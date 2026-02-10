A rupture brings about a new kind of language. And a new kind of writhing with and squinting at and temporary alienation from the world.

I’ve been in a personal rupture the past few weeks and I am no longer grasping at the usual theories, nor drawing on platitudes and linguistic cosiness-es. I’ve been saying, instead, “It’s fucked. It really is.” I then add one of those sensemaking “…and…” clauses. “It’s fucked. As fucked as can be. I’m sorry. And…we will find a way to do beauty, together, again.”

And then I go for a walk and smell the Canberra night air and cry.

The release of the 3.5 million Epstein files is a next-level rupture. A rupture that leaves us without words or structures or frameworks to fathom any of it (the rupture itself, the squalid information in the files and, well, all of human life to date).

I can’t even manage a sensemaking, “It’s fucked, and…” job on the situation.

That’s because this particular rupture has taken all such ballasts and buttressings with it. I mean, the overwhelming list of powerful men whose names fill the files is the superstructure. It’s the very superstructure that controls how we understand, and be in, our world.

But, as I’ve been saying a lot lately, we must keep naming what we’re seeing (and feeling). We must keep drawing moral lines for ourselves and each other. And so I’d like to take a moment here to share some largely unstructured takes and questions and things I’ve been saying - both in my head and out loud - about the whole sordid affair. Please share your own, if only to provide each other with some groundedness…

Let’s start with this: What do all the vile Epstein file perpetrators who got away with raping and abusing women and children have in common? They’re men. Best we don’t beat around bushes any more and bog each other down with all the over-cautious caveating. Best we acknowledge that the world really does have a man problem. And best that, as feminists have been encouraging for eons, we agree it’s systemic. Sure, the perpetrators are specifically, men with power. But this takes little away from the situation. The man problem comes from the top down, which is also what feminists (and women) have been saying for, also, like, ever. A question: Where are all the accounts (files) of powerful men who, perhaps innocently enough, rocked up to one of the countless parties, saw what was going on, was rightfully horrified and fled the scene to report on it? Have you wondered the same? I mean, surely some of these men must have had teenage daughters? Known a teenage girl? Had a whiff of moral fibre?

@firstdogonthemoon / Guardian Australia

Fellow “feminist who loves men” Liz Plank describes a disorientating feeling that many of us are feeling - of knowing that men were abusing power, women and children behind the scenes, but not being able to fathom that it could possibly have been this bad. She explains it using the psychological term “trust bias”: “Trust bias is the tendency to assume that other people are operating within roughly the same moral universe that you are. It’s the quiet belief that most people, especially those in positions of authority, are constrained by similar lines of decency, guilt, and self-limitation. You don’t expect perfection, but you assume there are things people simply wouldn’t do. Crucially…without trust bias, social life collapses. I think this nails it. We thought we were all in on this humanity caper together. To realise so many men are just not is dizzying. Me, I feel duped. I feel like the kid left to do the group project. This is all an agonising case of moral injury. As well as cognitive injury.

Last night I was thinking, Epstein’s debauched universe is like the worst, most debased movie about the stuff that the worst, most debased drug cartels and espionage rings and sex cults do. But possibly worse. And more debased. But then I thought: Hollywood made and funded these “worst, most debased movies”. And Hollywood is all through the files. And then I thought: How long has this going on for? Decades? Centuries? Forever? What about all those kids movies and cartoons throughout the ages where children are kidnapped by strange men and sent off to “pleasure islands” and told the adults will never believe their “stories” if they snitch? When I rolled this around with a French friend, they forwarded me this video (English captions):

@reality.revolt Dimitri Legrand on Instagram: "What if they already showed you …

The conspiracy theorists were right. They just had the wrong people. And in this case, it turns out the very folk who’d been feeding them the fake conspiracies (such as Pizzagate) were in fact running the actual child sex slave rackets and the elite cabals for real. I sense that this was all part of the grand ploy. I’ve written and spoken about the child sex trafficking ring theories that surface during times of societal stress on several occasions (remember all the political leaders who were meant to be storing kids in tunnels during the Covid lockdowns?). It always struck me as quite odd that this particular conspiracy continues to surface (and has done so for thousands of years). I suspect it’s because it is indeed what the abusers of power do actually do. And have always done. It’s not a bug. It’s a feature. There is obviously much more to unpack on this…

Reader @SteveC sent me a Blindboy podcast episode in which Blindboy connects a not-dissimilar set of dots. Ivana Trump accused her ex-husband of rape, cruelty and abuse. Cut to 2022, she was found dead (at the bottom of stairs) and was buried in Trump’s golf course. The Epstein files contain reports of girls alleging they were told by Trump’s then-head of security that if they told anyone about what had been done to them they’d be buried in his golf course. A golf course is a weird place to bury someone, no? Pretty unique?

Also, why haven’t police dug up the damn golf course?

Journalist Helen Rumbelow from The Times newspaper just spent two full days reading the files and says they essentially show us how the men who run the world operate “when women are out of the room”..and how much they hate women. She quotes Germaine Greer: “Women have very little idea of how much men hate them”. I find it hard to let this sink in. But clearly these men’s disregard for women goes beyond merely dismissing us as chattels to be used for blackmailing, leveraging and feeding an insatiable desire for…more. Powerful men also clearly hate children. Children in this macabre world are also treated as mere chattel, convenient for extortion purposes, for holding a party together, for luring gurus and princes and presidents to meetings. I found this thesis from political analyst Jared Yates Sexton interesting to think about - he argues that the male authoritarian mindset develops from an experience of being abused or banished as a child, which gets inverted. In later life these men come to see authoritarian, abusive figures as parent-like, to be adored and worshipped. They then project their fear and hurt onto children. “This is the ugly secret at the heart of fascism and the Right Wing in general: one of their main unconscious motivations is to make sure children suffer as they have suffered.”

Powerful men also lie. Or, rather, bullshit. And don’t care that we know they’re bullshitting and lying. They know it creates distracting chaos (there are several emails to this effect in the files).

I remain very curious about Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s links to Israel, the IDF and Mossad, and about an FBI memo in the files that reports that a source claimed that Epstein was a Mossad spy. I think we all should (stay curious). How the mainstream media reports on the issue says oodles. In the UK, mainstream media is choosing to report the files as a political scandal with convenient, disposable scapegoats in daggy ol’ Andrew and stuffy ol’ House of Lords Labour figure Peter Mandelson. Other media are staying on the abuse of women and children factor. But few are digging deeper. I guess I know why It’s not all men. It’s not all billionaires. It’s not all power brokers. But it’s a lot of the ones that have been dictating a lot of the terms about the place. It’s not even that it’s a lot of men, it’s the fact that, as that Times journalist points out, the slippery networking, covering-up, the leveraging and assumed exclusivity of what was a men’s club cult seems so normal, so familiar, so assumed for them all. Like it’s what they do all day, in their outside lives. I wrote last week about how neoliberalism metabolises protest and dissent. It can also metabolise a massive organised crime ring made up of the world’s elite powerbrokers. (I doubt the main perpetrators mentioned in the files will be held to account. You?) The Epstein files is collapse-on-a-stick. It’s another complex system (of lies, coverups, leveraged favours and debts, blackmail, etc.) that can no longer hold. It can’t be fixed. It can only collapse under its own weight now and die from internal causes. Evil people with dark triad personalities have always existed. No doubt they’ve existed as a certain and consistent percentage of the population across history. It’s just that for much of history they remain underground. Moral guardrails keep them in their right place. And the rest of us can largely can get on with operating to that “trust bias”. But in eras and epochs ripe for rupture, they surface. Indeed, I tend to think they surface to rupture what needs to be ruptured…to expose and speed up the things that need to be exposed and…destroyed. They’re like an evolutionary quirk that exists in the gene pool for this very purpose. A vast, sweeping theory, but it gels for me when I despair about all the dark, evil place in society now. Per Antonio Gramsci: "The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters".

And..

21.

You might feel the same…I don’t want to put any more energy into being shocked, angry and disgusted with these people anymore. I’m done.

I think it is far more fruitful and faithful to focus on allowing the old world to just…die.

I regard it is a matter of vigilant responsibility that we do not get caught up and overwhelmed by their chaos. We name it. We point to it "over there. We save the children. We hear the women. Yes, steadfastly fight for justice. But mostly, we let the vile, powerful men self-destruct. And we get on with building trust again.

Sarah xx