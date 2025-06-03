The trick is, I find, to tone your wants and tastes low down enough, and make much of negatives, and of mere daylight and the skies. - Walt Whitman

Here’s a theme to sit with and embrace now as a way of being that is just….a right thing to do…regardless of where the world winds up. I know many of you here are looking for such salves and ways, especially ones that can cover your Plan As and Plan Bs (and Cs and Ds)…

We know efficiency doesn’t work. Efficiency is about producing (more) stuff to save time and energy, mostly using some kind of technological innovation. But, as our stunted human psychology would have it (and despite the cultish press campaign it has had for decades), efficiency only sees us consume - or use more - of said efficient thing (as well as more energy and resources to fund the tech innovation). We cover this dilemma in The Collapse Book - it’s called Jevons’ Paradox. We invented washing machines to save time, but wound up washing more often. We invented more efficient cars, but wound up driving more. I explain this paradox more here:

In essence, efficiency (much like the “green energy” transition) keeps us locked into the more-more-more model. And it feeds the insatiable, pitiable human tendency to grasp at and prioritise our individualism, while desperately trying to keep the old crumbling system ticking along.

But we are at our best, as humans, when we are steered away from “more” and “me”, to spiritually expansive, collectivist ideas and pursuits.

And, so, “sufficiency”…

Sufficiency is a mindset and a policy approach, gaining momentum around the world (um, mostly in Europe). It switches the end goal to human wellbeing, to less, and to operating within planetary boundaries.

When EU citizens were asked recently about policy priorities, they called for sufficiency: 40 per cent of all measures recommended by Climate Citizens Assemblies across Europe are sufficiency-related. (Meanwhile, in the UK, the “15-minute city” has become a toxic notion, so controversial that the city of Oxford has stopped using it and the transport minister has spread discredited conspiracy theories about the urban planning scheme; Australian conservatives have ranted in a similar fashion.)

France is kinda ahead of curves on this one

Obviously, it’s the global North that most need to wrap their noggins around this concept.

** And a just a note to Australian readers here: Aussies are the worst offenders per person when it comes to excessive resource use. There are also the world’s biggest textile consumers, buying an average of 56 new fashion items per person each year. I politely invite my fellow citizens to humbly take note of this travesty and adjust accordingly.

But when I dug into the topic, I learned that France is well onto the sufficiency switch. It enshrined sufficiency in its energy law in 2015 to help it land at additional emissions cuts of 10 per cent by 2030. In Paris, there is the World Sufficiency Lab, if you want to check out their work. Also, the idea of the “15-minute city” was spawned here by a French scientist.

Indeed, four years ago, Paris committed to becoming the world’s first 15-minute city. It succeeded. By some metrics, it’s actually a 5-minute city. And it’s sparked a movement globally, with 50 more cities on their way to being joints where every resident can easily access most daily necessities and services, such as work, shopping, education, healthcare and leisure via a 15-minute walk, bike ride, or public transit ride.

The nation has also been steadily rolling out other sufficiency-focused policies and edicts.

As I’ve flagged here before, as part of the commitment, the Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, converted one-third of all roads in Paris to bike and pedestrian lanes and handed over the same amount of parking to public use (including skateparks inside old multi-storey carparks). This video below gives a picture of the upshot, including a 50 percent reduction in air pollution.

It’s a vibe thing

Mostly, I find, sufficiency is a mindset shift. You have to want to be a person committed to only accumulating what you need, nothing more. You have to experiment with it, play with it (as a concept and in reality) to experience the beauty of it, to appreciate that “just stopping” (shopping, moving about frantically in a car, strategising, travelling OS for a skiing holiday) brings freedom and happiness. It truly does! It’s The Joy of Missing Out (JOMO).

I’ll be frank, embracing less to “save the planet” doesn’t work as a motivator for most people because it fails to make sense when we witness billionaires churning through our lifetime carbon budget in a day. Sufficiency has to be embraced because it does in fact bring joy and flow. But also because it works to another idea we cover in The Collapse Book - simplifying now. I cover this in detail here:

Various resources, technology, financial, food etc systems are already in irreversible decline. That is, they are in a process of “simplifying”. For example, as geopolitics threatens more trade routes, the too-complex food system will struggle and crumble and more and more of us will have to go back to growing our own food. As many in the collapse space say, this undoing of the complexification of our civilisation is already happening and will accelerate. Simplification is coming; we can either wait for it to hit us violently, or we can…yep…simplify now. We can proactively, joyfully “tone our wants and needs” now.

