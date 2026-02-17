This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
S Wilson Admin's avatar
S Wilson Admin
3d

Hi All,

I've been made aware of some technical difficulties with the Booktopia discount code for Australian readers. Booktopia have investigated and this should be working now. If you’re still experiencing issues please contact the Booktopia customer service team here for assistance.

https://www.booktopia.com.au/helpCentre?p=affiliate&o=contact-us

Reply
Share
8 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
3dEdited

Love it Sarah , and you can stop apologising for your lack of this that or the other. No one is a master in this life. Even a master knows this , that’s why they find an apprentice to teach them more, in the teaching process. The book looks awesome, the art the typeface , if tickles my brain and my heart. Well done

Reply
Share
7 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
165 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Wilson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture