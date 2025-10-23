I currently have 72 tabs open on my computer - all of them articles I found interesting, stupefying and/or a pivot point for thinking further, deeper. I don’t know why I chose the below selection for this week’s roundup post of reads and listens. I mean, it’s impossible to sift and sort the inputs now. It’s impossible to have conclusions, too. My approach now is to allow, and to be in the emergence. This is what matters now.

French man explains women to men…and will be talking to me here on Substack Live next week

Eros Brousson is a French guy who does social videos in which he explains female dismay and disappointment in men to… men (the “Chads”) for, let’s face it, the benefit of women. It’s brilliantly funny and oddly unifying stuff, and perfectly, cuttingly French. I’ve followed the guy for a while, sharing his posts about menopause (“It’s your zero fucks given soft launch into your ultimate era”), and watched his audience grow. I messaged him to suggest we connect IRL; I wanted to understand more. We were going to do so in Paris last week. We missed each other. So now we’re going to do a Live on Wednesday 12pm CET to chat his theories on the disconnect between the sexes. Because this is also what matters now - connecting and understanding more.

I thought you might have questions for him… hit me with them.

In the comments for this one above Sharon Stone chimes in:

When boys are dicks: The rise of the “chill girl”

A high school student wrote an op-ed for The Guardian giving a first-hand take on how the arrival of Trump has dialled up right-leaning dick-ness among her male peers, forcing a worrying reaction from girls (who are increasingly veering left, politically):