this - smoking in 2026 represents a nostalgia for the ‘90s (the last time we all smoked), for its indie aesthetic and Kurt Cobain shaggy-haired insouciance.

The latest issue of Vanity Fair features Kylie Jenner on the cover lighting up, her defiant zero fucks expression suggesting she knows you have an issue with it, but that you’ve also missed the memo. In the new Disney+ series Love Story, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s character is seen smoking in almost every scene. Anti-smoking group Truth Initiative found that last year onscreen depictions of cigarettes increased for the first time since 2002; a whopping 80 per cent of the Oscar best picture nominees featured smoking.

Celebs don’t hide their habits any longer. Squeaky clean Hudson Williams from Heated Rivalry abandons Ben Affleck alleyway shame and just, well, fumes before us.

Some slightly deeper commentary pegs this “trend” as your standard swinging pendulum correction: influencers are bored with their protein powders and LED masks and want to dabble in some oxidative stress for a bit. Jared Oviatt, the 27-year-old who runs the Cigfluencers Instagram account told the New York Post, “It’s almost a rejection of wellness culture”. The woman in the video above regards a durry and a black coffee as a hopeful return to sanity after so much faux, avoidant vice. Europeans would applaud her; the meme has been replicated ad nauseam by others.

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Funnily, I’ve recently come back to Australia where only a year ago lighting up rendered you persona non grata. Those gruesome anti-smoking campaigns featuring human organs in varying states of carcinogenic decay? They started in Australia. Australia was also one of the first nations in the world to ban smoking in public places. I mean, for two decades we just haven’t…smoked. Cigarette taxes here have also become the highest in the world (a packet of Peter Stuyvesant Original 20s costs $60). Then in late 2024 it also became illegal to vape recreationally.

But so much overreach simultaneously wound up producing a robust blackmarket and onramped a generation of vapers back onto smokes.

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Look, the whole thing clearly smells of a nostalgic longing, not just for a “cool” pop cultural moment, but for the perceived rebelliousness of an era in which pop stars did correctly identify that it’s the system that’s fucked (and raged against the machine, would fight the powers that be, and so on).

It’s also nihilism. I totally get this. You want us to worry about carcinogens and Big Tobacco when there’s Big Tech, Big Oil, and All The Other Big Forces coming for us? Yeah, right (insert Millennial Stare). And it’s about a need for some agency in a world that’s turned authoritarian. I get this, too. This chick, below, has grown a massive following from issuing regular social missives wearing a face mask, drug-dealer trackie tops and smoking. This reel sums up this sentiment:

I’m also seeing a strange re-proportioning of villain status going on, with Big Tobacco coming out kinda… vanilla in the schema.

But here’s the rub: the freeing rebelliousness longed for here just can’t be realised. Because it keeps getting eaten up by the system; Hollywood, TikTok and the bloody Kardashians get to it first. Big Tobacco may also be behind this “underground trend”, capitalising on the grim interregnum young people are in. Are you also left wondering if the lobby didn’t have a hand to play in the Kylie Jenner cover, as well as the magazine’s Oscar party last month that featured waitstaff handing out Vanity Fair-branded matchboxes and cigarettes on silver trays to guests?

When risk and rebellion become a consumable aesthetic, well it all turns awfully kitsch.

Which is sad and so thoroughly reflective of the slippery, sludgy spot of bother humanity is currently in. We are so ensconced in the system we can’t emerge over and above it to fully reject it. We are denied deviance. We are left to buy the chainstore NirvanaT-shirt. Or some black market fags.

(Which is an argument that echos the one I made about neoliberalism metabolising protest, here.)

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But there’s also a bigger picture at play. Adam Mastroianni recently compiled a very detailed report on The Decline of Deviance in our civilisation, which found:

“Data from every sector of society is pointing strongly in the same direction: we’re in a recession of mischief, a crisis of conventionality, and an epidemic of the mundane”.

“[Young people today are less likely to]… have sex, or get in a fight, less likely to abuse painkillers, and less likely to do meth, ecstasy, hallucinogens, inhalants, and heroin,” he writes. They’re also less likely to move away from their home town, get into trouble with the law, or join a cult.

All of which, Mastroianni argues, is what is directly leading to an adjacent decline in creativity. “Creativity is just deviance put to good use,” he says and points to how all popular forms of art (have) become “oligopolies”: fewer and fewer of the artists and franchises own more and more of the market. Before 2000, for instance, only about 25 per cent of top-grossing movies were prequels, sequels, spinoffs, etc. Now it’s 75 per cent.

He’s not alone. I’m seeing growing numbers of commentators arguing that cultural progress is at a standstill, including Ted Gioia.

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Cultural writer W.,David Marx recently wrote on this for The Atlantic, making the inverse point that real rebellion always requires artistic risk.

“The lingering reverence toward Cobain and other larger-than-life 20th-century artists suggests a deeply rooted collective respect for the agents of radical cultural change. What’s missing now is a veneration of the artistic mindset.”

Oh, boy, yeah. Our (collapsing) neoliberal society has denigrated the artistic mindset and, as Marx writes, removed the social norms that protected art, such as taboos against “selling out”.

Which reminds me of something I read recently (written by a Youtube influencer on Medium, kitschly): “Today we perform humanity instead of living it”.

Today we also perform rebellion and deviance - and even nihilism - instead of living it.

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There is indeed a swelling urge to say “fuck it”, to live rebelliously, to seek freedom from the sludgy, tail-eating trap. I support it. I applaud and find “hope” in this energy. But we must be careful we don’t misplace our ire, nor misidentify the enemy. The enemy is still the system that normalises sponsored Oscar parties, that causes the kind of exhaustion that sees us smoke but fail to create something from the nicotine high.

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Rightio, I head off on my Australian book tour in a few days. I’ll see a lot of you at the various events coming up. If you are late to the party, all 26 of the events I’m doing around the country are set out here. Get tickets ASAP!

Sarah xx