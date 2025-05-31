It’s been exactly 18 months since I last did one of these Sunday collations. (I’ve never promised that I’d be consistent!) It’s actually interesting to witness some of the tech bro stuff I was writing about back then and how mildly alarmed we were by it all.

Funnily, I’m writing this in the same bar that I reference in the post above.

For all the new subscriber community folk here, I used to put together bits’n’things that had interested me during the week in one spot. I write often about saving my “long reads” for Sunday afternoons. In This One Wild and Precious Life I write about the importance of (re)cultivating the ability to apply oneself and stay with the still, engaged practice of reading.

I go on to explain how I do it…and how it’s an act of defiance in an age in which our attention is being co-opted by the techno-feudalists. I wrote this in 2019.

That said, I admit this week’s selection are brief-ish reads and listens that kinda build on stuff we’ve talking about here. I have been reading a lot on the Israeli genocide (we must stop calling it “the war in Gaza”) and other AI stuff…but I’ll come back with more on both in dedicated posts soon.

It’s going to be an “Old Man Summer”

We had “brat summer” and “hot girl summer”, both of which, at the time, seemed exhaustingly rebellious to me.

has a fresh approach. She argues that this (Northern hemisphere) summer she is taking a sanity-saving

approach and doing as old white man do (presumably in an effort to save one’s fight for The Real Thing post-August). She writes: