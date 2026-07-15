This is Precious

This is Precious

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Ange Bottero's avatar
Ange Bottero
2d

I know this is probably a totally left-of-field comment but when I read this quote: “ Tasks that we used to delegate will still be done. They will simply move out of the work force and into the household as new forms of invisible, unpaid labor.” what first came to mind was self-service check-outs. I miss the interaction between the person serving me. I catch myself saying “thank you” to the person hovering around the self-service, who no doubt is not enjoying it either, when I realise why am I saying thank you to them for me doing their job?… and don’t get me started on QR codes on cafe/restaurant tables and then being asked how much of a tip I’d like to leave! I know there are much bigger absurd issues than this but it’s the one that I can’t escape on the daily.

Travel and rest well Sarah. Enjoy the disconnection xxx

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6 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Zoe's avatar
Zoe
2d

I love your twists and turns, how rigorously you expose yourself and others. Your adherence to educating yourself on the distasteful and dangerous.

I love that you take care of yourself publicly as well as letting us know when you can’t.

Thank you Sarah. Rest well

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