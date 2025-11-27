I know a lot of you here are fellow authors and you are aware of just how long it takes to transition a book from finished manuscript to a shelf-ready thing. Those outside the publishing industry often can’t believe we’re talking a year!

During this (very drawn-out) period, an author is kept busy. In the past few months, I’ve worked on three rounds of edits (there are two more to come) and Liana and I have been putting together the endnotes (it currently runs to 22 pages).

Here’s a visual of Liana. I know some of you have interacted with her on here when you’ve needed help. She’s based in Queensland, and we’ve been working together for four years now.

We’ve also been getting permissions for the quotes I use at the top of chapters, which is a detailed process. If the quote is from a text that’s more than 75 years ago, we are free to use it (although this does depend on the territory; the laws are not international). If the quote is from a more recent poem or song, we have to get written permission from the artist. However, if the artist in question is now dead, you have to go through their estate. Either way, there is generally a fee that must be paid, based on the projected print run of the book. I tried my luck getting permission to use Kendrick Lamar’s line “Tell them, tell them the truth” (literally just that line!) and “his people” came back with a $US1500 fee. The book will now have to exist without such a wisdom.

Blurb love

Liana and I have also been sending out ingratiating emails seeking cover blurbs from busy people.

I don’t think I’m spoiling any kind of reveal by sharing some of the awesome ones we’ve got back so far. I figure you should learn what others are thinking of something that all of you helped create:

The actor Liam Neeson wrote: