The media site Middle East Eye shared a news item a few days ago that I can’t find words for.

In Gaza, war-traumatised children are being treated with a new therapy program that uses virtual reality goggles “to transport children from scenes of rubble and destruction to serene gardens, calm beaches, and safe, peaceful cities.⁠” The program is said to be cutting treatment time from 10-12 sessions to about seven sessions. A spokesman for Unicef has said that one million children in Gaza - which is to say, all the children of Gaza - are in dire need of mental health and psychosocial support.

Can you find a word for your reaction?

I struggled. “Obscene” was the best I could come up with.

The idea of “fixing” severely betrayed kids who have had gardens, beaches, and peaceful cities ripped from them by a brutal genocide with virtual versions of what they have lost (and all while the genocide continues) is obscene by virtue of its absurdity.

(More obscenely absurd still: I looked up who makes the goggles. Meta, one of the many multinational tech companies that profits from the Israeli genocide, and from ripping through kids’ lives in all manner of other ways.)

It’s also obscene because it exposes the sheer extent of the injustice that has been inflicted on these innocent children (mere images of a calm beach are able to provide relative respite from their pain!) It’s equally obscene that a VR fix is actually the best anyone can come up with (and I do not mean to take anything away from the Palestinian charity behind the initiative; they are literally doing their very best to manage an impossible situation).

But it’s also obscene by virtue of what it says about how far we have all as a species veered…from our humanity… from our right place in life…from the point of existence.

We are now ultimately a species, or civilisation, that sticks kids’ damaged heads in a headset instead of doing everything we can to stop a genocide. Whatever way we want to slice it, that’s the reality of where we’ve arrived. This is us.

As I write in The Collapse Book, when asked by a journalist to explain the meaning behind the title of his book Naked Lunch, William Boroughs responded that it referred to the “frozen moment when everyone sees what is on the end of every fork.”

I argue in the book that many collapse moments plant us at our collective naked lunch, in a frozen moment together, facing what we’ve been blindly eating up for too long, whether it be the growth and progress myth, the colonialist project, neoliberal individualism and uncare, and so on.

The picture of those kids in VR goggles is also a naked lunch moment. It presents to us the obscene absurdity that we’ve been ingesting - unthinkingly, numbly - for too long.

These obscenely absurd naked lunch moments are certainly escalating and more and more people are becoming alive to them. They’re seeing the end of their forks. (There’s a viral meme that’s going around at the moment that goes,What Radicalised You? People then add a visual of an obscenely absurd instance of crass capitalism or inequality or technofeudalism by way of an answer.)

We buy more aircon units to fix heating cities…which, of course, adds more heat to cities.

We introduce Ozempic to fix a horribly cruel weigh gain crisis…. instead of stopping Big Food from fucking with our bodies and minds.

We create more drugs still to “fix” kids’ attention issues… rather than stopping the frenetic assault on their nervous systems by Big Tech, Big Additives, the Big Neoliberal Over-Productivity Imperative.

We inject sulfur into the atmosphere to deflect sunlight off the earth (a geoengineered sunblock)… rather than addressing consumption.

Trump does gross Trump things in ironically hypocritical disregard for other humans, for democracy, for the future…and the system we have profited from and deified allows it.

I mean, what are we to really make of this? It’s insane when you look at it on the end of a fork!

Sure, we are stuck in a complex moloch hell-hole (where we sacrifice what matters to us to stay in the system). And, sure, the Dark Triad forces that we’re up against are locking in the impossibility even further.

But we are nearing that point where I think a lot of us will - powerfully - finally just get up from the dining table. I can feel it near. These naked lunch moments are gathering a death-rattle momentum. Something truer is pushing through, forcing the obscene absurdities to the surface - up and out. The obscene absurdities are part of an extinction burst process that will propel us, I feel, to “the what comes next”.

Watching those kids’ faces in that video as they describe the joy and calm they get from the VR experience is both heartbreaking and telling. Their humanity (and sumud) is defiant. It renders the obscenity so unbearable so as to no longer be able to eat it up. At least not blindly.

You might have noticed at the top of the email that I’m doing a Live with Marianne Williamson A Course in Miracles and A Return to Love fame). She writes about facing what’s on the end of our forks, and about getting up from the dining table and building the new, better experience for humanity. In a recent post she wrote:

The American public needs that stint in rehab at this point, where someone looks you in the face and makes you see what you have done…

And,

Nothing is so important as that at the end of all this, we start over on higher ground. How to do that is a conversation we should be having now.

We are going to chat about how we start this process of creating the better future on higher ground, how we use spiritual practice to get there and also about her new book on “Midlife Awakening” (how mid-life women are primed for this moment!).

I tracked her down to have this chat because I think she has insights that could guide us at this point in our joint journey. Please join the Live if you can, post questions below if you like.

Sarah xx