In France, I’m not sure that embracing the various sufficiency measures comes from a noble climate-saving perspective per se. I think it is probably more about other human values. I think Paris was able to convert to a 15-minute city because there is a mindset in France that excess is vulgar.

The French have a fast fashion “sin tax” - a €5 (😲) surcharge on every fast fashion item; it is planned for next year, rising to €10 by 2030. It certainly has a waste-combatting ethos to it, but I think the appeal for the French is possibly more about sticking it up Big Business and preserving the vibe of city centres, ensuring local boutiques and labels can be kept alive, than anything else, for example.

Me, I committed to sufficiency many years ago, in part out of necessity. But also, as I often say, out of laziness. Shopping, storing stuff and moving it around made me unhappy and bored, as well as anxious and exhausted.

Ideas for doing sufficiency…now

Below are some top-of-mind pragmatics for embracing sufficiency.

Sufficiency needs to work from both ends of the spectrum - consuming/doing less yourself and actively encouraging policies that lead to more equal distribution of resources (remembering that the number one determiner of collapse is the level of equality and polarisation in a society). Please add your own ideas, too.

Do less/miss out/refuse at every turn. Again, this is a mindset shift. Refuse napkins you can live without, excess cutlery at cafes (even if non-disposable), refuse free shit that you would not buy yourself. Free does not mean less.

Unplug appliances, including phones, when they’re charged. Standby power accounts for 4.6 percent of residential carbon emissions.

Only boil the water you need. Don’t boil an entire jug for one cup of water. The kettle is the most energy inefficient appliance in the kitchen. It truly astounds me folk don’t think this through.

I really, really want to emphasise that sufficiency is a mindset shift (again) and to highlight that the small stuff counts. Sufficiency simply must become a preferred way of living a life, not a thing to have to think about or resent as a taks. So, again, do less/miss out/refuse at every turn….until it becomes a natural, ease-full habit. I don’t use bin liners; I use frozen pea bags, post bags, the bag my neighbours new pillow came in, etc. I don’t peel things, I eat the leaves from radishes and carrots. I use the water left behind in my vegetable steamer in the next meal. And as it has been reported many times, I take strangers’ butter and meat bones at cafes. My Simplicious books are hefty manifestos for this way of being, if you’re interested in checking them out. I show how to show, store things, get 14 meals out of one chicken etc…

Think of the longterm outcome of a choice. A small and ridiculous example: At a hotel or BnB, use the soap wrapped in paper, not the little plastic bottle. And take the soap home. Then, leave it in your travel toiletries bag and use it the next time you travel (so you don’t have to open another packet). I do. PS I love the fact this dude recycles partially used soaps from hotels in New York. Although he shouldn’t have to, in a sufficiently sufficient-focused society!

Encouraging and supporting policies geared at helping people work closer to home, increasing public transport and bike lanes, converting public spaces into parks etc. A lot of these things happen at the local council level - get behind anyone pushing for this stuff and convert the naysayers. And perhaps approach your local council about converting to a 15-minute city.

Support MPs who put forward proposals for social food security or universal income. Vote for them. “Like” their social posts.

Embrace repair. Find local menders, cobblers etc. I’d love any suggestions/links to this effect from you lot….?

Take up/seek out opportunities to reduce working hours. Switch to a four-day work week. And make some simple sacrifices. Like…

Agree as a family to not doing weekend sports and activities that are more than a walk/ride/train ride away. The French mostly do this. And…

Cancel the renovation ; tidy, repair what already exists.

Do a Buy Nothing New year. Or decade.

Make other (modest) plans on your weekend with the spare time you now have (from not renovating or driving across the city to kids’ sports). Picnics in a local park, a hike that you can access via a train, reading on a bench in the sun, be a tourist in your own city (get your kids to map out the route). This sort of thing.

Sarah xx