Dearest Friends,

I regret to inform you that I’m thoroughly sick of the sound of my own writing voice.

This is not writers’ block. It’s writers’ cringe.

This happens to me regularly. And I think it’s healthy that it does. I’ve never stayed with an opinion column longer than a few years. I don’t think a journalist should; writers should pulse in and out of life and their critical reflections on it. And pretty much every year I take a month off Substack to….simply… not emit. To stop with the hot takes. And to instead observe and reflect. To get a bit humble and receiving.

So, to this end, I will not be posting for a month. And I will suspend all subscription payments for this time. I hope you all understand.

To be super frank, I am also stupidly overwhelmed by what is going on in the world. We are in collapse and of course the way it’s playing out is taking us by surprise. Like many of you, I don’t feel I’ve given myself the space to find my bearings in it. I’m all bewildered reaction, little discernment. This is not how I want to be (or should be) of service. As Bayo Akomolafe writes, “The times are urgent, let’s slow down”.

Recently I have not been feeling into what is going on in around me and I know that my writing has turned cerebral, binary and didactic. I really do apologise for this. But this is what happens to such bone-heavy creatures with sensitive hearts when our psyches are in lag. The only salve is to exit the effluent flooded zone for a short bit and pull back into gentleness. Not for too long. Just long enough to access some expansiveness again.

Note: If you have been wanting to read The Collapse Book, subscribe today.

I will pause payments (and block new paid subscriptions) from Saturday. Which means if you subscribe today you get to read the book and join the comments community and the fee for the four weeks will be put on hold. If that makes sense?!

There’s also this relevant over-share: I have four weeks to complete the first round of edits on The Collapse Book (working title) and to design the cover in preparation for the print publication (May/June 2026, Penguin US) and I’m finding it very challenging.

I’ve left Paris on Monday (the tiny studio is not available over summer) and I’ve headed to Provence, to Les Alpilles, with my backpack, tent and computer to work and hike and defrag. I got a spot at an art residency, then I’ll be camping. MTK later.

I wrote the digital version in real time, with all of you, as the signs of collapse emerged. It was an agile thing.

Since then, however, we have landed in what I had written about somewhat speculatively. Bloody hell it happened fast, right? And so I’m having to massage the message to be more evergreen, less specific in the examples and data that I include, with more emphasis on the “And what the fuck do we do now” teachings. Which is not a bad thing at all. In fact, it’s perfect.

This is always a tricky dance with print books and their long lead times. But with this subject particularly so. Who knows where collapse will be landing us mid-next year? Will there even be bookstores? Will my book be cancelled (or burned?) before it can live a life on a shelf? (I can’t imagine there will be any kind of US book tour; Peter Thiel’s Palantir technology has me well and truly clocked.)

Which is to say, I need four clear weeks to attend to this challenge mindfully.

One final note on some media coverage

Recently I recorded a podcast with Abbie Chatfield and it’s just been published. You can catch it here.

Abbie is disarmingly smart. I love that she exists. She is needed.

I also interviewed her a few years back, just as she was exploding (onto the media scene; men’s minds). I was obsessed by her and her bold brand of millennial feminism.

Unfortunately I fumbled a line (and it’s in the grab they used for the socials). I say that the average lifespan of complex civilisations is 270 years. It’s 300-350 years. Our civilisation is 270 years.

Reading the comments on the social posts is super interesting, as always - young women being very open to the idea, men sledging my character and intelligence. (I think some of you spotted this in the comments section on

site after I did a Live with him a few week’s back.)

There is also a large cover feature about me and this collapse project coming out in Good Weekend magazine in the next week or so. I’m extremely apprehensive about it. I’d been told I was being interviewed for a feature on collapse and I’d assumed the photo that was being taken was just a headshot snap. The kind they’d take of a man in a similar position. Instead, I am dolled up with hair and makeup for a fancy cover photo and I have learned (via friends, peers and family who’ve been interviewed for the piece) that my mental health, academic credentials and appearance could well be a focus in the piece. A vested old, male green economy type has also been asked for his opinion. I doubt he has read my work. He has, I hear, said I’m a puppet for the fossil fuel industry.

All of which is to say, I may have to wade back in here at some point to defend the collapse message. And women in the public eye. And the need for dangerous ideas to be taken seriously in Australia. But we shall see. The writer is a senior journalist who strikes me as a caring human. It might all be a good lesson in refining my message further.

I’ll keep an eye on the comments section and try to respond to anything that comes up, especially from new subscribers working their way through The Collapse Book.

I’ll sign off with a moment of humanity that gripped me just now. Humans fundamentally ache to be good. It’s in us. It really is.

Sarah xx