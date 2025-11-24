Some weird punch buggy shit + why socialism stops the French from getting fat
another one of my news round-up posts
It’s funny how you start talking about something and then more examples of that thing tumble in to your feed and social orbit over coming days, proving a point that perhaps you were hesitant about or couldn’t name out loud. This could provoke cynicism. I choose to delight in it.
I mean, the algorithms explain away a lot of the mystery (of most things now). So does the “punch buggy” phenomenon (where once you point out a thing, you notice more of the thing).
But equally, I think, there is some sort of “condensing down” going on now, where trends, themes, movements are flipping back on themselves, and at lightning speed. Any notion of a plurality of possibilities (or nuances) is disappearing. Phenomena is increasingly funnelling into fewer silos.
For example, technofeudalism and technofascism were vaguely recalcitrant terms describing a fringe conspiratorial idea only six months ago. Then the actual technofeudalists just came out doing a whole bunch of brazen things that proved the idea fully legitimate. There was no room left for conjecture or doubt (or a plurality of possibilities) anymore. Ditto two years ago when a few outliers (myself included) started tentatively suggesting that the “war” in Gaza was a genocide. Then, bam!, within months, Israel proved the most atrocious thing it could be accused of true. They “said the thing out loud”.
It really is like we’ve tipped over that complexity threshold and we’re now descending - or collapsing - into the simplification process that I cover in The Collapse Book. As I have said many, many times… “we’re now in this” and “this is what it looks like”.
When this kind of eerie confluence happens (punch buggy!) I find myself writing one of these “round-up” posts of things I’ve noticed about the place and that generally feed into - and reinforce - what we’ve been discussing here in the previous week or two.
This is one such.
We’ve been talking about Europe preparing for World War lll…
And many of you have been asking about how the leaders here in France are actually addressing it.
In Europe we're being told to prepare a World War lll "survival kit". In Australia? Crickets.
Then on Thursday France’s top general came out telling a conference of the nation’s mayors that French people need to be prepared “to lose its children” ahead of invasion by Russian, which is “today preparing for a confrontation by 2030”. Most French didn’t take to the “your kids are going to die” angle, it must be said. But it does illustrate the very different style that French leadership deploys when talking tough stuff.
We’ve been talking about the AI bubble bursting…
…but also about how the AI “promise” (that it will make life bamboozling better) is also about to pop. And in last week’s post, I flagged I’d look out for - and share examples - of this. This is what came flooding into my orbit over the weekend:
1. OpenAI doesn’t in fact use AI to make its brand ads.
Sam Altman has just spent millions on his latest OpenAI commercial…using an actual-humans-and-sketchpad creative agency that shot the ad on old-school 35mm film. The irony is almost cute.
This design influencer (see below) speculates it’s because Altman et al don’t want to risk “messing around with generative AI slop that can’t be copyrighted”. I tend to think that it’s more that someone at ChatGPT actually does realise that humans best respond to imagery and narrative that conjures the gorgeous imperfection of the human experience.
As I wrote last week, humans don’t want AI; we find it viscerally repugnant and this will ultimately present a huge (potentially) existential threat to the AI Overlords. More cute irony!
2. Rosalia’s new album Lux
We’ve been discussing it in the comments thread a bit. Have you listened to it yet? Thoughts? The Vatican and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber praise it but there has been a lot of adjacent commentary focusing on the “humanness” of the production, that it almost represents a “fuck you” to AI. I saw one commentator say “it’s proof that we don’t want AI”. Rosalia tells the New York Times it’s “very much human”:
“For two years and a half I’ve been doing this album….I’ve had to record, re-record, rewrite, re-record, rewrite, then put the pieces together. It’s like a puzzle. It’s like a puzzle, like a labyrinth. So, it was it was very tricky, but it was also very rewarding to finish it and be like, ‘Okay, I’m in peace now.’
3. And the most desperate - and ironic - example of all…has just written about how AI companies have become reduced to rage-baiting us, as opposed to enticing us, to sell their wares. And they bait us with our very hatred of AI. The snake is officially eating its own tail!!
There’s a new generation of AI companies for whom distribution is the product. They embrace vice signaling, plastering streets and feeds with ads that say “Stop Hiring Humans” (Artisan) and “Cheat On Everything” (Cluely). These signs intend to goad people into snapping pictures and posting dunks…What we’re seeing is the Donald Trump school of tech marketing: Be as provocative as possible, then let others’ moral outrage propel you into prominence.
We’ve been covering the men + boy crisis (from many angles)…
And last week I called out the way white, right-wing men like to propagate a victim narrative.
Then I came across this over at’s substack1:
“We talk a lot about the “male loneliness crisis” but in my estimation we don’t talk enough about the “male suckerfication crisis”: The process by which young men are continuously cultivated--by politicians, influencers, podcasters, sportscasters, and the very structure of social networks--as dupes and suckers, both for the enrichment and empowerment of Trumpist politicians and movements but also in service of the profits of an ever-expanding roster of gambling and gambling-adjacent industries, among them app-enabled retail day-trading, crypto speculation, predictions markets, and of course, actual sports betting.”
