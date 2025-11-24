This is Precious

Discussion about this post

Deb
14h

I actually found out about a positive about Ai the other day. sorry I don't recall names etc. but it was about a woman who suffers from MND and they got samples of her voice from years before on a video, used Ai to create 'language' for her so that she doesn't have to use that old fashioned robotic computer voice that we all have heard from Stephen Hawkins for example. I thought, finally, a great use for Ai

Mark Warner
16h

Great post, as always, love these little summary finds and linking things together.

Male podcasts:

Are there any theories offered as to why the podcasting is so dominated my men? It's a curious thing given the gender stereotype that is pushed upon us that women are the ones that love to socialise and talk more. Is podcasting socialising?

Is male podcasting a bit like the theory of men talking shoulder to shoulder? As in, because they are 'making' something - the podcast - it seems OK to talk. Are there any positives from all the male podcasting? The topics and content they are discussing are at least now 'in the open' to be discussed as opposed to being kept in the pub, or on the golf course (just to add to the stereotypes). Are there men using the format to 'open up' too? Is it all part of the theory of feeling lost and trying to find a new place?

I can only imagine the types of podcasts dominating these top 100.. men mostly pushing their 'expertise' and patting themselves on the back at how much they know about a subject, congratulating each other and so on... or might I be wrong?

Women vacating countries:

I wonder if there is any sort of index of 'most female friendly countries' - I'm not sure what metrics you would look for to measure that apart from the very obvious things - equality of pay, safety / crime, abortion rights and so on... but are there other things that feed into a culture of being more enticing to women?

Was there any follow up on those that want to exit the US as to where they would want to go instead? I'm wondering what countries are better / worse in global metrics as they all have pros and cons. I wonder how future migration patterns will play out to this effect... especially as collapse kicks in more...

In my imaginary world of the future... I'm thinking like the reverse of the expansion of the Roman Empire or more recently colonialism by the British - whereby it's a female led kind of 'invasion' of kindness, fairness and humanness that spreads to those countries that are receptive and then leave the tech bros behind in the US and elsewhere to kind of self destruct. It's not a realistic future of course... women's rights are still curtailed in so many places and if there's no explicit rules stopping them from migrating then economic circumstances certainly do.

Much to ponder as always with your inspirational posts, thank you.

