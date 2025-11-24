It’s funny how you start talking about something and then more examples of that thing tumble in to your feed and social orbit over coming days, proving a point that perhaps you were hesitant about or couldn’t name out loud. This could provoke cynicism. I choose to delight in it.

I mean, the algorithms explain away a lot of the mystery (of most things now). So does the “punch buggy” phenomenon (where once you point out a thing, you notice more of the thing).

But equally, I think, there is some sort of “condensing down” going on now, where trends, themes, movements are flipping back on themselves, and at lightning speed. Any notion of a plurality of possibilities (or nuances) is disappearing. Phenomena is increasingly funnelling into fewer silos.

For example, technofeudalism and technofascism were vaguely recalcitrant terms describing a fringe conspiratorial idea only six months ago. Then the actual technofeudalists just came out doing a whole bunch of brazen things that proved the idea fully legitimate. There was no room left for conjecture or doubt (or a plurality of possibilities) anymore. Ditto two years ago when a few outliers (myself included) started tentatively suggesting that the “war” in Gaza was a genocide. Then, bam!, within months, Israel proved the most atrocious thing it could be accused of true. They “said the thing out loud”.

It really is like we’ve tipped over that complexity threshold and we’re now descending - or collapsing - into the simplification process that I cover in The Collapse Book. As I have said many, many times… “we’re now in this” and “this is what it looks like”.

Leave a comment

When this kind of eerie confluence happens (punch buggy!) I find myself writing one of these “round-up” posts of things I’ve noticed about the place and that generally feed into - and reinforce - what we’ve been discussing here in the previous week or two.

This is one such.

We’ve been talking about Europe preparing for World War lll…

And many of you have been asking about how the leaders here in France are actually addressing it.

Then on Thursday France’s top general came out telling a conference of the nation’s mayors that French people need to be prepared “to lose its children” ahead of invasion by Russian, which is “today preparing for a confrontation by 2030”. Most French didn’t take to the “your kids are going to die” angle, it must be said. But it does illustrate the very different style that French leadership deploys when talking tough stuff.

We’ve been talking about the AI bubble bursting…

…but also about how the AI “promise” (that it will make life bamboozling better) is also about to pop. And in last week’s post, I flagged I’d look out for - and share examples - of this. This is what came flooding into my orbit over the weekend:

1. OpenAI doesn’t in fact use AI to make its brand ads.

Sam Altman has just spent millions on his latest OpenAI commercial…using an actual-humans-and-sketchpad creative agency that shot the ad on old-school 35mm film. The irony is almost cute.

This design influencer (see below) speculates it’s because Altman et al don’t want to risk “messing around with generative AI slop that can’t be copyrighted”. I tend to think that it’s more that someone at ChatGPT actually does realise that humans best respond to imagery and narrative that conjures the gorgeous imperfection of the human experience.

@max.hofert.design Max Hofert on Instagram: "No directors, no film crew, no cast, …

As I wrote last week, humans don’t want AI; we find it viscerally repugnant and this will ultimately present a huge (potentially) existential threat to the AI Overlords. More cute irony!

2. Rosalia’s new album Lux

We’ve been discussing it in the comments thread a bit. Have you listened to it yet? Thoughts? The Vatican and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber praise it but there has been a lot of adjacent commentary focusing on the “humanness” of the production, that it almost represents a “fuck you” to AI. I saw one commentator say “it’s proof that we don’t want AI”. Rosalia tells the New York Times it’s “very much human”:

“For two years and a half I’ve been doing this album….I’ve had to record, re-record, rewrite, re-record, rewrite, then put the pieces together. It’s like a puzzle. It’s like a puzzle, like a labyrinth. So, it was it was very tricky, but it was also very rewarding to finish it and be like, ‘Okay, I’m in peace now.’

Leave a comment

3. And the most desperate - and ironic - example of all…

has just

about how AI companies have become reduced to

And they bait us with our very hatred of AI. The snake is officially eating its own tail!!

There’s a new generation of AI companies for whom distribution is the product. They embrace vice signaling, plastering streets and feeds with ads that say “Stop Hiring Humans” (Artisan) and “Cheat On Everything” (Cluely). These signs intend to goad people into snapping pictures and posting dunks…What we’re seeing is the Donald Trump school of tech marketing: Be as provocative as possible, then let others’ moral outrage propel you into prominence.

Poor old Bernie Sanders fell for this rage-bait and X’d it to his millions of followers.

We’ve been covering the men + boy crisis (from many angles)…

And last week I called out the way white, right-wing men like to propagate a victim narrative.

Then I came across this over at Max Read ’s substack : “We talk a lot about the “male loneliness crisis” but in my estimation we don’t talk enough about the “male suckerfication crisis”: The process by which young men are continuously cultivated--by politicians, influencers, podcasters, sportscasters, and the very structure of social networks--as dupes and suckers, both for the enrichment and empowerment of Trumpist politicians and movements but also in service of the profits of an ever-expanding roster of gambling and gambling-adjacent industries, among them app-enabled retail day-trading, crypto speculation, predictions markets, and of course, actual sports betting.”

Leave a comment

Then I read about a new report by USC that kind of dovetails off - or into - the above and the rest of the observations we’ve been making in this space. Of the top 100 podcasts (on Spotify), two-thirds of the hosts are men and a full 77% percent of which are white. Zero are nonbinary. Relatedly (I imagine), according to a new poll released on Friday, 40% of women in the US aged 15 to 44 said they would move to another country if given the opportunity, which is about 10 times the share of women who said the same thing just 10 years ago. By contrast, only 19% of men said they’d move.

I talk a lot of things “French”…

Image via New York Times

You might enjoy this New York Times op-ed of the (socialist) things they’re getting right with obesity rates in France.

Like in America, France has been grappling with rising rates of chronic diseases, such as obesity. But in France, where I’ve been living for nearly two years, federal and local governments acted decisively. Among other things, Paris went to great lengths to preserve its fresh food market tradition….Every district is encouraged to host fresh produce markets each week. And a deputy mayor is charged with creating a healthy, sustainable food environment, alongside a broader billion-euro effort to ensure that local farmland feeds the city.

Supporting education around frozen food is also part of the initiative, which I’m a big fan of.

The result? France now has one of the lowest obesity rates in Western Europe. Paris has an obesity rate of 14 percent. In the United States, the adult obesity rate is nearly 40 percent.

Thanks for reading. This post is FREE TO EVERYONE! so feel free to share it. Share

Sarah xx

PS Two community announcements