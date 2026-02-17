I wrote a book about, well, Everything.

Or at least the Everything that explains Trump, Epstein, the tech bros, our existential homesickness, the beauty of it all, Palantir, ICE, genocidal madness, why Parisienne cafe chairs face outwards, the man crisis, fascism creep, trad wives, unboxing videos and our Collective Need For A Big Hug.

This book I wrote is also about why this Everything is happening all at once, why it’s happening now and how we, as tender-hearted humans, are meant to live a life through it all. Do we become a prepper? Do we have kids? What do we advise our kids to study at university? How do we find beauty and meaning now? What do we do with the grief of it all?

The wonderful folk at Penguin US bought worldwide rights.

I gave it a weird-ass title.

I designed a cover.

It’s available for preorder from today.

And this is what the whole package looks like!

THE IMPORTANT BIT: You can preorder now

I Eat the Stars will hit bookstores across the US, Australia, the UK, New Zealand and other English-speaking lands (and English-speaking bookstores in places like, um, France) in late May, early June. But you can pre-order it now:

Preorder in America

Preorder UK Waterstones

Preorder UK Audible

In Australia, Booktopia, an ✌️Australia-owned book business ✌️ is offering readers here an additional 10% off the sale price (already 30% off) when you preorder through their site. Use the code: STARS10 at checkout.

Preorder Australia: Booktopia

Preorder Australia: Audio + ebook

A little note: Preorders are super important for authors. They are included in the week #1 sales listing, which in turn determines how many copies bookstores order. It can also determine New York Times bestseller listings and the like. So if you’re planning to buy the book, truly think about preordering it 🙏🏼 Thank you!

Another little note: Keep hold of your order receipt for a preorder gift down the track.

A short story of the cover

Many of you here - the paid community - were with me for the cover journey and know the how and why of the process. (You also helped me decide between the two options I was tussling with, and determined the sub-title as you probably recall). It was not an easy process, this cover birthing, and I had to turn it all around in two days (a long story). But one touchpoint of joy was working with a young Argentinian artist - Lui Mort. Lui “explores quiet, poetic worlds where nature and inner life meet” and I stumbled across her work on Instagram. She gave me permission to take one of her drawings, titled “Transforma el dolor en magia” (Transform pain into magic) and amend it and to “design it into” a book cover.

I should flag two things. 1. I’m woefully ill-skilled for graphics work…but 2. I always a muddled, but resolute idea in my mind’s eye of what it will look and feel like before I even start writing.

Wonderfully Liam Neeson and collapse theory OG Joseph Tainter provided very generous blurbs, as did Lena Headey (Game of Thrones actress and activist), Johann Hari, Peter Frankopan, Meg Wheatley, Australia’s Julia Zamiro and Abbie Chatfield, Alastair Campbell (The Rest is Politics podcast) and more…Personally, I’m very pleased with the mad mix of good humans who are prepared to publicly support this behemoth project. I lost several nights of sleep from the overwhelm of it.

Australian tour update

I’ll be doing a full announcement with exact dates shortly, but for now I’ll flag that I’ll be doing book launch events in Canberra, Sydney, Byron Bay, Sorrento, Melbourne, Margaret River, Hobart, Central Coast NSW, Brisbane (not in that order; very much according to my visual memory of a map of Australia). The tour starts mid-April, runs through to June 5.

If you have any enquires about press during the tour: Please contact Bella at Penguin Australia: bahoare@penguinrandomhouse.com.au

For the paid community: I will tack on a Substack Meet-up event to as many of these events/cities as I can. Feel free to flag in the comments if you’re up for coordinating this with me and Liana.

Thank you for all your support and for considering the idea of preordering I Eat the Stars…

Sarah xx