This is Precious

Ange Bottero
4d

What a powerful read!! Thank you for being able to put into words how many of us are feeling but unsure how to talk about. You’ve hit the nail on the head with so many of your points. I’m a woman in my 40s in a heterosexual marriage to a great guy but boy do I feel seen by the term “man keeping”!! I’ve been the one who has held our marriage together in times of crisis. And as a mother of three children it can often feel like I have four children!

I have two sons who I hope I am raising as ‘SNAGs’. As a very sensitive empath myself I’m raising them to be good PEOPLE. To be kind, respectful, generous hearted, curious, all-feeling individuals.

I lost my brother to suicide 10 years ago… the world was too hard for him… as a mother I dearly want to do my best to raise boys who can navigate this world in a healthy and loving way.

I may not be articulating myself well. It’s early and I’m procrastinating from the school lunches. But this conversation is so incredibly important and I’m so grateful for you sharing. 🙏🫶

Dr. James Brown
4d

Wow! Thank you, I really want to engage in this topic. My colleague (another male Clinical Psych) and I talk about this issue often. I firstly will say I agree with so many points you raise as to how this problem has arisen. Feminism is not to blame. In fact, many men have missed out on the liberation that feminist theory was offering to men/boys as well as to women. It was essentially an opportunity for revolution, and half of society missed out by not embracing it. Patriarchy x Capitalism, as you point out, has systemically broken down our human needs into human dysfunctions that can be monetised. All are paying the price for this. The price men are paying is in the relationship arena. They have been developmentally left behind, since schooling, and women are tired of ‘caring for boys’. I have worked with a lot of men in my practice where essentially they have been learning the language of emotions and relationships so they can be better partners and fathers. But it is a shame that our system break humans first, and then we need to ‘fix’ them. I too wish I had more answers. But I do know there are movements out there, lead by men, that offer a path forward. And they need our collective support. I am in Sydney right now and attended the Australian Father of The Year Awards ceremony yesterday (I am on the board of the charity that runs this event). It was a privilege to hear from Dr Arne Rubenstein, the recipient this year, who has been running Rites of Passage for boys for two decades. He is just one example of someone trying to help solve this problem that boys have in becoming the men our society, and their partners, are needing. Sorry this is soooo long for a comment. I will stop here. But again, great conversation for us all to have together, men and women, to help solve it, rather than be divided and pull apart.

