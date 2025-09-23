This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karola's avatar
Karola
16h

“How to not cede ground, without being a c*nt.” seems to be a rare skill that many of us need to learn.

I think when you are open and curious and listen to others in good faith it can be easy to succumb to the "brain scrambling". I speak from personal experience.

Oh how I would have loved to be in the room when Campbell called out Yarvin!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rikki-Lea James's avatar
Rikki-Lea James
15h

I listen to Alistair Campbell's podcast (The Rest is Politics) every week without fail - just as I read your Substack, Sarah. I was so pleased to see you two meet in person!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
66 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sarah Wilson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture