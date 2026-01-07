Hey friends, it’s great to be back after the festive break. I did orphan’s Christmas with a friend, wandered around Paris in the snow, and one of my brothers and his family came to visit. Here we are bringing down the tone of the place, eating sandwiches on Bvlgari’s window ledge on the très fancy Place Vendôme in something of a “fuck the system” gesture:

*

OK, so today’s post picks up on a phenomenon that’s been brewing for a while but, I think, surfaced in earnest over the Christmas break for many. It also introduces a picture of where I’m going to head with my work in 2026.

*

There is a joke I’ve told for years. Actually it’s more of a sardonic hypothetical.

If I ran the world, goes my preamble, I’d agree to give all the destructive white men (and attendant women) exactly what they want and herd them onto a big, fat golf course. Yep, I’d give them the biggest golf course on the best real estate, with the best views (no wind farms!), and a five-plus-star clubhouse. There they will be able to barter in bitcoin, destroy whatever they want, pollute their water systems with the grass fertiliser, scapegoat to their heart’s content, and grunt and complain about woke pronouns in the saunas. Then I’d put a massive glass dome over the top of everything, like they do to Springfield in the 2007 Simpson’s movie.

They get their world, we get ours.

I’ve never shared the joke publicly, only in private among people who know me well enough not to require heavy caveating with my potentially divisive grand statements. But I feel I can in the current climate because the separatist glass dome concept is something that the destructive ‘bros are creating for themselves.

As I’ve covered in a lot of detail previously, the libertarian, ultra-rich Tech Bros and the political leaders who’ve become enthralled by them are on a dead-set doomist trajectory. It’s a weirdly nihilistic, contradictory scenario where they gleefully share (p)doom figures (their predictions for the world coming to an end, make proud public announcements about their products destroying humanity, build apocalypse bunkers and invest in artificial countries in international waters (“seasteading”) and “freedom cities” such as Próspera, a hectic gated community for billionaires, and California Forever, backed by Marc Andreesen and others.

Peter Thiel calls it “exit” - a mindset that argues the rich and powerful have the right to walk away the rest of us and build their own set-ups, which Naomi Klein describes as “hyper-capitalist, democracy-free havens under the sole control of the supremely wealthy, protected by private mercenaries, serviced by AI robots and financed by cryptocurrencies”.

They get religious about it, talking in terms of the Rapture and referring to anyone who wants to stop the destruction as the anti-christ…all the while chucking gazillions at technology that will enable them to live longer in the resulting hellscape.

You can read more here:

When we unpack it with some wizened distance, we can see the behaviour is full, unhinged extinction burst stuff. Toddler tantrum energy!

It’s also about separation. It’s neo-liberal individualism taken to its full extent where the winner takes all, erecting a metaphorical shield, or dome, around them to keep out the angry losers and to protect their spoils.

Now, the thing is, I’ve previously written about all this working to the assumption that this is the ultra-rich seeing the writing on the wall and using their disproportionate privilege to protect themselves against collapse, capitalising where they can on something that is also out of their control in a “last days of Rome” fashion. I put it down to gross survivalism.

But more and more I’m realising that these dudes actually want collapse.

It’s something a bunch of commentators are now daring to discuss. I am also prepared to go there.

Naomi Klein has recently started calling it end-times fascism, which appears to build on her “disaster capitalism” thesis from almost 10 years ago (which argued that capitalists take advantage of disasters to further their interests):

“To put it bluntly, the most powerful people in the world are preparing for the end of the world, an end they themselves are frenetically accelerating.”

Cyberpunk OG Douglas Rushkoff recently wrote a controversial post titled The Intentional Collapse in which he argues that these filthy rich folk are now inducing disaster capitalism. Specifically, they are intentionally crashing the economy so that they can, in short, waltz on in and buy up all the stock and property that the rest of us will be forced to give up. Similarly they are pushing governments on tariffs to bankrupt businesses and public services so they can privatize and then control them.

Meanwhile, we learn they’re also buying up gold, commodities and hard assets. This investment writer argues,

“The wealthy understand something that working people are just starting to realize: this isn’t a recession. This is a fundamental reshaping of the economy, and [the wealthy are] making sure they come out on top.”

The working people certainly are. I’m seeing more and more of these kinds of videos on the socials:

In line with this notion, some experts are arguing that the Trump presidency is provoking Democratic states (by illegally deploying the National Guard and ICE agents), seemingly to create enough unrest to justify bringing in martial law (which would mean no 2028 elections, among other things).

We can also view their concerted efforts to collapse or destroy democratic processes, our attention and social stability, as well as their efforts to provoke war (by kidnapping other nation’s leaders), as steps in this same process.

Grim, yes.

We could throw our hands up in defeat and declare, “we’re all fucked”.

But there is another route.

Rushkoff, in a follow-up post, argues that these tech billionaires’ vision excludes us completely. They are hell-bent on that isolationist dome!

They are quite flagrant about it, too. They tell us AI will be kicking a lot of us out of the jobs market. Rushkoff argues their AI will also kick us out of capitalism.

“In their vision, [AI] won’t be by selling products to people, but selling things to the AIs themselves. …So instead of retailers selling food and clothes and entertainment to human consumers, tech companies will be selling energy, memory, network access, and processing power to the AI so that they can do their jobs working as agent contractors for other corporations.”

Bottom line, goes this argument, we are simply not needed.

So what do we do?

Well, as I argue many times throughout The Collapse Book, the terror of collapse comes with all kinds of silver linings, like the fact that the faulty, unjust, planet-destroying system we have been trapped in (the extractivist, colonising, de-humaninising post-industrial capitalist/neo-liberal system) is what is ultimately collapsing (as it needs to and as most of us want it to).

Similarly, there’s a silver lining in our being no longer needed in the broligarch’s hellscape. Glory-be, we’ve been given a leavepass!

What I have been describing above is what collapse is now looking like. As Rushkoff writes, “The ultra rich have accepted the end of capitalism—or at least the end of capitalism that depends on human labor and consumption for its survival.”

Now we need to.

Then we need to establish where, or what, we’re going to decamp to.

If we’re being shut out of the dying system (and the ridiculous, unsustainable fake worlds they’re building off the back of the crumbling mess of capitalism), let’s let them. Yes, let’s live otherwise, in right relationship with each other and with life. We will have to anyway, so let’s own it.

Which brings me to where I’m heading now, in January 2026, both here and in my other work on adjacent platforms (and in my personal life). We explored pretty thoroughly over the past 2-3 years what has been happening to the world. Now, I think it’s time to explore a “life generating” future.

I have no idea what this will, or must, look like. But I’m on it.

The first step was necessarily to acknowledge what is actually going on. As Klein and Astra Taylor (her co-author of the forthcoming book on the subject) wrote in The Guardian recently of endtimes fascism:

“This is a belief system that is genocidal at its core and treasonous to the wonder and beauty of this world. We are convinced that the more people understand the extent to which the right has succumbed to the Armageddon complex, the more they will be willing to fight back, realizing that absolutely everything is now on the line.

Another step at some point will be to realise (with relief) we no longer have to fight the abhorrent behaviour and tactics of the endtimes fascists. We don’t have to buy into their stories or their paradigms anymore. As Buckminster Fuller put it:

“You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”

More to come…

Sarah xx