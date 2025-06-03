This is Precious

Nicola Philp
Jun 3Edited

Here’s a few that have always got on my goat…

1. kids birthday parties - how about we go back to the 80s where you didn’t all get a plastic bag full of ‘fun’ plastic crap that breaks within 3 minutes and goes straight to landfill. You just went home with a piece of cake and some fun memories.

2. Halloween- the op-ed article I wrote for The Age about this lit up that small part of the internet for a day - I was called many names. It’s a total waste of resources and single use items and 99% of Australia’s children haven’t a clue why they are doing it - it only entered our calendar of events because retailers saw money in it.

3. Mass sporting events. I get people like to train for something (although, do I really?? Ha) but the medal for every finisher and the showbags and throw away water cups…we just had our Great Ocean Marathon here in southern Victoria and it’s so hard to watch the waste. Just go for a nice walk in the bush here instead, people.

So you see, Sarah, I don't get invited to many dinner parties either!! 😂

Hayley B
Jun 3

This is the conversation I've been waiting for Sarah. There is so much focus on "green items", renewables, increasingly complex technologies etc. but so little on this absolutely crucial part of the picture. Learning to use less and make do with what we have seems to be completely missing from public discussion in Australia. We need loud voices on this!!!! 

This is also how we find connection and belonging - from sharing with each other, becoming interwoven with our food networks or finding joy and satisfaction from learning how to fix something or watching a seed grow to something we can then put on our plate.

The benefits are endless - more free time! Work less, stress less, expand your mind & learn, meet people. I could talk forever about this.

There are enough clothes, bikes, kitchen gadgets, toys, books and furniture on this planet already. There are enough skilled people who can make things and fix things ethically and teach others.

Personally, the more I practice these ways of being, the more I can't go back. The more people I tell, the more chance someone's eyes might light up with inspiration.

There are literally trees full olives, fruit, chestnuts and I don't know what else that go unharvested, herbs in people's backyards that go unpicked while we buy tiny bunches wrapped in plastic in the supermarket. The joy of growing and sharing these things is priceless.

Putting off getting ready for work so will have to stop now!!

