I’ve been observing Australia, my home country, with outsider eyes the past few months. A journalist asked me in a recent interview to describe what I’ve been seeing in three words.

A Bewildered Sadness, I replied.

I say as such in my latest Wild podcast episode with the epic Francis Weller in which we break down grief as a human experience that is defining our times.

Perhaps more on this and other observations soon once I’m back in Paris in a few days with a little more psychic space for reflection…

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For now…

Sometimes, when I’m on the road and feeling spiritually flat, I go sit in a pub. Or somewhere equally incongruent and lacking in bells and flourishes where I can observe humanity and try to connect with life as it’s going about its heaving, hurting and humaning.

Tonight I’m sitting in the smokers “garden” - a little outdoor section, cordoned off with plastic sheeting by the bottle shop generator - in a hotel bar on NSW’s Central Coast. To really get amongst it.

The plastic table of patrons across from me are airing grievances at the end of what seems to have been a shithouse day for all. They work at the nearby RSL and are heatedly bemoaning the impossibility of gambling. Poker machines specifically. “The pokies” fund their livelihoods (“We’re not making money from the burgers!”), but this reality means they have to succumb to horribly inhumane workplace tactics to keep the addicts at the machines (using various meal and drink incentives).

Here’s what I’m overhearing as I type this out with you now:

“No one cares; Everyone is ticking boxes.”

“We’re getting excluded, we’re addicted.”

“Two of my friends have lost their homes.”

And, “It’s fucked, I mean a bunch of degenerate gamblers are holding this place together.”

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For anyone outside Australia, the state of NSW is big gambling country; it has the highest concentration of “pokies” in pubs and clubs anywhere in the world, while Australia is home to the largest concentration of gamblers.

But the lament could be applied to just about any contemporary neoliberal zero-sum phenomenon happening anywhere in the world today.

The group wrangle all the angles. The government is to blame! No, we should all be responsible for our own actions! There’s a “libertarian” in the group who starts spouting “sovereignty” arguments. The chat winds about the place but eventually settles around an idea that gets them all agreeing: “This shit has destroyed the community”. They list all the cafes and restaurants that have closed due to so much of the focus of the town being tied up in addiction. “People aren’t talking to each other, they’re out, but they’re not hanging out,” says a youngish guy wearing a polarfleece with the RSL logo. “This isn’t going to end well,” says a woman called Liz.

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I eventually lean over and ask to join the conversation. At the right moment I tell them about something I’d just read the day before.

In France, tabacs are closing in droves (tabacs are iconic bar/cafe/tobacconists often located on a street corner or in a village square where locals come for an espresso and croissant at the zinc-topped bar in the morning, and to share an aperitif with neighbours in the evening). And it’s, likewise, killing the community.

But it gets a layer worse. A new study by the University of Zurich has found each time one of these tabacs closes it leads to a spike in support for the far right in that area.

More than 18,000 tabacs closed between 2000 and 2022, the bulk of them in regional areas. Even after accounting for factors like immigration and unemployment, areas where they closed were more likely to see a direct spike in support for the far-right National Rally (RN) in the years that followed. Closures of other small businesses, such as bakeries, did not show the same effect.

Why? Well, when you kill a community’s “third space”, or tiers-lieu, the people go insular. And sad. And individualistic.

We humans are programmed to look after ourselves. But we evolved to be collectivist. We are all the descendants of ancestors who were smart enough to coalesce around a community, sharing resources to survive against threats (in the absence of an ability to run particularly fast, a set of fangs or claws with which to defend ourselves, and so on).

When we are denied community, we devolve and, thus, become vulnerable. We process the issues of the day in a silo without being “held to account” by the collective and our responsibility to it. When we get challenged or fearful we seek to scapegoat, we need an “other” to lump the blame onto (if we were down the pub or at the tabac someone might tell us to pull our heads in if we started mouthing off in vile directions). Far-right parties can provide such a scapegoat. Plus they can create a story around our fear to make us feel safe and justified in our separatist position.

In a similar fashion, the UK has lost 37 per cent of its pubs since 1992, depriving rural areas of their community buttressing. My new friends would argue that Australia is effectively becoming deprived of theirs, too. Which is providing the perfect vacuum into which the Far Right is able to waltz on in. Here in Australia, according to polling released this week, the far-right One Nation party is now the most popular party in the country, surging ahead (not coincidentally) in areas that correlate with high gambling rates.

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I think we can all learn from what the French did next. In cities like Paris and Lyon, municipal leaders have got deliberate in their effort to (re)build third spaces. About four years ago, the Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swapped out a third of all roads and parking for footpaths, bike lanes and public parks. Old building complexes have been converted into eco-neighbourhoods and the Seine was famously converted into a public swimming pool last summer (they’ll do it again this year, too). In the latest municipal elections, the Socialist-led coalition, now headed by Emmanuel Grégoire, retained the seat with a large swing. President Macron has just backed a campaign to have French cafés and bistros - or, rather the tradition and social role of French cafés and bistros in community life, conversation, debate, and French cultural identity - added to UNESCO's heritage list.

We shouldn’t underestimate the role of third spaces. In case you’re looking for something to defend and fight for.

I leave for Paris tomorrow. I’m feeling somewhat bewilderingly sad. I’ll do a “wrap post” next week. For now, it’s been wonderful, Australia.

Sarah xx