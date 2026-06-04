This is Precious

This is Precious

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Paul West's avatar
Paul West
1d

A bewildered sadness. Reminds me of the Russian word Toska. Which Nabokov roughly translated to "At its deepest and most painful, it is a sensation of great spiritual anguish, often without any specific cause"

I'm sorry, but understanding, that this is what you see and feel when looking upon Australia with the outsiders eyes.

I live in a small village (1500 people) on the NSW south coast and am avid nurturer of community. I volunteer with the surf club, the footy club and have helped to build a supportive and joyous space for the young people in our community. We fund raise so that no kid pays fees. We actively seek to break down any cultural barriers to entry.

With such a broad church, I'm touched in many ways by peoples individual or family hardships, but it is not a source of sadness for me. It's a source of hope. Hope because they have a community space where their kids can be celebrated, fed, and embraced. Hope because the kids leave happier then when they arrive. Hope because I myself cling to this small act of service as a light for a continued way forward.

Perhaps we are bewildered, lost, cast adrift, and that is a rich vein for sadness.

In the face of this though, I'm reminded of the power of community, that it exists outside the structure of our capitalist society, on an older, far more potent plane. And that sadness makes the hope burn even brighter.

Thanks for driving thought provoking conversations.

If you ever return and want to see Australia not through an outsiders eyes, but through ones that are full of hope, I'd be happy to facilitate. Beer garden of your chosing.

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6 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Ange Bottero's avatar
Ange Bottero
1d

I love how you are able to capture how many of us are feeling and put words to it. As a mum of three, one about to turn 14, I feel more and more despondent about how different their childhoods and adulthoods will look to my own. I had once hoped that their lives would be improved by all the innovation - now I just feel sad…

We recently watched, with our children, Shaun Micallef’s ABC documentary on gambling in Australia. After the first episode my 13 yr old asked to watch the next episode - this gives me hope!!

Sadly I missed seeing you in person at Manly library due to the flu. My heart lives in Paris though and I always live in hope to share a drink of something and solve all the world’s problems in a sidewalk cafe. Safe travels “home”!

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