This is Precious

This is Precious

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Madeleine Urion's avatar
Madeleine Urion
1dEdited

As Valerie Kaur says, “what if the tomb is a womb”? And if disaster is being capitalized, can it also be flipped to be restorative towards our humanity, and generative, relational, and creative?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
Whit Blauvelt's avatar
Whit Blauvelt
1dEdited

Yes! (See also Mike Brock here on Substack, whose life until just recently was in the top tier of the broligarchs' lieutenants.)

So, how do we have *our* collapse rather than *their* collapse? In the 60s, the brightest kids all tried their hands at music -- a period of invention of new sounds unparalleled. How do we get the bright kids now into creating a culture and economy in profoundly egalitarian, decentralized, heart-centered form?

I recently happened on a post elsewhere where the argument was that Darwin proved that evolution makes us all self-centered assholes. Just not true! We're evolved from those who best survived. And survival over most of human evolution has depended more on being able cooperators than ruthless competitors -- and having the wisdom to know which, when to be. The wolves are circling the camp. Those wolves we can't recruit and convert to be guard dogs of the dharma, let us join together in a common defense against.

Nazis are ruthless. Free peoples are cooperative, compassionate. Clearly, the modern Nazi way is doom. Which will we choose?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Sarah Wilson and others
86 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sarah Wilson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture