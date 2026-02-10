This is Precious

Hanna
1d

Indigenous people have known this for centuries and have been telling us for centuries. It is not just our western men. It is our whole culture. It is necrophile and it hates children and everything we have is based on the rape and murder and trafficking over centuries and centuries of indigenous people from everywhere. White Australians live on land where the original people are still being obliterated, 10year old Aboriginal children are tied up in jail and legally tortured. White western culture in Europe is based on the rape and theft and trafficking for centuries of the transatlantic slave trade, the pillaging of the Americas and of Asia. Nothing I have read in the Epstein files shocks me, it is western society stripped bare. This is what the west has always been to Indigenous people all over the world, a cabal of violent sexually abusive child murderers and traffickers. If we would all just understand this, and if we could include our own culpability in this (white women are some of the staunchest supporters despite being also victims and many will sacrifice their own children to abusers if it means upholding their proximity to power) - if we would stop and see the truth we might begin to have the power to hold it to account effectively. By centring Indigenous and Black knowledge about who we are. This is who we are.

Emelie Begbie
18h

Sarah, thank you again for your words during this. I find myself quietly anticipating your written takes these days whenever ‘something else’ happens. And there have been a lot of something elses lately. Coming in hot and fast, isn’t it?

“We thought we were all in on this humanity caper together. To realise so many men are just not is dizzying. Me, I feel duped. I feel like the kid left to do the group project.”

This, this, THIS!

I’m noticing in myself too, and in so many others, a deep, almost desperate longing for someone to do something about… all of this. To make arrests. To charge the perpetrators. Just… someone, please, step in.

Alongside that, I keep returning to exactly those reflections in I Eat the Stars and in your posts; that there is no one coming to save us, because we are the adults in the room.

What’s unfolding feels like collapse in its rawest form. The systems we live within were built in ways that allow sociopaths to rise to the top, so the very figures we instinctively look to to “step in” are often operating within the same circles as many of the names now exposed. It’s profoundly uncomfortable, and I think necessary, to sit with that discomfort as we fumble our way through imagining a future beyond it.

I also find myself holding the sense that the sheer chaos of what’s unfolding (like so much of what we’ve witnessed over the past 6–12 months especially) may be functioning as a distraction from other things playing out simultaneously. Not in a dismissive way, but as a reminder to stay discerning. To not give unlimited precious time or nervous system energy to the files, as I found myself doing over the past week or so.

I had to consciously tap back out of it when it started to feel all-consuming, and now I’ve landed in this strange in-between space. Morally bruised, fundamentally changed and yet still moving through the rituals of daily life. Making breakfast. Packing lunches. Taking the kids to bush school. Nothing feels the same yet the days keep asking to be lived. And somewhere in me I keep thinking, “surely this is it? This is where we all revolt, right?! HELLO???”

Thank you for holding space for this rupture without rushing it into meaning. And yep. It’s fucked. As fucked as can be.