Then I read about a new report by USC that kind of dovetails off - or into - the above and the rest of the observations we’ve been making in this space. Of the top 100 podcasts (on Spotify), two-thirds of the hosts are men and a full 77% percent of which are white. Zero are nonbinary.
Relatedly (I imagine), according to a new poll released on Friday, 40% of women in the US aged 15 to 44 said they would move to another country if given the opportunity, which is about 10 times the share of women who said the same thing just 10 years ago. By contrast, only 19% of men said they’d move.
I talk a lot of things “French”…
You might enjoy this New York Times op-ed of the (socialist) things they’re getting right with obesity rates in France.
Like in America, France has been grappling with rising rates of chronic diseases, such as obesity. But in France, where I’ve been living for nearly two years, federal and local governments acted decisively. Among other things, Paris went to great lengths to preserve its fresh food market tradition….Every district is encouraged to host fresh produce markets each week. And a deputy mayor is charged with creating a healthy, sustainable food environment, alongside a broader billion-euro effort to ensure that local farmland feeds the city.
Supporting education around frozen food is also part of the initiative, which I’m a big fan of.
The result? France now has one of the lowest obesity rates in Western Europe. Paris has an obesity rate of 14 percent. In the United States, the adult obesity rate is nearly 40 percent.
Sarah xx
PS Two community announcements
To all the paid subscribers: Due to a few administrative issues, the free month’s subscription that I’m absolutely committed to gifting will have to kick in late December. Sorry!
To Australian subscribers: Subscriberflagged something with me that feeds into the broader collapse and fascism-creep conversation and might be of interest. Earlier this year Network Ten suddenly cancelled the progressive-leaning news program The Project. It was literally a week after I appeared on it, too! I’d been wondering what the reason behind it was (hopefully not my appearance).
Lena wrote to me and said she’d spoken to one of the former presenters who confirmed the “financial reasons” given didn’t actually stack up (an increase in streaming viewers balanced out any drop in ratings and the presenters were on contracts that were paid out until the end of the year). And then pointed out Network 10 is owned by Paramount (which also owned the network that Jimmy Kimmel was on).
Now, many of you can probably connect a few dots here: Paramount is run by David Ellison whose father Larry Ellison owns the company. Larry is currently the largest donor to the IDF and his company Oracle has several AI infrastructure contracts with the Trump administration…
Anyway, someone has put together a petition to get it reinstated (as Kimmel’s show eventually was), should it interest.
Helen Lewis over atalerted me to this one.
I actually found out about a positive about Ai the other day. sorry I don't recall names etc. but it was about a woman who suffers from MND and they got samples of her voice from years before on a video, used Ai to create 'language' for her so that she doesn't have to use that old fashioned robotic computer voice that we all have heard from Stephen Hawkins for example. I thought, finally, a great use for Ai
Great post, as always, love these little summary finds and linking things together.
Male podcasts:
Are there any theories offered as to why the podcasting is so dominated my men? It's a curious thing given the gender stereotype that is pushed upon us that women are the ones that love to socialise and talk more. Is podcasting socialising?
Is male podcasting a bit like the theory of men talking shoulder to shoulder? As in, because they are 'making' something - the podcast - it seems OK to talk. Are there any positives from all the male podcasting? The topics and content they are discussing are at least now 'in the open' to be discussed as opposed to being kept in the pub, or on the golf course (just to add to the stereotypes). Are there men using the format to 'open up' too? Is it all part of the theory of feeling lost and trying to find a new place?
I can only imagine the types of podcasts dominating these top 100.. men mostly pushing their 'expertise' and patting themselves on the back at how much they know about a subject, congratulating each other and so on... or might I be wrong?
Women vacating countries:
I wonder if there is any sort of index of 'most female friendly countries' - I'm not sure what metrics you would look for to measure that apart from the very obvious things - equality of pay, safety / crime, abortion rights and so on... but are there other things that feed into a culture of being more enticing to women?
Was there any follow up on those that want to exit the US as to where they would want to go instead? I'm wondering what countries are better / worse in global metrics as they all have pros and cons. I wonder how future migration patterns will play out to this effect... especially as collapse kicks in more...
In my imaginary world of the future... I'm thinking like the reverse of the expansion of the Roman Empire or more recently colonialism by the British - whereby it's a female led kind of 'invasion' of kindness, fairness and humanness that spreads to those countries that are receptive and then leave the tech bros behind in the US and elsewhere to kind of self destruct. It's not a realistic future of course... women's rights are still curtailed in so many places and if there's no explicit rules stopping them from migrating then economic circumstances certainly do.
Much to ponder as always with your inspirational posts, thank you.