Earlier this week Jeff Bezos’ announced his new $US6.2 billion AI start-up. And that it was called Prometheus.

I rolled my eyes 🙄.

Of course it’s called Prometheus.

In the past year or so the broligarchs have become obsessed with the recalcitrant Greek Titan who stole fire from the gods. Multiple AI tech starts-up have Prometheus in their name and mission statements (“AI is the Promethean fire of our times; we must be the ones who decide who gets to hold it.”). The transhumanists have used Prometheus imagery to romanticise their pursuit of pushing past human biological limits. Marc Andreesson, in particular, likes to reference the myth to justify his narcissistic worldviews.

In January a crew of Silicon Valley crypto dudes who call themselves the American Collosus Foundation (run by Bitcoin company founder Ross Calvin 🙄) will present their plans to erect a giant, 450-foot-tall statue of the Adonis-like techno rebel on San Francisco Bay’s Alcatraz Island to the White House. The project also includes a “Prometheion Museum”, which one commentator has said is “vaguely pitched as a right-wing science museum”, and a “bitcoin treasury”.

The Foundation’s propaganda is thick with fascist-speak. The statue, apparently will be “a lightening rod for the noble destiny of the West”, a “beacon for the golden age” and a symbol of “manifest destiny”. Cringe.

So why a Prometheus fixation? Well, these tediously destructive blokes believe that he symbolises“unshackled man” who (per the ACF website) “does not ask permission. He acts. He builds….he never apologizes.” Just like them, apparently.

The central part of their identification, however, is with what they’ve decided to interpret as Prometheus’s victimhood. The bold Titan was punished by pesky gods for his brave, creative efforts by being left out to have his liver pecked by an eagle each night. A victim of cosmic injustice! The Tech Bros (goes their own adjacent sob story) are similarly pecked apart by society and the “elites”. Per the ACF manifesto:

The eagle devouring his liver is an expression of the tyrant Zeus seeking to do what tyrants do: degenerate the creative, forward-thinking nature of Man.

Now, there are a few problems with this victim identification. First, the myth of Prometheus does not posit the guy as victim. Instead, Prometheus simply, and fairly, got what was coming after interfering in the divine order. And he sucked it up. Second, Prometheus loved humanity. He sacrificed his own needs for broader goodness. Zeus was planning to eliminate humanity and create a new subordinate species when Prometheus chose to step in.

This odd victim identification is not limited to the tech elites. White, right-wing dudes across the board, including extremist hate groups, have adopted it. Trump came to power on a victimhood agenda (“There has never been a President who was so evilly and illegally treated as I.”) and witness the way commentators interpret the male loneliness epidemic and other white, right-wing male issues of the moment.

Last week the New Yorker ran an essay titled “What did men do to deserve this?”. The essay runs through all the usual arguments - put forward by Richard Reeves, Prof Scott Galloway et al - that essentially suggest men are victims to female emancipation. Mercifully, in the second half, it provides the actual data and you realise the header is tongue-in-cheek. For example, men are often portrayed as victims of the female-skewed education system, however:

A paper published last year by Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce examines the labor landscape of rural America, noting that women need more education to earn the same amount of money as men, and that the less education a worker has, the more this gender gap widens.

The counter-examples to the victim narrative are quite extensive and the journalist concludes that the issue might not be so much that men have it harder than women, it’s that they’re not used to having it hard (which is a real issue, but one that should be addressed in the right context and without bloody blaming women.)

There was also this survey published this week that found 62 per cent of UK men blame women for the relationship drought, with 44 per cent saying they don’t want to have to change themselves for a relationship and another 41 per cent believing that having a relationship was “too big a financial commitment”. I’ve previously written about how in South Korea, young men now insist that it’s men, not women, facing the most discrimination.

And, of course, I’m writing this as the AI bubble is potentially about to burst and Congress is set to (within hours) finally release the Epstein files. I brace myself for the victim stories that will soon roll out…

When I target this topic here, I do ask myself why I’ve dedicated so much time to trying to understand, and place, the dark triad, contradictory (and often plain bullshit) behaviours of the Tech Bros and other destructive men who rule the joint. (PS I’ve largely concluded that it comes down to needing to be right, necessarily having to be unempathetic, and a hectic dose of extinction burst.)

I don’t love delving back into it all. I’d rather be moving into more expansive territory. But I think it’s necessary. I learned years ago in critical theory studies that when we can name a thing, it ceases to have the same destructive power over us. Just as a woman, once she works out that their charming but violent partner is actually a bonafide narcissist, is better able to leave. If we can see clearly what these destructive men are actually doing, and that their behaviours stem from deep insecurity, we can stop being so sucked in by their spin. And we can then open into some productive compassion, too.

A victim narrative makes for galvanising campaign psychology. It unites folk in threatening times. But there’s also this thesis that Psychology Today explored recently:

Fear of being exposed and shamed for their actual mediocrity is often the driving force behind [right wing men’s] escapism into fantasies of infallibility or superiority. Such delusions ensure they are forever shielded from the humiliation and self-hatred that traumatized their younger selves.

I think there’s something to this. The Tech Bro’s products are nothing like Prometheus’ living-giving fire. Humanity is not grateful for what they’re doing; we don’t think they're heroes. Further, they are not being punished because they dared to boldly defy the tyrannical gods in service of humanity. They are being punished (ostracised, mocked) because we hate what they’ve created. And that must eat away at them like an eagle to the liver.

So too the fact that in the myth story, they are actually the tyrannical Zeus, out to destroy humanity and replace it, not Prometheus. I’m loathe to promote Ross Douthat’s podcast here, but his most recent chat with Paul Kingsnorth speaks to this a little. Kingsnorth (who recently converted to Eastern Orthodox Christianity) argues the Tech Bros are engaging in “digital Christian heresy ”, building machines in man’s image that they regard as gods.

More and more, everyday people are calling out or naming what is going on. I’m not a fan of mocking other humans, but I think it’s called for here, as part of the “naming of the thing” process. It is absurd that these billionaires try to claim they are martyred heroes. And we should treat their claims as such. And each time we do their power does weaken. In my next post, I’ll list a bunch of ways that suggest the AI-as-life-giving fire myth is crumbling….

‘till then, mirth it up!

Sarah xx