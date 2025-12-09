This is Precious

Renee
1dEdited

‘Severely betrayed’ is the phrase that will stay with me, thank you Sarah for finding the words for what the children of Gaza are afflicted with: severe betrayal.

Anna Hookings
1d

P.s so glad ylu got marianne...a wonderful woman and one of the ORIGINAL spiritual go tos

Her dad , i think a lawyer and thry travelled a lot and she had the guts and charisma to "attempt" to take on trump knowing she had no chance

Feel the fear and do it anyway

Like we said earlier why, how does sarah grynburg get the big names on her platform...as she just spoke to her earlier also

Another off the cuff strageism...did you see the footage of the garbage singer dismantling a middle aged white guy who threw a beach ball. She took to him saying he was a small man with a small d...ck...

I feel collective female rage boiled over in that moment and he happened wrightly or wrongly, to cop it...

A great singer and one who has stood for palestine

In shit aussie bogon form at the next concert in brisb aussies mocked her and took many beach balls in the crowd

I found this disturbing.

Australia. Fixing hate with hate or mockery, the way the world is going

Tall poppy, take someone down..

Also the social media bann for under 16 starts today...Control

Gpvernment over reach. This is not about protecting our kids

Yes the digital age and A.I is f..cked beyond and gone too far..

But moloch moloch moloch

And anika wells. Say no more.

Sarah. Come back xxx

